Global Prenatal Diagnostics Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Prenatal Diagnostics in US$ Million.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 43 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- ANGLE Plc

- Berry Genomics Co., Ltd.

- BGI Genomics

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

- Hologic, Inc.

- Illumina, Inc.



PRENATAL DIAGNOSTICS MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, DECEMBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Prenatal Testing

Prenatal Screening Tests

Prenatal Diagnostic Tests

Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnostic Tests



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Prenatal Testing: An Introductory Prelude

The Rationale for Prenatal Genetic Testing

Steady Growth Projected Over the Coming Years for Prenatal Testing

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Table 1: Developed Regions Account for Lion's Share of World Prenatal Diagnostics Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Developing Regions

Table 2: Global Prenatal Diagnostics Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Canada, Europe, US and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Creates Conducive Environment

Table 3: Global Pharmaceutical R&D Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2010 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Leading Countries with Highest Healthcare Spending as a Percentage (%) of GDP (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in US$) in Select Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Increased Healthcare Spending

Table 6: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Progressive Momentum in Med Tech Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities



3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES



Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Transforms Prenatal Testing Landscape

Major Factors Influencing Penetration of NIPT

Table 7: Price Comparison of Existing Tests and Screening Procedures for Down€™s Syndrome

NIPT Eliminates Risks & Uncertainty of Conventional Procedures

Replacing Screening Tests - A More Conceivable Change through NIPT

Diversity in NIPT Usage on the Cards

Benefits Outweigh Snags in NIPT Tests

Whole Genome Sequencing Technology in NIPT

DNA - More Ideal Target for NIPT Analysis than Whole Cells

Conventional Invasive Techniques Loose Sheen

Chromosomal Abnormalities Lead the Prenatal Testing Space

Chromosomal Abnormalities - A Substantial Economic Burden

List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and Prevalence

Significant Opportunities in Down€™s Syndrome Testing

List of Select Screening Tests Available for T21 Screening and Confirmation

Beyond Down€™s Syndrome - Need to Test Additional Targets Crucial

Trisomy 18 or Edward€™s Syndrome

Trisomy 13 or Patau Syndrome

Cystic Fibrosis Screening and Diagnosis

Cystic Fibrosis Screening Market - Highly Fragmented

ACOG and ACGM Recommendations Boost Demand for Prenatal CF Testing

Prenatal Testing Crucial to Detect Risk of Huntington€™s Disease

Increasing Congenital Disorder Incidence - Key Driver for Prenatal Diagnostics

Prenatal Testing - Effective Way of Alleviating Syphilis Related Deaths and Stillbirths

Molecular Diagnostics Widen Scope & Span of Prenatal Testing

NGS & MPS - Enabling Shorter Time to Test Results

Microarray-Based Prenatal Testing Gathers Steam

Sequencing in Prenatal Testing - A Potential High Growth Market

Ultrasound - An Indispensable Combination with Blood Based Screening Tests

New Sub-Targets on the Anvil for Ultrasound-Based Screening

Counseling - An Imperative Measure Before and After Prenatal Testing

Role of Prenatal Testing in Managing Preterm Births

Lower Sensitivity & Specificity of Existing Tests - A Case for New Tests on the Anvil

Table 8: List of Available Prenatal Screening/ Diagnostic Tests by Accuracy

High Sensitivity Serum Tests May Not Have Many Takers

Ballooning Global Female Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities

Table 9: Percentage Share of Female Population in the Age Group (15-54) by Country: 2015

Issues & Challenges

Prenatal Diagnostics: Treading Sensitive Ethical Issues

Controversy Related to €œIncidental Findings€ of Prenatal Tests

Opposition to NIPT Technique - A Significant Hurdle to Adoption

Unresolved Issues Hamper Widespread Testing for Monogenetic Disease

Dearth of Genetic Counselors - A Major Hurdle for Genetic Testing



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Prenatal Testing

Factors Considered for Recommending Prenatal Tests

Types of Prenatal Testing

Prenatal Screening Tests

Evolution of Screening Tests

Ultrasound

Types of Ultrasound

Ultrasound Examination Types and Use in Prenatal Screening of Fetus

Triple Screen Test

Quad Screen Test

Prenatal Diagnostic Tests

Chorionic Villus Sampling

The Procedure

Risks

Amniocentesis

The Procedure

Risks

Cordocentesis

Procedure

Risks

Overview of Current Analysis Methods for Invasive Tests

Comparison of Competitive Technologies Employed in Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis

Major Technologies Used in Analyzing Invasive Procedure- Derived Samples

Karyotyping

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Digital PCR - Entering the Realm of Fetal Aneuploidy Detection

