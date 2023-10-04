Global Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market Report 2023: A $1.44 Billion Market by 2028 - Growing Preference for High-Quality Safety Gear Fueling Market Expansion

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global premium motorcycle helmets market size reached US$ 1,027 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 1,441 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2023-2028.

Motorcycle helmets are more than just head protection; they are the epitome of safety and style. Crafted from top-notch materials like carbon fiber, fiberglass, plastics, and synthetic fibers, these premium helmets offer both superior strength and enhanced security.

These helmets are designed with riders in mind, being lightweight, compact, and streamlined. They feature removable, washable, and replaceable interior paddings that wick away sweat, ensuring comfort on long rides. In contrast to budget helmets, premium counterparts come equipped with a range of features, including Bluetooth connectivity and Global Positioning System (GPS), allowing riders to take calls and receive navigation guidance on the go.

The motorcycle helmet market is on a growth trajectory, fueled by a robust automotive industry and a growing preference for high-quality safety gear. Riders are increasingly recognizing the superior comfort and safety offered by premium helmets, driving their demand.

The rise in popularity of sports bikes among the youth, coupled with extensive customization options, further contributes to market growth. Additionally, the increasing number of bike commuters, coupled with the growing trend of bike racing and superbikes, is boosting the market.

Racing events, biker clubs, and rider communities serve as platforms for enthusiasts to showcase their skills and promote ethical riding and road safety. This heightened awareness emphasizes the importance of helmet use, fostering a positive outlook for the market.

Moreover, the integration of add-on features like health trackers and connectivity options in premium helmets is spurring their demand. Factors such as increasing disposable incomes and government policies mandating helmet use are also driving market growth. Riders today are not just choosing safety; they're choosing safety in style.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global premium motorcycle helmets market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global premium motorcycle helmets industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global premium motorcycle helmets market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global premium motorcycle helmets industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global premium motorcycle helmets industry?

What is the structure of the global premium motorcycle helmets industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global premium motorcycle helmets industry?

Competitive Landscape:

AGV (Dainese S.p.A)

Bell Helmets

Shoei Co. Ltd.

Schuberth GmbH

Arai Helmet Inc.

HJC Helmets

Lazer Helmets

SHARK Helmets

SAS

Nolan Helmets SpA

OGK Kabuto Co. Ltd.

Suomy Motorsport srl

Airoh (Locatelli S.p.a. Company)

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Type:

Full Face

Open Face

Flip-Up

Others

Breakup by Material Type:

Kevlar

Fiber Glass

Carbon Fiber

Plastics

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Conventional Premium Helmets

Smart Helmets

Breakup by End-User:

Commuters

Racers

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mp9f4p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets