Global Press launches Shifting Democracies Fellowship with 10 extraordinary journalists across the world

Journalists from Bangladesh, Brazil, El Salvador, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, the Philippines and Ukraine will produce cross-border investigative reporting for Global Press.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten women and nonbinary journalists from around the world are now reporting fellows in the inaugural Global Press Shifting Democracies Fellowship, a two-year program focused on news coverage of the rise of authoritarianism.

Global Press welcomes Shifting Democracy fellows.

The program, the first of its kind for Global Press, blends rigorous advanced journalism training with the long-term production of investigative and explanatory cross-border reporting. The news produced will examine underlying factors driving changes in political systems and how these shifts influence global security, economic development, and more.

"Projects like this demonstrate the power of the fourth estate," Global Press fellow and Ukrainian journalist Liubov Velychko said. "They highlight the strength of women journalists who can change the world and can serve as an inspiring example for colleagues who may still doubt their capabilities."

The ten journalists will investigate the underlying factors driving changes in political systems and examine how these shifts influence global security, economic development, and more. Their work will be published on GlobalPressJournal.com and via its international media partners, as well as by local news organizations in each coverage country.

"With such a diverse and experienced incoming cohort, we are excited to offer learning opportunities that foster collaboration, meaningful discussions and exposure to experts and diverse viewpoints, while also exploring and deepening their skill sets," said Paula Torres, Director of Journalism Education at Global Press.

About Global Press

Since 2006, Global Press has trained and employed hundreds of local women journalists in the communities where they live. Specializing in coverage of civil liberties, global health and the environment, reporters produce investigative and explanatory reporting that offers unique cross-border insights and nuanced analysis. Global Press has published thousands of stories on its multilingual, award-winning publication Global Press Journal , many of which have gone on to inspire everything from policy change to catalyzing local movements.

