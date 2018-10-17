Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Industry
Also, the report analyzes the global and regional markets in volume terms (Million Square Meters) by the following Product Types and Backing Materials: Product Types - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes; Backing Materials- Paper, Polypropylene, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 180 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M Company
- Adhesives Research, Inc.
- Adhesive Applications Inc.
- Advanced Flexible Composites, Inc.
- Ahlstrom-Munksjö
- American Biltrite, Inc.
PRESSURE SENSITIVE TAPES MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, SEPTEMBER 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Box Sealing Tapes
Masking Tapes
Double Sided Tapes
Specialty Tapes
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Pressure Sensitive (PSA) Tapes: Ubiquitous Performance-Driven Multi-Purpose Adhesive Solutions
Myriad Applications in Various Industries Drives Perennial Demand for Pressure Sensitive Tapes
Exceptional Bonding Properties
Easy Processing
Demanding Automotive Applications
Insulation & HVAC Applications
Consumer Electronics Applications
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Performance of the Overall Adhesives Industry
Table 1: Global Adhesives Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Geographic Region - North America, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Global Adhesives Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by End-Use Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Global Adhesives Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown by Technology (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Innovation and Demand for Flexible Packaging Bolster Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market
Global Market Outlook
Improvement in Global Economy Supports Near-term Growth Momentum
Table 4: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2
through 2019 for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developing Countries Continue to Drive Current and Future Market Growth
Asia-Pacific: The Largest as well as the Fastest Growing Market Worldwide
Table 5: Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Volume) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS
Rapid Penetration of Advanced Smartphones and Wearable Devices Drive Demand for Robust, Flexible, and Superior PSA Tape Solutions
Table 6: World Smartphone Penetration (as a Percentage of Population) for Select Countries: 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2015 & 2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Wearable Devices Rely on Innovative Double-Sided Tapes for Ruggedness
Advanced Mounting Tape Solutions Enable Smartphones with Flexible Displays
Specialty Tapes in Smartphones Absorb Sudden Shock to Protect Components
Sophisticated Single-Sided Tapes Pave Way for Wireless Charging
Industrial Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Featuring High Resistance to Temperature to Witness Surge in Demand
Advanced Technologies and Wide Ranging Applications Drive Demand for Specialty Tapes
Table 8: Global Specialty Tapes Market by Application (2018E): Percentage Breakdown for Automotive, Construction, Consumer Appliances, Electricals, Electronics, Healthcare & Hygiene, Paper & Printing, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Demand from the Packaging Industry Benefit Market Growth for Box/Carton Sealing Tapes
Table 9: Global Packaging Industry by Geographic Region (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Global Consumer Packaging Industry by End-Use Sector (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown for Beverages, Tobacco, Cosmetics, Food, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Flexible Packaging Remains Promising Application Area for PSA Tapes
Sustainable Packaging: The Latest Buzz Word Driving Demand for Recyclable, Biodegradable PSA Tapes
Myriad Applications in Vehicle Production Boosts Demand for Masking Tapes in the Automotive Sector
Table 11: Global Automobile Production in Thousand Units (2011-2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Global Passenger Cars Production by Top
Countries: 2011-2017 (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Global Commercial Vehicle Production by Top
Countries: 2011-2017 (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Prominence of PSA Tapes in Surgical and Medical Device Bonding Drive Demand in Medical Applications
Critical Need to Select Appropriate Skin-Interfacing Adhesives Boost Demand for Wearable Adhesives
Wearable Medical Devices: A Lucrative End-use Market for Medical PSAs
Table 14: Global Market for Wearable Medical Devices (2016-2024) (in US$ Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing White Goods and Electronic Components Manufacture Spurs Demand in the Electronics Sector
Need to Meet CTQ (Critical-to-Quality) Requirements of Various Applications Spur Demand for Foam Tapes
Focus on Energy-Efficient Buildings Offers Opportunities for Masking Tapes in the Construction Sector
Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright Prospects for PSA Tapes
