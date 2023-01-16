Global Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global premium motorcycle helmets market size reached US$ 963.7 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,370.2 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.04% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A motorcycle helmets refers to a protective gear worn to protect riders from head injuries in case of an accident. Premium helmets are manufactured using superior-quality materials such as carbon fiber, fiberglass, plastics and synthetic fibers that provide high tensile strength and enhanced security.

They are also lighter in weight, compact sized, have a streamlined design and are equipped with removable, washable and replaceable interior paddings that dissipate sweat faster than traditionally used alternatives. In comparison to budget helmets, they are equipped with various features such as Bluetooth connectivity and Global Positioning System (GPS) through which the rider can take calls and get navigation feedback while riding.



A thriving automotive industry and increasing user preference for high-quality safety gear are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the enhanced comfort and safety provided by premium motorcycle helmets, which is providing a boost to their sales.

Furthermore, there is a rising popularity of sports bikes among the youth along with the availability of wide customization options in the products.

Moreover, the increasing number of bike commuters coupled with the rising trend of bike racing and superbikes is also contributing to the market growth. Racing events and various clubs and communities of bikers act as a platform for bike enthusiasts to showcase their riding skills and represent the fraternity by focusing on ethical riding and road safety. This aids in creating awareness regarding the importance of wearing helmets, thus creating a positive outlook for the market.

Additionally, the integration of add on features such as health trackers and various connectivity features in premium helmets is also contributing to their burgeoning demand. Other factors such as rising disposable incomes and implementation of governmental policies mandating the use of helmet are also driving the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AGV (Dainese S.p.A), Bell Helmets, Shoei Co., Ltd., Schuberth GmbH, Arai Helmet, Inc., HJC Helmets, Lazer Helmets, SHARK Helmets, SAS, Nolan Helmets SpA, OGK Kabuto Co. Ltd., Suomy Motorsport srl, and Airoh (Locatelli S.p.a. Company).



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global premium motorcycle helmets market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global premium motorcycle helmets industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global premium motorcycle helmets market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global premium motorcycle helmets industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global premium motorcycle helmets industry?

What is the structure of the global premium motorcycle helmets industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global premium motorcycle helmets industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Material Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Technology

5.7 Market Breakup by End-User

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Full Face

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Open Face

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Flip-Up

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Material Type

7.1 Kevlar

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Fiber Glass

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Carbon Fiber

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Plastics

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Conventional Premium Helmets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Smart Helmets

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 Commuters

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Racers

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 AGV (Dainese S.p.A)

15.3.2 Bell Helmets

15.3.3 Shoei Co., Ltd.

15.3.4 Schuberth GmbH

15.3.5 Arai Helmet, Inc.

15.3.6 HJC Helmets

15.3.7 Lazer Helmets

15.3.8 SHARK Helmets

15.3.9 SAS

15.3.10 Nolan Helmets SpA

15.3.11 OGK Kabuto Co. Ltd

15.3.12 Suomy Motorsport srl

15.3.13 Airoh (Locatelli S.p.a. Company)

