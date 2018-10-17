Global Prescriptive Analytics Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This report analyzes the Global market for Prescriptive Analytics in US$ Million.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591563



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for North America, and Rest of World. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 48 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Ayata

- Compellon

- Datawatch Corporation

- Frontline Systems, Inc.

- IBM Corporation

- NGDATA

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591563



PRESCRIPTIVE ANALYTICS MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, SEPTEMBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



The Power of Business Analytics: A Primer

Analytical Disruption Fuels the Emergence of the Era of Prescriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics: Market Overview

Prescriptive Analytics Sits on Top of the Analytics Value Tree

Limitations in Conventional BI Put Focus on Prescriptive Analytics

Plethora of Benefits Offered Instigate Robust Opportunities

Typical Impact of Prescriptive Analytics: A Snapshot

Bright Prospects Ahead for Prescriptive Analytics

Major Factors driving Growth

Factors Hindering Growth

Favorable Macro-Economic Scenario Lends Traction to Prescriptive Analytics Demand

Table 1: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





3. KEY MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Inclination towards Automated Decisions Creates Robust Business Case for Prescriptive Analytics

Growing Complexity in Decision-Making Tilts Momentum in Favor of Prescriptive Analytics

Cloud Prescriptive Analytics to Play Pivotal Role in Future Growth of the Market

Table 2: Soaring Importance of Cloud Computing in World IT infrastructure Spending to Accelerate Cloud Prescriptive Analytics Deployments: Percentage Breakdown of Annual Spending for IT Solutions by Infrastructure Type (2015, 2017 & 2020P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Superiority over On-Premise Platforms Generates Interest in Cloud Prescriptive Analytics

Faster Internet & Higher Bandwidth Spur the Commercial Feasibility of SaaS Prescriptive Analytics

Table 3: Growing Internet Speeds Provides the Support Platform for the Proliferation of Low Latency SaaS Prescriptive Analytics Services: Breakdown of Average Internet Speeds (in Mbps) for Select Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

On-Premise Platforms Remain in Contention

Machine Learning Drives Prescriptive Analytics

Tailored Approaches to Embedding Prescriptive Analytics in Organizations: A Key Trend Among Insight-Driven Enterprises

Decision-Based Approach Scores over Layer Based Deployment Strategies

Growing Prominence of Big Data Bodes Well for Prescriptive Analytics as the Future of Big Data Syntheses

Big Data Projects On the Roll

Table 4: Widening Role of Big Data Enabled Strategies in Enterprise Environments Lends Support to Robust Adoption of Prescriptive Analytics: World Big Data Technology and Services Revenues in US$ Billion for Years 2015, 2018E and 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: World Big Data Technology and Services Market by Region/Country (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Adoption Rates (In %) of Big Data Technologies by Industry for the Years 2012 & 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Why Prescriptive Analytics is the Future of Big Data Synthesis?

Proliferation of IoT to Benefit the Evolution of IoT-Enabled Prescriptive Analytics

Table 7: The Ballooning IoT Ecosystem Fuels Interest in Prescriptive Analytics as a Linchpin for Driving Value from IoT Data & Projects: Breakdown of the Installed Base of IoT Connected Devices (In Million Units) by Segment for the Years 2015, 2018E and 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rise in Cyber Crime & the Need for Crime Prediction & Prevention to Spur Opportunities for Prescriptive Analytics

Table 8: As a Must-Have Security Technology, Growing Cybersecurity Investments to Benefit the Evolution of Prescriptive Analytical Models of Cybercrime Prevention: Global Cybersecurity Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2014, 2018E & 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World Cyber Security Market by Region/ Country (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World Cyber Security Market by Sector (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Banking & Financial, Government & Aerospace, Medical Care, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Off-the-Shelf Solutions - the Next Major Milestone

Working on Hybrid Data: The Cornerstone of Prescriptive Analytics Success

Operations Research: A Significant Contributor to Prescriptive Analytics' Capabilities

Business Process Definition: The Critical Step in Modeling Prescriptive Analytics Process

Assembling Existing Tools and Services - The Other Ways Round to Address Resource Needs

Scientific Tools: Critical to Effectiveness of Prescriptive Analytics

Monte Carlo Simulation in Prescriptive Analytics Help Decision Making in Uncertainty

