Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market Report 2019: Market Accounted for $5.72 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $28.71 Billion by 2026
Jul 15, 2019, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics market accounted for $5.72 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $28.71 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include growth in demand for global consumer goods, need for comprehensive market analytics and increasing demand for cloud-based predictive analytics. However, data privacy and security concerns are restricting the market growth.
Predictive analytics is the practice of extracting information from existing data. It helps users determine and understand the buying patterns of customers, and predict future trends for an organization. Prescriptive analytics is another branch of advanced analytics, dedicated to obtaining the best course of action for a presented situation.
Amongst end user industries, the retail segment has a significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing competition, a wide array of product offerings, multiple touch points for customers, and increasing customer complexities enable retailers to use analytics. Retail Analytics helps firms target and reach out to new customers, forecast store traffic, and prevent theft and fraud.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. Globally emerging countries such as India and China constitute the growth of the consumer goods market due to the high penetration of internet and rapid urbanization.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End Use Industry Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market, By Software-System
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Customer Relationship Management
5.3 Decision Support Systems
5.4 Fraud Detection Systems
5.5 Data-Mining
5.6 Performance Management Systems
5.7 Risk Assessment and Management Systems
6 Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market, By Delivery
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cloud Based
6.3 On-Site
7 Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Behavioral Analytics
7.3 Marketing Analytics
7.4 Talent Analytics
7.5 Collection Analytics
7.6 Supply-Chain Analytics
7.7 Other Types
8 Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Finance
8.3 Marketing & Sales
8.4 Manufacturing
8.5 Operations Management
8.5.1 Distribution Management
8.5.2 Inventory Planning
8.5.3 Other Operation Managements
8.6 Supply-Chain Management
8.7 Human Resource
9 Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market, By End Use Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
9.3 Information Technology & Telecommunication
9.4 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
9.5 Retail
9.6 Social Media & Entertainment
9.7 Government & Defense
9.8 Industrial
9.8.1 Automotive
9.8.2 Energy & Utilities
9.8.3 Mining
9.8.4 Chemistry
9.9 Other End Use Industries
9.9.1 Logistics
9.9.2 Gaming
9.9.3 Travel & Hospitality
9.9.4 Sports
9.9.5 Agriculture
9.9.6 Public Sector
10 Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Salesforce.com
12.2 IBM Corporation
12.3 Accenture PLC
12.4 Versium Inc.
12.5 Oracle Corporation
12.6 Angoss Software Corporation
12.7 TIBCO
12.8 SAP SE
12.9 Angoss Software
12.10 Microsoft Corporation
12.11 Alteryx
12.12 Infor Inc.
12.13 SAS Institute Inc.
12.14 Zemantis
12.15 Teradata Corporation
12.16 Tableau
12.17 PegaSystems
