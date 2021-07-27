Global Pressure Relief Valves Markets 2021-2027: Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Fresh Wave of Growth

DUBLIN, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pressure Relief Valves - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Pressure Relief Valves Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pressure Relief Valves estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Spring Loaded, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pilot Operated segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $673.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR

The Pressure Relief Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$673.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$766.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.

Pressure & Temperature Actuated Segment to Record 3.9% CAGR

In the global Pressure & Temperature Actuated segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$317.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$406 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$731.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Outbreak Poised to Dent Market Prospects in the Immediate Term

Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in GDP Forecasts Discourage the Pressure Relief Valves Market in Short Term

As One of the Most Closely Watched Economic Indicators, the PMI Growth Movement Keeps the Industry on the Edge With Anxious Anticipation

Established Use Case Across Diverse Sectors to Renew Market Demand in Post COVID-19 Period

An Introduction to Pressure Relief Valve

Evolution of PRVs

Key Components of Pressure Relief Valve

Parameters to Consider for Selecting PRVs

Identifying Failure of Pressure Relief Valves

Select Technical Terms Associated with PRV Operation

Standards and Codes for Pressure Relief Valves

Pressure Relief Valves (PRV) vs. Pressure Safety Valves (PSV)

Product Types of Pressure Relief Valves

PRV Types by Set Pressure

Key End-Uses of PRVs

Pressure Relief Valves: Global Market Overview and Outlook

Spring Loaded PRVs: Largest Product Segment

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 82 Featured)

Alfa Laval AB

Apollo Valves

Baker Hughes Company

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Flow Safe, Inc.

Forbes Marshall

Goetze KG Armaturen

IMI plc

LESER GmbH and Co. KG.

Pentair plc

The Weir Group PLC

Velan, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Thrust Towards Digitalization and Automation across Industries Augurs Well for Long-Term Growth

Rise of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory Mandates Technology Adjustments to Pressure Relief Valve Technology

IIoT to Stir Adoption of Pressure Relief Valve Digitalization

Despite the Current Depressive Scenario, Oil & Gas Sector to Remain Dominant End-Use Sector

Relevance in Power Industry

Sustained Opportunities in Nuclear Power Sector

Widespread Use in Chemicals Industry

Water & Wastewater Industry: Infrastructure Development Drives Demand

Pulp & Paper Industry: Unique Needs of Mills Set Demand Trends

Urban Sprawl Extends Broad-based Opportunities

Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Fresh Wave of Growth

Technology Innovations & Advancements

Technology Improvements Augment Product Design & Efficiency

Cartridge Valves: A Key Development in Pressure Relief Valve Segment

Regulations, Codes and Standards

Issues & Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

United States : Major Market for Pressure Relief Valve

: for Pressure Relief Valve Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure Development to Rev Up Long Term Demand

CANADA

Market Overview

Pipeline Programs Favor Growth

JAPAN



CHINA

China : Major Consumer of Pressure Relief Valves

: Major Consumer of Pressure Relief Valves Oil & Gas Sector to Emerge as New Growth Vertical

Competitive Scenario in the Chinese Industrial valves Market

EUROPE

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA

SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST

Opportunities in the Oil & Gas Sector

IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA

South Africa : A Prominent Consumer of Pressure Relief Valves

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 82

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pwbl8m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