Large Enterprises Remain Major Beneficiaries of Prescriptive Analytics





4. A PEEK INTO HOW PRESCRIPTIVE ANALYTICS PROMISES TO CHANGE THE WAY BUSINESSES ARE OPERATED



Transportation - An Early Adopter of Prescriptive Analytics

Large Data Sets Make Travel and Transportation Industry Prime for Prescriptive Analytics Implementation

Optimization-Led Prescriptive Analytics Push Innovation Ahead in Supply Chain

Prescriptive Analytics Takes S&OP to a Whole New Level

Healthcare Sector Transformation Augurs Well for Adoption of Prescriptive Analytics

Opportunity Indicators

Table 11: Progressive Momentum in Healthcare IT Spending to Generate Parallel Opportunities for Prescriptive Analytics: World Healthcare IT Spending in US$ Billion for Years 2014, 2018E and 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Healthcare IT Market by Country/Region (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Spending for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Global Healthcare IT Market by Sector (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Hospitals, Insurance, Life Sciences, and Physician Practices (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Process Optimization - An Added Advantage of Prescriptive Analytics in Healthcare

Use Cases of Prescriptive Analytics in Healthcare Sector

Bringing Disparate Processes under One Umbrella

Data Prep - A Major Stumble Block for Adoption in Healthcare

Retailers Gain Big Way with Prescriptive Analytics

Select Leading Retail Enterprises by Country: A Snapshot

Table 14: Global Retail Sector by Region/Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Global Retail Sector by Product Category (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Clothing & Accessories, Diversified, FMCG, and Leisure Goods (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Oil & Gas - A Major Application Area

Table 16: World Crude Oil Production by Country (2014-2016): Breakdown of Crude Production (in 1,000 Barrels per day) for Brazil, China, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Russia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, Venezuela and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Global Oil & Gas Demand (in Million Tons of Oil Equivalent): 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Prescriptive Analytics Optimizes Development of Unconventional Resources

Need for Optimal Fracking in Oil & Gas Sector Draws Attention towards Prescriptive Analytics

Equipment Maintenance and Pricing - the Other Application Areas with Significant Benefits

Prescriptive Analytics to Emerge as a Game Changer Analytical Tool in HR Functions

Core Areas & Functions within the HRM/HCM Landscape: A Snapshot

Table 18: Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Technologies Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Compensation Management, Core HR, Learning, Performance Management, Recruitment, and Workforce Management (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





5. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW



A Peek into Various Business Analytics Solutions

BI Tools

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Defining Prescriptive Analytics

The Working of Prescriptive Analytics

Approaches to Prescriptive Analytics

Stochastic Optimization

List of Major Scientific Disciplines used in Prescriptive Analytics

Deployment Methods

On-Premise

Cloud-based SaaS





6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE





6.1 Focus on Select Players

Ayata (USA)

Compellon (USA)

Datawatch Corporation (USA)

Frontline Systems, Inc. (USA)

IBM Corporation (USA)

NGDATA (Belgium)

Profitect, Inc. (USA)

River Logic, Inc. (USA)

SAP SE (Germany)

SAS Institute, Inc. (USA)

TIBCO Software Inc. (USA)

6.2 Product/Service Launches

Hitachi Rolls Out Knowledge Base*2 Analytic Solution for Prescriptive Maintenance

World Careers Network Announces Enhanced Prescriptive Analytics Capabilities

Compellon™ Rolls Out Compellon20|20 for Credit Unions

ThinkSCM Launches AI-based Prescriptive Analytics Tool

DemandJump Introduces Traffic Cloud™

HAVI Introduces Prescriptive Marketing Platform for Restaurant Industry

6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Compellon Inks Strategic Partnership with Clarabridge

River Logic Signs Partnership Deal with TBM Consulting Group

Datawatch Snaps Up Angoss Software

Mazars Acquires Zettafox

DataRobot Takes Over Nutonian

River Logic Teams Up with Barkawi Management Consultants

AIMMS Renews Partnership with UniSoma



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Prescriptive Analytics Software by Geographic Region - North America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Prescriptive Analytics Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for North America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled:

The United States (38) Canada (3) Europe (6) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (3) - Rest of Europe (2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591563



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

