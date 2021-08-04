FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 6; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 2759 Companies: 82 - Players covered include Alfa Laval AB; Apollo Valves; Baker Hughes Company; Curtiss-Wright Corporation; Emerson Electric Co.; Flow Safe, Inc.; Forbes Marshall; Goetze KG Armaturen; IMI plc; LESER GmbH and Co. KG.; Pentair plc; The Weir Group PLC; Velan, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product Type (Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure & Temperature Actuated, Dead Weight); Set Pressure (Low Pressure, Medium Pressure, High Pressure); End-Use (Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Power Generation, Paper & Pulp, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Pressure Relief Valves Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2026

Pressure relief valve (PRV), or simply 'relief valve', represents a safety valve for controlling or limiting pressure within a system or a vessel in industrial processes. In the absence of a relieve valve, pressure tends to build up in a system leading to process upsets and ultimately to equipment and instrument failure and fire. A PRV releases pressure by enabling flow of the pressurized fluid out of system, through the auxiliary passage. Designing of the valve is in such a way that it opens at a preset pressure in order for protecting equipment and pressure vessels from experiencing higher pressures than their limits. When pressure exceeds the set limit, PRV becomes the path-of-least-resistance. Once the valve is open, a portion of fluid is pushed towards the auxiliary passage and out of the system. The fluid can be a liquid, gas or a mixture of liquid and gas. A piping system then sends this fluid through the relief header or flare header (a piping system) towards the elevated, central gas flare. At this juncture, the fluid is burnt and the resultant combustion gases released into atmosphere. Diversion of fluid through this piping system stops pressure increase inside the system/ vessel. Pressure decreases up to the point of reseating pressure for the valve.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pressure Relief Valves estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period. Spring Loaded, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pilot Operated segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $681.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $727.5 Million by 2026

The Pressure Relief Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$681.5 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$727.5 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 2.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.

Low labor cost and production cost and less-stringent regulations in the Asia-Pacific region are driving demand for PRVs. Rapid advancement of nuclear energy generation also constitutes a major factor driving growth for the global market for PRVs. Around fifty reactors are currently under construction worldwide. PRVs are critical for safe and successful operation of nuclear power generation plants. They aid in protecting super heaters, boilers and turbines and help stations smoothly operate at preset pressures. Factors such as continuous need for replacement of safety valves in industrial processes and increased use of additive manufacturing in production lines constitute a few other factors promoting market growth. However, PRV fabrication is expensive, a factor with the potential to hinder anticipated market growth over the coming years. The valves are also used in industrial environments that are harsh driving the need for continuous monitoring of their performance. Replacement demand for PRVs is therefore high. Increased need for replacement of the valves is anticipated to positively impact market growth over the coming years.

Pressure & Temperature Actuated Segment to Reach $603.3 Million by 2026

In the global Pressure & Temperature Actuated segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$317.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$406 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$97.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com ) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

