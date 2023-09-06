Global Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business Analysis Report 2023-2027 - Firms are Launching Transit and Retail Prepaid Cards to Drive their Transaction Value and Volume

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Discover the dynamic landscape of the global prepaid card market with our comprehensive report. Witnessing a remarkable growth trajectory, the market's value terms surged at an impressive CAGR of 8.3% from 2018 to 2022.

As we look ahead to the forecast period spanning 2023 to 2027, the market is poised to achieve even greater heights with a projected CAGR of 10.3%. This upward trajectory is expected to elevate the market value from its 2022 figure of US$1,533.37 billion to a staggering US$2,540.68 billion by 2027.

Dive into a detailed and data-centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, encompassing both prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. Uncover insights into consumer behavior and the dynamics of retail spending on a global scale. With a robust collection of over 100 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the country level, this report offers an in-depth understanding of the ever-evolving landscape of prepaid card and digital wallet markets.

The rapid growth of the global prepaid card ecosystem is closely intertwined with the surge in digitalization. The unprecedented impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has propelled the rise of fintech firms, fostering a widespread adoption of prepaid payment instruments among consumers across the globe.

This report reflects the profound influence of these trends on the prepaid card landscape, especially with the rise of e-commerce shopping habits contributing to increased transaction values and volumes. Anticipating a continuation of this trend over the next few years, our insights offer valuable foresight into the market's trajectory.

Intriguingly, the global prepaid card market is witnessing an intriguing shift, as fintech firms increasingly target the realm of kids' and teens' banking. This strategic move aims to engage potential future consumers from an early age, paving the way for expansion in the short to medium term.

Additionally, fintech firms are expected to secure capital infusion from venture capital and private equity firms as they strategically expand their footprint on the global stage.

Prepaid payment instruments are expected to dominate e-commerce payments globally



The use of prepaid payment instruments, including digital wallets, is growing in the e-commerce segment, especially in markets like India, where e-commerce and digital payments have ballooned over the last few years. From the short to medium-term perspective, this trend is expected to further grow significantly.

This growth reflects the maturing digital wallet markets in the Asia Pacific region as well as the increasing usage of prepaid payment instruments in the United States. In Europe as well, the adoption of digital wallets is on the rise and will further continue over the next three to four years.



Firms are launching transit and retail prepaid card to drive their transaction value and volume



Travelers and consumers are looking for hassle-free payment solutions for their daily payments. Consequently, the number of transit and retail prepaid card launches has increased significantly around the world.

In September 2022, Paytm Payments Bank announced the launch of its new prepaid card solution for travelers and consumers. The firm launched the prepaid payment instrument in partnership with Mumbai Metro One Private Limited. The transit and retail prepaid cards allow cardholders to make payments using the card on the metro, buses, and trains, while also using them for online and offline transactions in India.

In November 2022, the Network for Electronic Transfers also announced a launch of a similar prepaid card offering for Singaporeans. The NETS prepaid card has a daily spending limit of S$1,000 for each card. Cardholders can load their prepaid card using the NETS app and track their spending on the go. According to NETS, the prepaid card is accepted at more than 120,000 locations in the country.

From the short to medium-term perspective, the publisher expects more such transit and retail prepaid card launches from fintech firms globally, as the demand for such solutions continues to grow among consumers.



Prepaid payment instrument providers are expanding their global footprint to accelerate growth



With the share of prepaid card payments expected to grow at a rapid rate over the next few years in the global market, providers are seeking to expand their international presence. For instance,

In November 2022, Touch 'n Go, the digital wallet provider based in Malaysia, announced that the firm had entered into a strategic collaboration with Alipay+, to launch its operations in Mainland China. The strategic collaboration is projected to drive cross-border payment opportunities. The partnership will allow Malaysians traveling to China to use their Touch 'n Go wallet to make purchases seamlessly.

Such cross-border collaborations are expected to further increase significantly over the next three to four years. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has already forged alliances with several markets in the global economy to launch UPI payment services for Indians traveling abroad. The United Kingdom and France are among the countries that have already launched UPI services in their markets through a strategic collaboration with NPCI.

A bundled offering, combining one global and 20 country reports:

Global Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Argentina Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Australia Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Brazil Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Canada Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

China Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

France Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Germany Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

India Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Indonesia Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Italy Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Kenya Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Mexico Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Nigeria Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Philippines Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Russia Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

South Africa Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Thailand Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

United Arab Emirates Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

United Kingdom Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

United States Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Scope for Each Databook



Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

