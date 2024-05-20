Global Prenatal Testing Market Projected to Reach $19.8 Billion by 2028

Discover insights into current market trends, future opportunities, and emerging technologies such as non-invasive prenatal testing and advanced genomic analysis.

BOSTON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for the Global Prenatal Testing Market is expected to grow from $10.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $19.8 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the prenatal testing market covering various technologies and methods for assessing fetal health during pregnancy. It specializes in genetic testing, including invasive procedures such as amniocentesis and non-invasive methods such as NIPT. The global reach of this market varies from region to region and is primarily focused on genetic disease screening. Integrated testing strategies have improved diagnostic accuracy, driven by factors such as increasing maternal age and technological advances. The report highlights current and future potential, industry status, trends, and strategies such as mergers and collaborations, providing valuable insights for stakeholders and companies aiming to expand their geographic presence in this space.

The introduction of cell-free fetal DNA testing has revolutionized prenatal genetic testing by allowing the analysis of fetal DNA from maternal blood. These tests provide an accuracy comparable to invasive methods such as amniocentesis, but without the risk of harm to the fetus, a major advance in prenatal care. Furthermore, clinical whole-genome sequencing (WGS) has achieved a diagnostic yield of up to 26% for prenatally diagnosed congenital anomalies, highlighting its importance in the diagnosis of fetal anomalies. Future studies using whole-genome sequencing as a primary diagnostic test are expected to exceed this yield, providing important clinical insights into prognosis and risk of recurrence while expanding the reproductive options of intended parents.

Click here for details to learn more about the Global Prenatal Testing Market Report.

Key Drivers of the Global Prenatal Testing Market

Increasing Cases of Down Syndrome: As women age, the risk of their unborn children developing chromosomal defects, such as Down syndrome, increases significantly. For example, a woman's chance of developing it at the age of 25 is less than 1 in 1250, but by the age of 40, this chance increases to about 1 in 100. This awareness creates a greater demand for prenatal testing to detect and manage such problems early in pregnancy.

Rising Maternal Age: More women are postponing pregnancy, increasing the chance that their babies will develop genetic disorders. Prenatal screening can help parents prepare for potential health problems and ensure timely medical intervention if necessary.

Advancements in Technology: Innovations such as non-invasive tests that analyze fetal DNA in the mother's blood have greatly improved the accuracy of prenatal testing. These advances have expanded testing capabilities, fueling market growth.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Prenatal Testing Market Report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $9.8 billion Market Size Forecast $19.8 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 12.6% for the forecast period of 2023-2028 Segment Covered Type, Technology, Application, End User, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, the Middle East and South America Key Market Drivers Increasing cases of Down syndrome.

Rising maternal age.

Advancements in technology.



Segmentation Analysis:

Market Segments by Type Analysis:

Consumables : Materials used in prenatal testing procedures, like reagents and kits.

: Materials used in prenatal testing procedures, like reagents and kits. Instruments: Equipment for sample collection and analysis.

Market Segments by Technology Analysis:

Noninvasive Techniques : Methods like NIPT that analyze fetal DNA without invading the mother's body.

: Methods like NIPT that analyze fetal DNA without invading the mother's body. Invasive Techniques: Procedures such as amniocentesis that involve penetrating the mother's skin for sample collection.

Market Segments by Application Analysis:

Neural Tube Defects : Testing for conditions like spina bifida.

: Testing for conditions like spina bifida. Down Syndrome : Screening for chromosomal abnormalities associated with Down syndrome.

: Screening for chromosomal abnormalities associated with Down syndrome. Rare Genetic Disorders: Identifying other genetic conditions.

Market Segments by End-User Analysis:

Hospitals : Facilities offering prenatal testing services.

: Facilities offering prenatal testing services. Diagnostic Laboratories: Specialized labs conducting prenatal testing and analysis.

This Global Prenatal Testing Market Report contains comprehensive information and analysis covering the following key questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the market?

The global prenatal testing market is projected to grow from $9.8 billion in 2022 to $19.8 billion in 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the forecast period.



What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

• Increase in Down syndrome.

• Increase in maternal age.

• Advancements in technology.

• Increase in genetic disorders.



What segments are covered in the market?

This report segments the market based on type, technology, application, end-user, and region. The market is segmented into consumables and instruments based on the type. The market is segmented based on technology into noninvasive and invasive techniques. Noninvasive techniques are further segmented as non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), maternal serum screening, and ultrasound-based testing. Invasive techniques are further segmented as amniocentesis, chorionic villus sampling (CVS), and others. The market is segmented into neural tube defects, down syndrome, rare genetic disorders, and others based on application. Based on end-users, the market is segmented as diagnostic laboratories and hospitals. Based on region, the market is segmented as North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World.



By Type, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?

Consumables will dominate the market by the end of 2028.



Which region has the highest market share in the market?

North America holds the highest share of the market.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

10X GENOMICS

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

BGI

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

ILLUMINA INC.

LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS

MEDICOVER GENETICS

NATERA INC. QIAGEN

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC.

REVVITY INC.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

YOURGENE HEALTH

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with BCC Research.

For further information or to make a purchase, please get in touch with [email protected].

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St. Ste 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA

Email: [email protected],

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BCC Research LLC