Lower Fetal DNA Percentage Stifles Progression in Digital PCR Utility Research

Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnostic Tests

A Review of Prenatal Screening & Diagnostic Testing Methods



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Leading Players in the World Prenatal Diagnostics Market

Competition Intensifies in the NIPT Vertical

Select Companies Marketing/Developing NIPT Tests

Sequenom - A Major Player in the Non-Invasive Test Space

Overview of Sequenom NIPT Tests

MaterniT21„¢

SensiGene Fetal RhD

Sequenom€™s Prenatal Diagnostics Portfolio in a Nutshell

Patent Wars in the NIPT Space

The Changing Regulatory Paradigm of LDT

Verifi„¢ Becomes the First Commercial Test in the Landscape of LDTs

M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals in the Prenatal Testing Market (2013-2018)

5.1 Focus on Select Global Players

ANGLE Plc (UK)

Berry Genomics Co., Ltd. (China)

BGI Genomics (Denmark)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Hologic, Inc. (USA)

Illumina, Inc. (USA)

Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings (USA)

Sequenom, Inc. (USA)

Lifecodexx AG (Germany)

Natera, Inc. (USA)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)

Ravgen, Inc. (USA)

5.2 Product Approvals/Launches

Angle Achieves Positive Results for Parsortix in NIPT

Counsyl Bags Regulatory Approval for Counsyl Prelude„¢ Prenatal Screen in New York

BGI Receives Thai FDA€™s Import Certificate for BGISEQ-500 and NIFTY Kit

Illumina Receives CE Mark for Expanded VeriSeq NIPT Analysis Software in EU

Baylor Genetics Introduces PreSeek„¢ Non-Invasive Prenatal Multi-Gene Sequencing Screen

BGI Bags CE Certification for NIFTY® Test Kit for Fetal Chromosome Aneuploidy

5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Myriad Genetics Snaps Up Counsyl

Berry Genomics and Prenetics to Establish Joint Venture Firm

10x Genomics Teams Up with Berry Genomics

Illumina Inks NIPT Deal with Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

Konica Minolta Establishes Konica Minolta Precision Medicine

ANGLE Teams Up with QIAGEN NV

BGI Collaborates with Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute

Illumina Leads the Launch of CAPS

Progenity Bags New Funding

Konica Minolta Acquires Ambry Genetics

Eurofins Scientific Acquires GATC Biotech

LifeCodexx Teams Up with LifeCell in India



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prenatal Diagnostics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World Historic Review for Prenatal Diagnostics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World 14-Year Perspective for Prenatal Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

The United States: Prime Market for Prenatal Diagnostics

Table 13: US Prenatal Diagnostics Market by End-Use Segment (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Clinics, Hospitals, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: US Prenatal Diagnostics Market by Technology (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Diagnostic and Screening (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Popularity of Screening & ACOG Guidelines Sink Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis Volumes

Leading NIPT Vendors

B.Market Analytics

Table 15: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: The US Historic Review for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 17: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Canadian Historic Review for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

Market Analysis

Table 19: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Japanese Historic Review for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

Market Analysis

Table 21: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prenatal Diagnostics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: European Historic Review for Prenatal Diagnostics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: European 14-Year Perspective for Prenatal Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 24: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: French Historic Review for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 26: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: German Historic Review for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 28: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: Italian Historic Review for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.4 The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

Prospects Remain Positive for Prenatal Testing

Table 30: UK Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market by Gestation Period (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for 0-12 Weeks, 13-24 Weeks, and 25-36 Weeks (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Need for Less Risky Prenatal Diagnostic Methods in the UK

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: The UK Historic Review for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 33: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Spanish Historic Review for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 35: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Russian Historic Review for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 37: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest Growing Market for Prenatal Testing

Uptrend in IVD Sales Augurs Well for Market Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 39: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prenatal Diagnostics by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Prenatal Diagnostics by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Asia-Pacific14-Year Perspective for Prenatal Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

Prenatal Testing Makes Robust Inroads into the Vast Chinese Market

Laboratory Equipment & Supplies Sector in China: An Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 42: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Chinese Historic Review for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.2 India

A.Market Analysis

Potential Opportunities for Prenatal Testing in India

Indian Lab Equipment & Supplies Market: An Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 44: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Indian Historic Review for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis

Table 46: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 48: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prenatal Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Brazil, and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Latin American Historic Review for Prenatal Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Brazil, and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Prenatal Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil, and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6.1 Brazil

Market Analysis

Table 51: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Brazilian Historic Review for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 53: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis

Table 55: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Rest of World Historic Review for Prenatal Diagnostics Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 43 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 44) The United States (19) Europe (17) - France (1) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (4) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6) Middle-East (2)

