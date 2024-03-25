Global Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence: Across Over 20 Data-Driven Reports

DUBLIN, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence Databook Subscription - Q1 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Global. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.

The global prepaid card ecosystem has been growing rapidly amid surging digitalization. Driven by the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent rise of fintech firms have supported the adoption of prepaid payment instruments among consumers globally. The rising e-commerce shopping trends have also assisted prepaid card transaction value and volume growth, and the publisher expects the trend to further continue over the next three to four years.



In the global prepaid card market, more and more fintech firms have shifted their focus toward kids' and teens' banking. With many players seeking to tap into potential future consumers at an early age, the trend is projected to further expand from the short to medium-term perspective. Furthermore, fintech firms are also expected to raise capital from venture capital and private equity firms, as they seek to expand their presence in the global market.

Prepaid payment instruments are expected to dominate e-commerce payments globally

The use of prepaid payment instruments, including digital wallets, is growing in the e-commerce segment, especially in markets like India, where e-commerce and digital payments have ballooned over the last few years. From the short to medium-term perspective, this trend is expected to further grow significantly.

This growth reflects the maturing digital wallet markets in the Asia Pacific region as well as the increasing usage of prepaid payment instruments in the United States. In Europe as well, the adoption of digital wallets is on the rise and will further continue over the next three to four years.

Firms are launching transit and retail prepaid card to drive their transaction value and volume

Travelers and consumers are looking for hassle-free payment solutions for their daily payments. Consequently, the number of transit and retail prepaid card launches has increased significantly around the world.

From the short to medium-term perspective, the publisher expects more such transit and retail prepaid card launches from fintech firms globally, as the demand for such solutions continues to grow among consumers.

Prepaid payment instrument providers are expanding their global footprint to accelerate growth

With the share of prepaid card payments expected to grow at a rapid rate over the next few years in the global market, providers are seeking to expand their international presence. For instance,

Cross-border collaborations are expected to further increase significantly over the next three to four years. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has already forged alliances with several markets in the global economy to launch UPI payment services for Indians traveling abroad. The United Kingdom and France are among the countries that have already launched UPI services in their markets through a strategic collaboration with NPCI.

This title is a bundled offering, combining one global and 20 country reports:

Global Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Argentina Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Australia Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Brazil Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Canada Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

China Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

France Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Germany Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

India Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Indonesia Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Italy Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Kenya Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Mexico Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Nigeria Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Philippines Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Russia Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

South Africa Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Thailand Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

United Arab Emirates Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

United Kingdom Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

United States Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Scope for Each Report

Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop



Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories



Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast



Gift Card Market Size and Forecast



Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories



Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion



Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location



Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast



Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast



Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast



Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast



Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast



Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast



Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast



Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast



Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast



Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast



Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/akcy78

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets