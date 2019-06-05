Global Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market to Reach $126.81 Million, Globally, by 2026 at 5.2% CAGR: AMR

PORTLAND, Oregon, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market by Type (Off-premise and On-premise), Application (Orthopedic Surgery [General Orthopedic Surgery, Deformity Correction, Fracture Management, and Joint Reconstruction], Neurosurgery, Dental & Orthodontics Application, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, and Rehabilitation Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026. The research offers a detailed analysis on changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, major segments, and market competition. According to the report, the global preoperative surgical planning software market generated $84.09 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $126.81 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Rise in prevalence of orthopedic diseases and surge in global geriatric population boost the growth of the market. However, product recalls associated with preoperative surgical planning software restrains the industry growth. Conversely, high market potential in emerging economies create new opportunities for growth of the market.

Off premise segment to achieve the highest market share through 2026

Among types, the off-premise segment was the largest in 2018, capturing more than three-fifths of the market share and would maintain its dominance through 2026. This is because of the widespread distribution of cloud-based technology, even in developing regions. Furthermore, several preoperative surgical planning software providers readily offer a cloud-based interface for their software, which boosts the market growth. However, the on-premise segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.4% through 2026 as these software technologies are slowly being adopted in hospital settings in the developing markets.

Orthopedic surgery segment to lead in terms of revenue through 2026

Among applications, the orthopedic surgery segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the market share in 2018 and would retain its revenue lead through the forecast period. This is due to increase in orthopedic procedures, rise in focus on preoperative planning, and surge in prevalence of global geriatric population. However, the neurosurgery segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for neurosurgical interventions.

Asia-Pacific to be the fastest growing market through 2026

North America accounted for more than two-fifths of the market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This is due to the fact that most global manufacturers of preoperative surgical planning software are active in North America, especially in the U.S. Furthermore, preoperative surgical planning software developing giants such as Brainlab AG, Carestream Health, and others have their significant presence in this region. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific is going to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the study period, owing to the presence of high population base, increase in awareness about preoperative surgical planning, growing prevalence of orthopedic disease, surge in disposable income, and increase in demand for surgical procedures in the region.

Key Players of the Industry

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Brainlab AG, WishBone Medical, Inc., Stryker Corporation (Scopis), EchoPixel, Inc., Intrasense, GE Healthcare, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Inc., Hologic, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic Plc, MeVis Medical Solutions AG, Carestream Health, Materialise, IBM Watson Health (IBM), Monteris Medical, Inc., Oracle NetSuite, Danaher Corporation, Medicad Hectec, Pie Medical Imaging B.V., Renishaw Plc, and Nemotec.

