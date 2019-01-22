Global Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Strategic Report 2019 - Manufacturers Move to In-House Manufacturing
The "Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- ENT Custom Trays
- Ophthalmic Custom Trays
- Custom Basin Kits
- Custom Ob/Gyn Kits
- General Delivery Kits
- Hysterectomy Kits
- Open Heart Surgery Kits
- Angiography/Angioplasty Kits
- Orthopedic Kits & Trays
- Anesthesia Kits
- Blood Gas Kits
- Urology Kits
- Biopsy Kits
- Enema Kits
- Laceration Kits
- Suture Removal Kits
- CVP/TPN Start Kits
- I.V. Start Kits
- Dressing Kits
- Admission Kits
- Other Kits
The report profiles 60 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Angiokard Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany)
- B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Becton Dickinson and Company (USA)
- C.R. Bard, Inc. (USA)
- Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)
- Cypress Medical Products, LLC (USA)
- Hogy Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Kimal Plc (UK)
- Medical Action Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Med-Italia Biomedica Srl (Italy)
- Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Medtronic Plc (Ireland)
- Mlnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)
- Rocialle Limited (UK)
- Smith & Nephew, Plc (UK)
- Teleflex Medical (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. MARKET OVERVIEW
Medical Kits & Trays Market - A Review
Outlook
Emerging Markets to Spearhead Growth
Analysis by Product Segment
Healthcare Centers and Demand for Medical Kits and Trays
Ensuring Safety through Kits and Trays
Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Drive Demand
Procedure Kits and Trays Help Drive Efficiencies in ORs
Custom Procedure Trays Market Continue to Drive Gains
Factors Abetting Adoption of Custom Medical Kits: Ranked by Order of Importance
Factors Restraining Adoption of Custom Medical Kits: Ranked by Order of Importance
Disposable Kits Gain Popularity in Orthopedic Implant Industry
Single Use Kits Grow in Preference in Spine Surgery
Waste Minimization Drives Manufacturers to Reformulate Kits
Ophthalmic Surgical Trays Witness Inclusion of New Tools
Manufacturers Move to In-House Manufacturing
Gray Markets - A Concern
3. MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
Aging Population Lends Traction
Global Aging Population Demographic Statistics: Key Opportunity Indicator
Improving Healthcare Spending to Foster Growth
4. PRODUCT CLASSIFICATION
Introduction
Classification of Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays (Based on Application)
ENT Custom Trays
Ophthalmic Custom Trays
Custom Basin Kits
Custom Ob/Gyn Kits
General Delivery Kits
Hysterectomy Kits
Angiography/Angioplasty Kits
Orthopedic Kits and Trays
Anesthesia Kits
Blood Gas Kits
Urology Kits
Biopsy Kits & Trays
Enema Kits
Laceration Kits
Suture Removal Kits
CVP/TPN Start Kits
I.V. Start Kits
Dressing Kits
Admission Kits
Other Kits
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Focus on Select Players
5.2 Recent Industry Activity
Bliss Boundary Introduces Silicone Enema Bag Kit
Merit Medical Introduces Aspira Drainage System Demo Kit
InstruSafe by Summit Medical Introduces New Trays for da Vinci SP
Owlstone Unveils Breath Biopsy Kits
BD Acquires C. R. Bard
InstruSafe Unveils New Trays for Senhance Surgical Robotic System
Vortex Introduces Vortex Surgical Convenience Kit
ECA Medical Introduces Cervical-One Instrument Kit
In'Tech Medical Takes Over Pyxidis
Flower Orthopedics Unveils Headless Compression Screws and Instrument Kit
Fagron Introduces LETS GEL KIT
ECA Medical Instruments Introduces Orthopedic Insstrument Set
DePuy Synthes Introduces Distal Radius Sterile Kit
Adventure Medical Kits Introduces Custom Kit Bag & Refill Program
Genoskin Introduces Live Skin Biopsy Kit for DIY Users
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market by Product Segment
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
US Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays - An Overview
Aging Demographics - A Key Driver
FDA Rules on Approval of Convenience Kits
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
B. Market Analytics
7.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Population Demography - A Vital Factor
Compeition
B. Market Analytics
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Aging Demography to Drive Market Growth
Custom Procedure Trays - Market Overview
Hospitals Shift to Reusable Medical Procedure Trays from Single-use Packs
B. Market Analytics
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
B. Market Analytics
7.5.1 China
Market Analysis
7.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
India - Demographic Shifts Promise Rapid Growth
B. Market Analytics
7.6 Middle East & Africa
Market Analysis
7.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
8. COMPANY PROFILES
- Total Companies Profiled: 60 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 63)
- The United States (39)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (16)
- France (3)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
- Middle East (2)