Table 15: Global Construction Output by Country (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Major Construction Markets Worldwide (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030): Market Size ($ Billion) for China, India, Indonesia, Japan, USA, and Western Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aircraft Manufacture: A Critical End-Use Sector for Pressure Sensitive Tapes
Growing Focus on Solar Energy Drives Photovoltaic Tapes Demand
Advanced Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Make Solar Panels Thinner
Custom Printed Tapes: A Lucrative Segment
Pressure Sensitive Adhesives: Providing the Essential Adhesion Properties in Pressure Sensitive Tapes
Growing Need for Efficient Bonding Solutions Drives Demand for Acrylic PSA Tapes
Pressure Sensitive Labels: The Next Most Important Application Area for Pressure Sensitive Adhesives
Asia: A High Potential Market for Pressure Sensitive Labels
Solvent-Free Adhesives to Witness Strong Growth
Future of Solvent Based Adhesives Uncertain
4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Smart Innovations in Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Films from Bostik
Hot-Melt Pressure-Sensitive Smart Adhesives
Pressure Sensitive Adhesives based on Cutting-Edge Technologies
Advanced PSA Tapes with Resistance to Mold, Moisture, and Plasticizer
Re-Positionable and Washable Hot-Melt and Water-Based PSAs
Food Contact PSA Tape
ROBOND™ PS-7735 Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesive from Dow
Other Advanced Pressure Sensitive Adhesives and Coatings
Next Generation Thermally Resistant Silicone PSA SilGrip PSA810
Iguna Foam Tape: The New 'Welding' for Design Engineers
Tesafilm® PSA Formulated from Rubber-Resin Blend
Noteworthy PSA Innovations from Lubrizol
Solthix™ T23500
Solthix™ T23900
Carbotac™ 1814
Hystretch™ 7318
Carbotac™ 2990N
Digital Solutions to Drive Innovation in Ink Composition and Adhesive Chemistry
Radiation Curable PSAs for Specialty Applications
Researchers Convert Plant Component into PSA Tape
PSAs for Bonding Low Surface Energy Plastics
Softprint Secure Plate Mounting Tape Range
Brake Shim Adhesive for Electronic Parking Brakes
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Pressure Sensitive Adhesives: An Introduction
Evolution of Pressure Sensitive Tapes
Pressure Sensitive Tape Components
Types of Pressure Sensitive Tapes
Box Sealing Tapes
Masking Tapes
Double Sided Tapes
Specialty Tapes
Major Application Areas for PSA Tapes
Aerospace Industry
Medical Industry
Automotive Industry
Building and Construction
Electronics and Electricals Industry
Household Appliances
Information Technology Industry
Optical Industry
Security and RFID Solutions
Signage and Graphics
Solar Industry
6. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
Coping Up with Pressure
Environmental Impacts on P-S Tape Process
Packaging Tapes - Standing Still
Toxic Content
Solid Waste
Source Reduction
Reuse
Recycling
Disposal of Solid Wastes - A Thorn in the Flesh
Carton Closure and Recycling: Recommended Measures, Processes and Concerns
Carton Recycling
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market: Highly Competitive and Fragmented
Table 18: Leading Players in the Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3M, Achem Technology, Avery-Dennison, Henkel, LINTEC, Nitto Denko, tesa SE, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Production Flexibility and Personalized Products Remain Manufacturers Focus
Rising Environment Consciousness Propel Manufacturers to Produce Eco-friendly PSA Tapes
Changing Regulatory Environment Continue to Drive Production Changes
Future Profitability Hinges on Meeting Critical Needs of End- use Markets
Table 19: Prime Product Performance Characteristics of Water-Based PSAs Driving the Replacement of Solvent Based PSAs: Ranked in Order of End-User Perception of Importance (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Fluctuations in Raw Material Supply: A Major Cause of Concern
Sophisticated Product Functionality: Need of the Hour
7.1 Focus on Select Global Players
3M Company (USA)
Adhesives Research, Inc. (USA)
Adhesive Applications Inc. (USA)
Advanced Flexible Composites, Inc. (USA)
Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Sweden)
American Biltrite, Inc. (USA)
Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Avery Dennison Corporation (USA)
Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Limited (UK)
Berry Global, Inc. (USA)
Adchem Corporation (USA)
Boston Tapes (Chargeurs) (Italy)
Coroplast Fritz Müller GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
DeWAL Industries Inc. (USA)
Dow Corning Corporation (USA)
Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics (USA)
Edge Adhesives, Inc. (USA)
Essentra Specialty Tapes, Inc. (USA)
Franklin International, Inc. (USA)
H.B. Fuller Company (USA)
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (USA)
Stokvis Tapes BV (Netherlands)
Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (Canada)
Powerband (India)
Godson Tapes Pvt. Limited (India)
Jowat SE (Germany)
Krückemeyer GmbH (Germany)
LINTEC Corporation (Japan)
Luxking Group Holdings Limited (China)
NADCO® Tapes & Labels, Inc. (USA)
Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)
Nitto Denko America, Inc. (USA).
