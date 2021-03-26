Global Prepreg Market (2020 to 2025) - Reduction in Cost of Carbon Fibers Presents Opportunities
Mar 26, 2021, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Prepreg Market by Type of Reinforcement (Carbon Fiber Prepreg, Glass Fiber Prepreg), Resin Type (Thermoset Prepreg, Thermoplastic Prepreg), Form, Manufacturing Process (Hot-melt, Solvent Dip), Application, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global prepreg market is projected to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2020 to USD 10.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.5% between 2020 and 2025.
Prepregs are demanded in various applications including aerospace & defense, wind energy, sporting goods, automotive, electronics (PCB), and others; due to its advantages properties such as high durability, temperature resistance, extremely lightweight, and highly stiff. However, global pandemic disease COVID-19 has disrupted the operations of aerospace & defense, wind energy other industries which is expected to decrease the demand for prepreg in 2020.
Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Type is the fastest-growing Fiber Reinforcement Type of prepregs, in terms of value
The carbon fiber prepregs find wide applications in various end-use industries. Some of the major applications includes aerospace & defense, wind energy, sporting goods, automotive, electronics (PCB), and others. The increasing demand from these applications is expected to drive the carbon fiber prepreg market during the forecasted period.
Thermoplastic Prepreg is the fastest-growing resin type of prepreg, in terms of value
The prepreg products are mainly used in industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive and sporting goods. In the aerospace & defense sector, due to their recyclability, good shelf life, lightweight, tough, and high stiffness, thermoplastic prepregs are used to make a variety of structural components. The increasing demand for prepregs from aerospace & defense, wind energy, and automotive applications is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
Tow Prepreg is the fastest-growing Form of prepreg, in terms of value
The tow prepreg form of the prepreg is fastest growing form in prepreg market. Tow prepreg (also referred to as (towpreg) is a material made using continuous fibers that are impregnated with high-performance resins. These fibers can be glass, carbon, or aramid, among others. Towpregs are typically used in filament winding process to construct high-strength structures in aerospace & defense, automotive, and other industries.
Hot-Melt Process is the fastest-growing manufacturing process of prepreg, in terms of value
Hot-melt process is environment-friendly as it does not use any kind of organic solvents to manufacture prepregs. Due to stringent environmental regulations, hot-melt process is widely used in the European region. Continuous advancement in the aerospace & defense industry is also fueling the growth of this process in various countries of Europe. Leading prepreg manufacturers are inclined towards the use of environment-friendly manufacturing processes.
Wind Energy is the fastest-growing application of prepreg, in terms of value
In the wind energy application, prepregs are used to manufacture critical components of wind turbines. Growing environment concerns in APAC countries such as China and India are expected to boost the demand for wind energy during the forecast period. This is expected to drive the prepreg market in this application. The recovery in wind energy industry post Covid-19 era is expected to drive the prepreg market.
APAC is the fastest-growing prepreg market
APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value in the global prepreg market during the forecast period. The growth of the prepreg industry in this region is supported by the recovery in end-use industries, the advancement of industrial technology solutions, and increasing wind installation capacities.
Due to COVID-19, numerous industries and automotive companies have halted their production sites across various countries that has led to reduced demand for prepregs, which affected the prepregs demand in APAC countries. The recovery in the end-use industries with restoration in the supply chain would drive the prepreg demand during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Prepreg Market
4.2 Prepreg Market, by Type of Fiber Reinforcement and Region
4.3 Prepreg Market Share, by Resin Type (2019)
4.4 Prepreg Market Share, by Manufacturing Process (2019)
4.5 Prepreg Market Share, by Form (2019)
4.6 Prepreg Market, by Application (2020 vs. 2025)
4.7 Prepreg Market Growth, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Market Dynamics
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials from Automotive Industry
5.1.1.2 Increasing Use of Prepreg by Boeing and Airbus
5.1.1.3 Growing Demand for Prepreg from Wind Industry
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 Issues Related to Recyclability
5.1.2.2 High Processing and Manufacturing Cost
5.1.2.3 Declining Economy due to COVID-19
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 Reduction in Cost of Carbon Fibers
5.1.3.2 Development of Advanced Software Tools for Prepreg Product Development
5.1.4 Challenges
5.1.4.1 High Research & Development Cost
5.1.4.2 Market Recovery from COVID-19
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.3 Ecosystem: Prepreg Market
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Technology Analysis
5.6 Pricing Analysis
5.7 Market Patent Analysis
5.7.1 Methodology
5.7.2 Document Type
5.7.3 Insight
5.7.4 Top Applicants of Patents
5.8 Key Market for Import/Export
5.8.1 US
5.8.2 Germany
5.8.3 France
5.8.4 UK
5.8.5 China
5.9 Tariff and Regulations
5.10 COVID-19 Impact on the Market
5.11 Case Study Analysis
6 Prepreg Market, by Fiber Reinforcement Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Carbon Fiber Prepreg
6.3 Glass Fiber Prepreg
6.4 Others
7 Prepreg Market, by Type of Resin
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Thermoset Prepreg
7.2.1 Epoxy
7.2.2 Polyester
7.2.3 Others
7.2.3.1 Phenolic
7.2.3.2 BMI
7.2.3.3 Polyimide
7.2.3.4 Vinyl Ester
7.2.3.5 Polyurethanes
7.3 Thermoplastic Prepreg
7.3.1 PEEK
7.3.2 Others
7.3.2.1 PMAA
7.3.2.2 Polycarbonates (PC)
7.3.2.3 Polypropylene (PP)
7.3.2.4 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)
7.3.2.5 Polyetherimide (PEI)
7.3.2.6 Polyamide (PA)
8 Prepreg Market, by Form
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Tow Prepreg
8.3 Fabric Prepreg
9 Prepreg Market, by Manufacturing Process
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hot-Melt Process
9.3 Solvent Dip Process
10 Prepreg Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Aerospace & Defense
10.3 Wind Energy
10.4 Automotive
10.5 Sporting Goods
10.6 Electronics (PCB)
10.7 Others
11 Prepreg Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 APAC
11.5 Latin America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Market Evaluation Framework
12.3.1 New Product Launch/ Development
12.3.2 Acquisition/Merger
12.3.3 Agreement/Partnership/Joint Venture/Contract
12.3.4 Expansion
12.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players
12.5 Company Evaluation Matrix
12.5.1 Star
12.5.2 Pervasive
12.5.3 Participants
12.5.4 Innovators
12.6 Start-Up/ Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Matrix
12.6.1 Progressive Companies
12.6.2 Responsive Companies
12.6.3 Dynamic Companies
12.6.4 Starting Blocks
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Solvay Group (Cytec Industries, Inc.)
13.2 Hexcel Corporation
13.3 Toray Industries, Inc.
13.4 Teijin Limited
13.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
13.6 SGL Group
13.7 Axiom Materials
13.8 Gurit Holding AG
13.9 Park Aerospace Corp.
13.10 Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd.
13.11 Other Companies
13.11.1 E. I. DuPont Nemours & Co.
13.11.2 Renegade Materials Corporation
13.11.3 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
13.11.4 TCR Composites
13.11.5 Victrex
13.11.6 SHD Composite Materials Ltd.
13.11.7 Zoltek
13.11.8 Kineco Kaman
13.11.9 BASF SE
13.11.10 GMS Composites
14 Appendix
14.1 Discussion Guide
14.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
14.3 Available Customizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j877dl
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article