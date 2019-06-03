Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market - Technologies, Chemistries and Applications

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Synopsis
Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA) is a viscous material that remains permanently tacky and bonds two surfaces together by applying slight pressure. No solvent, water, or heat is required to activate the adhesive. Pressure sensitive adhesives (PSAs) have been accepted across wide variety of industries and applications due to their ability to generate an instantaneous bond using light pressure.

Water-based adhesives are the leading segment in the global PSA market at 1.6 million metric tons in 2019, which is forecast to register a CAGR of 5% during 2019 to 2025 analysis period to reach 2.1 million metric tons by 2025. Asia-Pacific is the largest region for the global pressure sensitive adhesives market estimated at 1.6 million metric tons in 2019 and the region is also forecast to lead the growth of global PSA market at a 2019 to 2025 CAGR of 6.1%.

Research Findings & Coverage
• The global PSA market is analyzed in this study with respect to Adhesive Technology, Adhesive Chemistry and major application
• In depth analysis has been done for above mentioned technologies, chemistries and applications of PSAs in each major region/country globally for the analysis period
• Numerous Packaging Applications Supported with Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives
• Wearable Medical Devices Gain the Benefit of Silicone PSAs
• Successful PSAs Balance Chemistry with Application
• Impressive Growth Being Witnessed in Demand for Bio-Based Adhesives
• Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
• Major companies profiled – 78
• The industry guide includes the contact details for 442 companies

Product Outline

The report analyzes the market for the key PSA technologies including:
• Solvent-Based
• Water-Based
• Hot-Melts
• Radiation Cured

This study explores the market for following prominent adhesive chemistries:
• Acrylic
• Rubber
• Silicone
• Others

Application Areas of PSAs analyzed comprise the following:
• Tapes
• Labels
• Graphics
• Medical
• Others

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates
• The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market for the period 2016-2025 in terms of market volume in Metric Tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2025

Geographic Coverage
North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)
• Rest of World (Middle-East, Africa, and CIS countries excluding Russia)