RPM International Inc. (USA)
Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation (USA)
Scapa Group, Plc. (UK)
Sekisui Chemicals Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Shurtape Technologies, LLC (USA)
tesa SE (Germany)
tesa Tape, Inc. (USA)
Yem Chio Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
Zhejiang Yonghe Adhesive Products Co., Ltd. (China)
7.2 Product Introductions/Innovations
Airtech Launches New Pre-Cut Format Tapes
Techsil Launches Adhesive Tapes for Electric Vehicle Batteries
3M Expand its Advanced Adhesives for Medical Devices with Nonwoven Tape
Momentive Launches SilGrip* PSA810 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive
Ashland Launches Aroset 2100 Acrylic PSA
Rogers Unveils DeWAL® DW 500 Plasma Masking Tape
Dow Introduces ROBOND™ PS-7735 Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesive
Avery Dennison Releases New Line of Acrylic PSA Tapes
Kite Packaging Announces the Extension of Tape Range
H.B. Fuller Unveils Repositionable Water-Based and Hot Melt PSA
Everbuild Launches Stixall on a Roll Double-Sided Tape
7.3 Recent Industry Activity
tesa tape to Acquire Functional Coatings
Sentinel Capital Partners to Acquire Nekoosa
Berry Global Acquires Adchem Corp.
Saint-Gobain to Acquire Biolink
Shurtape Technologies Acquires Syntac Coated Products
Avery Dennison to Acquire Yongle Tape
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Analytics by Volume
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Box Sealing Tapes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Historic Review for Box Sealing Tapes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Box Sealing Tapes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Masking Tapes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Historic Review for Masking Tapes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Masking Tapes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Double Sided Tapes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World Historic Review for Double Sided Tapes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Double Sided Tapes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Tapes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World Historic Review for Specialty Tapes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Specialty Tapes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PSA Tapes with Paper Backing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World Historic Review for PSA Tapes with Paper Backing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World 14-Year Perspective for PSA Tapes with Paper Backing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PSA Tapes with Polypropylene Backing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: World Historic Review for PSA Tapes with Polypropylene Backing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: World 14-Year Perspective for PSA Tapes with Polypropylene Backing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PSA Tapes with PVC & Other Backing Materials by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: World Historic Review for PSA Tapes with PVC & Other Backing Materials by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: World 14-Year Perspective for PSA Tapes with PVC & Other Backing Materials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by Value
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: World Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: World 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Rising Demand for High Performance Specialty Tapes in a Recovering Economy Drive Steady Market Growth
While Fiscal Cliff Concerns Recede to Background, Improving Economy Augurs Well for the PSA Tapes Market
Table 47: US Revisions of Debt Ceiling Limit (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2002-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Level of Convenience and Usage Flexibility Drive Demand for Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSAs)
A Rejuvenated US Manufacturing Sector Lends Traction to PSA Tape Demand
Improving Prospects in the Construction Industry Benefit Demand for PSA Tapes
Table 48: Residential Construction in the US (2008-2019F): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in '000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Projected Growth (%) of the US Construction Market over the Period 2016-2024 by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: US Non-Residential Construction Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Investments for Commercial & Office, Industrial & Others, and Institutional (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: US Private Non-Residential Construction Market by Sector (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Construction Spend for Commercial, Communication, Education, Healthcare, Lodging, Manufacturing, Office, Power, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Recovery in the US Automobile Sector Supports Market Growth for PSA Tapes
Table 52: US Vehicle Production (2011-2017) (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Landscape
Table 53: Leading Players in the US Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3M, Berry Global, Intertape Polymer, Nitto Denko, Shurtape, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Analytics by Volume
Table 54: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: The US Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: The US 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Backing Material - Paper, Polypropylene, and Other Backing Materials Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: The US Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Backing Material - Paper, Polypropylene, and Other Backing Materials Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: The US 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Paper, Polypropylene, and Other Backing Materials for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by Value
Table 60: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: The US Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.2 Canada
A.Market Analysis
Recovery in Residential and Non-Residential Construction Propel Market Demand
Table 62: Housing Market in Canada (2008-2017): Breakdown of Number of Housing Starts in Thousands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Canadian Non-Residential Construction Sector's Capital Expenditure in US$ Billion: 2010-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Analytics by Volume
Table 64: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Canadian Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Backing Material - Paper, Polypropylene, and Other Backing Materials Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Canadian Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Backing Material - Paper, Polypropylene, and Other Backing Materials Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Paper, Polypropylene, and Other Backing Materials for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by Value
Table 70: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Canadian Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
End-User Consumption Sustains Market Growth in Japan
Japan: An Important Market for Automotive PSA Tapes
Electronics Sector Drives Demand For PSAs in the Japanese Market
B.Market Analytics
Analytics by Volume
Table 72: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Japanese Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Backing Material - Paper, Polypropylene, and Other Backing Materials Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Japanese Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Backing Material - Paper, Polypropylene, and Other Backing Materials Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Paper, Polypropylene, and Other Backing Materials for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by Value
Table 78: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Japanese Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Europe: A Matured yet Growing Market for Pressure Sensitive Tapes
Novel Applications and Technologies Drive Faster Growth in Demand for Specialty Tapes
Central and Eastern Europe: The New Focus Area for Market Growth
B.Market Analytics
Analytics by Volume
Table 80: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: European Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: European 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: European Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: European 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Backing Material - Paper, Polypropylene, and Other Backing Materials Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: European Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Backing Material - Paper, Polypropylene, and Other Backing Materials Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: European 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Paper, Polypropylene, and Other Backing Materials for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics By Value
