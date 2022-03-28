Global Prepared Flour Mixes Markets, 2021-2028: Upsurge in Demand for Gluten-free Products & Fortification of Prepared Flour Mixes

DUBLIN, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prepared Flour Mixes Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Category (Gluten Free and Conventional), Application (Breads, Cakes, and Others) and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global prepared flour mixes market was valued at US$ 23,192.15 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 33,370.85 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028.



Prepared flour mixes are the mixture of various ingredients, such as different flours, starches, flavors, and functional ingredients. Such mixes contain most of the ingredients used in baking, such as fat, sugar, milk, and salt. Prepared mixes require less preparation time, provide flavor and texture to the final product, and augment its shelf life. Thus, they are extensively used in the baking & confectionery industry. These premixes are easily available through various distribution channels, such as specialty stores, supermarkets, and departmental stores.



Moreover, due to the COVID-19 outbreak pandemic, people increasingly bought products through e-commerce platforms as they got convenient product delivery at their doorsteps. Many e-commerce platforms adopted the no-touch policy that ensured the safety of consumers. Such factors are expected to bolster the growth of the prepared flour mixes market in the coming years.



Based on category, the prepared flour mixes market is bifurcated into gluten free and conventional. The conventional segment accounted for a larger market share in 2020. The market growth for this segment is attributed to the easy availability of conventional prepared flour mixes at low prices. However, the gluten-free segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



In 2020, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in the market. The prepared flour mixes market in Asia-Pacific is driven by the growing population in the region and rising consumer inclination toward bakery products.

In addition, the rising trend of baking at home in Asia-Pacific drive the prepared flour mixes market across the region. However, North America is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The US is experiencing a tremendous demand for gluten-free products, followed by Canada and Mexico, due to changing food consumption trends and consumers' inclination toward a healthy lifestyle.

Moreover, manufacturers in the region are launching custom-formulated flour solutions for premium-category consumers. All these factors are expected to propel the growth of the prepared flour mixes market in the region in the coming few years.



AB Mauri; PURATOS; Lesaffre; Archer Daniels Midland Company; General Mills, Inc.; Kerry Group; Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd; G.R Wright & Sons; Nitto-Fuji International Vietnam Co., Ltd; and Allied Pinnacle are among the players operating in the prepared flour mixes market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology



4. Global Prepared Flour Mixes Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1 Raw Material

4.3.2 Manufacturing/Processing

4.3.3 Packaging

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Prepared Flour Mixes Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Widening Application Scope

5.1.2 Growth of Bakery Industry

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Fortification of Prepared Flour Mixes

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Upsurge in Demand for Gluten-free Products

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Prepared Flour Mixes Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Prepared Flour Mixes Market Overview

6.2 Prepared Flour Mixes Market -Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Competitive Positioning - Key Market Players



7. Prepared Flour Mixes Market Analysis - By Category

7.1 Overview

7.2 Prepared Flour Mixes Market, By Category (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Gluten Free

7.4 Conventional



8. Prepared Flour Mixes Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Prepared Flour Mixes Market, By Application (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Breads

8.4 Cakes

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Overview



9. Prepared Flour Mixes Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Overview- Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak

10.1 Overview



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Product launch

11.2 Mergers & acquisition

11.3 Partnership



12. Company Profiles

AB Mauri

PURATOS

Lesaffre

Archer Daniels Midland Company

General Mills, Inc.

Kerry Group

Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd

G.R Wright & Sons

Nitto-Fuji International Vietnam Co., Ltd

Allied Pinnacle

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tdp2t3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets