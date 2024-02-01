Global Prepaid Card Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $5,385.6 Billion by 2030 - Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prepaid Card Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Prepaid Card Trends and Forecast



The global prepaid card market is expected to reach an estimated $5,385.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.5% from 2024 to 2030

The future of the global prepaid card market looks promising with opportunities in the retail establishment, corporate institution, government, and financial institution sectors. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for prepaid cards in remittance services, surge in the number of unbanked and underbanked individuals, and growing interest in cashless transaction.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies prepaid card companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Prepaid Card Market Insights

Closed loop will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to its various benefits, such as easy accessibility, low risk of fraud , and low interest rates.

, and low interest rates. Within this market, retail establishment will remain the largest segment due to increasing preference for online retail activities for shopping and bill payment.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to existence of robust financial infrastructure, rising popularity of online shopping, and existence of favorable government regulations towards adoption of prepaid card in the region.

Features of the Global Prepaid Card Market

Market Size Estimates: Prepaid card market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Prepaid card market size by type, usage, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Prepaid card market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Rest of the World.

, , , and Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, usages, end uses, and regions for the prepaid card market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the prepaid card market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Prepaid Card Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Prepaid Card Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Prepaid Card Market by Type

3.3.1: Closed Loop Card

3.3.2: Open Loop Card

3.4: Global Prepaid Card Market by Usage

3.4.1: General Purpose Reloadable Card

3.4.2: Gift Card

3.4.3: Government Benefits/Disbursement Card

3.4.4: Incentive/Payroll Card

3.4.5: Others

3.5: Global Prepaid Card Market by End Use

3.5.1: Retail Establishment

3.5.2: Corporate Institutions

3.5.3: Government

3.5.4: Financial Institutions

3.5.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Prepaid Card Market by Region

4.2: North American Prepaid Card Market

4.2.2: North American Prepaid Card Market by End Use: Retail Establishment, Corporate Institutions, Government, Financial Institutions, and Others

4.3: European Prepaid Card Market

4.3.1: European Prepaid Card Market by Type: Closed Loop Card and Open Loop Card

4.3.2: European Prepaid Card Market by End Use: Retail Establishment, Corporate Institutions, Government, Financial Institutions, and Others

4.4: APAC Prepaid Card Market

4.4.1: APAC Prepaid Card Market by Type: Closed Loop Card and Open Loop Card

4.4.2: APAC Prepaid Card Market by End Use: Retail Establishment, Corporate Institutions, Government, Financial Institutions, and Others

4.5: ROW Prepaid Card Market

4.5.1: ROW Prepaid Card Market by Type: Closed Loop Card and Open Loop Card

4.5.2: ROW Prepaid Card Market by End Use: Retail Establishment, Corporate Institutions, Government, Financial Institutions, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Prepaid Card Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Prepaid Card Market by Usage

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Prepaid Card Market by End Use

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Prepaid Card Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Prepaid Card Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Prepaid Card Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Prepaid Card Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Green Dot

7.2: NetSpend Holdings

7.3: H&R Block

7.4: American Express

7.5: JPMorgan

7.6: PayPal Holdings

7.7: BBVA Compass Bancshares

7.8: Mango Financial

7.9: UniRush

7.10: Kaiku Finance

