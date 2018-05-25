Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market 2018-2022: Key Players are Agilent Technologies, BGI, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Illumina, Laboratory Corporation of America & Natera

DUBLIN, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global prenatal DNA sequencing market to grow at a CAGR of 13.50% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing technological improvements in DNA sequencing. The growing technological improvements in DNA sequencing will drive the growth of the prenatal DNA sequencing during the upcoming period. Technological improvements in genome sequencing, primarily DNA sequencing, are frequent.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing prevalence of cancer. Globally, the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes is increasing, driving the need for advanced healthcare models. Due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the R&D investments for the discovery of new diagnostics tools are increasing.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of sequencing. Even though NGS has significantly reduced the cost of sequencing, NGS products and services are still unaffordable for small-scale laboratories that have controlled allocation of funds.
Key vendors
- Agilent Technologies
- BGI
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Illumina
- Laboratory Corporation of America
- Natera
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Genetic diseases
- Non-genetic diseases
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas
- EMEA
- APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing number of research activities on human genomics
- Growing technological improvements in DNA sequencing
- Increasing M&A
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agilent Technologies
- BGI
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Illumina
- Laboratory Corporation of America
- Natera
- Other prominent vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2hhqwf/global_prenatal?w=5