Table 89: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: European Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: European 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Analytics by Volume
Table 92: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: French Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: French 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by Value
Table 95: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: French Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.2 Germany
A.Market Analysis
Home to Henkel, the Leading PSA Solutions Provider for Taping Applications
B.Market Analytics
Analytics by Volume
Table 97: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: German Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: German 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by Value
Table 100: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: German Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Analytics by Volume
Table 102: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: Italian Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by Value
Table 105: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: Italian Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
Analytics by Volume
Table 107: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 108: The UK Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 109: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by Value
Table 110: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 111: The UK Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Analytics by Volume
Table 112: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 113: Spanish Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 114: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by Value
Table 115: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 116: Spanish Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
Analytics by Volume
Table 117: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 118: Russian Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 119: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by Value
Table 120: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 121: Russian Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
Analytics by Volume
Table 122: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 123: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 124: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by Value
Table 125: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 126: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Robust Construction Activity and Rapid Increase in Automobiles and Electronic Production Drive Strong Market Gains
Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Demand
Table 127: Average Construction Output ($ Billion) for Major Regions/Countries Worldwide: 2008-2012, 2013-2017, and 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 128: Major Construction Markets Worldwide (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030): Market Size ($ Billion) for China, India, Indonesia, Japan, USA, and Western Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 129: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2016-2024) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Production of Automobiles Spurs Demand
Table 130: Motor Vehicle Production in Asia-Pacific (2013-2017) (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Asia-Pacific Offers Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities
Asia: A High Potential Market for Pressure Sensitive Labels
B.Market Analytics
Analytics by Volume
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Geographic Region- China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 132: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 133: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 136: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Backing Material - Paper, Polypropylene, and Other Backing Materials Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Backing Material - Paper, Polypropylene, and Other Backing Materials Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 139: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Paper, Polypropylene, and Other Backing Materials for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by Value
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Geographic Region- China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 142: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.5.1 China
A.Market Analysis
The Largest Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in the World Continue to Post Healthy Market Growth
The Chinese PSA Tape Market: Tracing Growth Over Three Decades
List of Select Environmental Regulations Governing the Chinese Tape Industry
Chinese Construction Market: A Brief Overview
B.Market Analytics
Analytics by Volume
Table 143: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 144: Chinese Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 145: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by Value
Table 146: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 147: Chinese Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.5.2 India
A.Market Analysis
India: A Potential Laden Market
Indian Pressure Sensitive Labels Market Overview
B.Market Analytics
Analytics by Volume
Table 148: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 149: Indian Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 150: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by Value
Table 151: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 152: Indian Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
Analytics by Volume
Table 153: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 154: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 155: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by Value
Table 156: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 157: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.6 The Middle East & Africa
Market Analysis
Analytics by Volume
Table 158: The Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 159: The Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 160: The Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 161: The Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Backing Material - Paper, Polypropylene, and Other Backing Materials Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 162: The Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Backing Material - Paper, Polypropylene, and Other Backing Materials Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 163: The Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Paper, Polypropylene, and Other Backing Materials for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by Value
Table 164: The Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 165: The Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
Analytics by Volume
Table 166: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Geographic Region- Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 167: Latin American Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 168: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 169: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 170: Latin American Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 171: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 172: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Backing Material - Paper, Polypropylene, and Other Backing Materials Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 173: Latin American Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Backing Material - Paper, Polypropylene, and Other Backing Materials Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 174: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Paper, Polypropylene, and Other Backing Materials for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by Value
Table 175: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Geographic Region- Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 176: Latin American Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 177: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.7.1 Brazil
Market Analysis
Analytics by Volume
Table 178: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 179: Brazilian Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 180: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by Value
Table 181: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 182: Brazilian Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.7.2 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
Analytics by Volume
Table 183: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 184: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 185: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensitive Tapes by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Box Sealing Tapes, Masking Tapes, Double Sided Tapes, and Specialty Tapes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by Value
Table 186: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 187: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10. COMPANY PROFILES
