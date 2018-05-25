Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market 2018-2022: Key Players are Agilent Technologies, BGI, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Illumina, Laboratory Corporation of America & Natera

The global prenatal DNA sequencing market to grow at a CAGR of 13.50% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is growing technological improvements in DNA sequencing. The growing technological improvements in DNA sequencing will drive the growth of the prenatal DNA sequencing during the upcoming period. Technological improvements in genome sequencing, primarily DNA sequencing, are frequent.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing prevalence of cancer. Globally, the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes is increasing, driving the need for advanced healthcare models. Due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the R&D investments for the discovery of new diagnostics tools are increasing.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of sequencing. Even though NGS has significantly reduced the cost of sequencing, NGS products and services are still unaffordable for small-scale laboratories that have controlled allocation of funds.



Key vendors

Agilent Technologies

BGI

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Illumina

Laboratory Corporation of America

Natera

