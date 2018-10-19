Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market business Report 2016-2024
The "Pressure Sensitive Tapes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Pressure Sensitive Tapes in US$ Million.
Also, the report analyzes the global and regional markets in volume terms (Million Square Meters) by the following Product Types and Backing Materials:
Product Types
- Box Sealing Tapes
- Masking Tapes
- Double Sided Tapes
- Specialty Tapes
Backing Materials
- Paper
- Polypropylene
- Others.
The report profiles 180 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M Company (USA)
- Adhesives Research, Inc. (USA)
- Adhesive Applications Inc. (USA)
- Advanced Flexible Composites, Inc. (USA)
- Ahlstrom-Munksj (Sweden)
- American Biltrite, Inc. (USA)
- Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- Avery Dennison Corporation (USA)
- Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Limited (UK)
- Berry Global, Inc. (USA)
- Adchem Corporation (USA)
- Boston Tapes (Chargeurs) (Italy)
- Coroplast Fritz Mller GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- DeWAL Industries Inc. (USA)
- Dow Corning Corporation (USA)
- Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics (USA)
- Edge Adhesives, Inc. (USA)
- Essentra Specialty Tapes, Inc. (USA)
- Franklin International, Inc. (USA)
- H.B. Fuller Company (USA)
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
- Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (USA)
- Stokvis Tapes BV (Netherlands)
- Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (Canada)
- Powerband (India)
- Godson Tapes Pvt. Limited (India)
- Jowat SE (Germany)
- Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation (USA)
- Scapa Group, Plc. (UK)
- Sekisui Chemicals Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Shurtape Technologies, LLC (USA)
- tesa SE (Germany)
- tesa Tape, Inc. (USA)
- Yem Chio Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Zhejiang Yonghe Adhesive Products Co., Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Box Sealing Tapes
Masking Tapes
Double Sided Tapes
Specialty Tapes
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Pressure Sensitive (PSA) Tapes: Ubiquitous Performance-Driven Multi-Purpose Adhesive Solutions
Myriad Applications in Various Industries Drives Perennial Demand for Pressure Sensitive Tapes
Exceptional Bonding Properties
Easy Processing
Demanding Automotive Applications
Insulation & HVAC Applications
Consumer Electronics Applications
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Performance of the Overall Adhesives Industry
Product Innovation and Demand for Flexible Packaging Bolster Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market
Global Market Outlook
Improvement in Global Economy Supports Near-term Growth Momentum
Developing Countries Continue to Drive Current and Future Market Growth
Asia-Pacific: The Largest as well as the Fastest Growing Market Worldwide
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS
Rapid Penetration of Advanced Smartphones and Wearable Devices Drive Demand for Robust, Flexible, and Superior PSA Tape Solutions
Wearable Devices Rely on Innovative Double-Sided Tapes for Ruggedness
Advanced Mounting Tape Solutions Enable Smartphones with Flexible Displays
Specialty Tapes in Smartphones Absorb Sudden Shock to Protect Components
Sophisticated Single-Sided Tapes Pave Way for Wireless Charging
Industrial Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Featuring High Resistance to Temperature to Witness Surge in Demand
Advanced Technologies and Wide Ranging Applications Drive Demand for Specialty Tapes
Growing Demand from the Packaging Industry Benefit Market Growth for Box/Carton Sealing Tapes
Flexible Packaging Remains Promising Application Area for PSA Tapes
Sustainable Packaging: The Latest Buzz Word Driving Demand for Recyclable, Biodegradable PSA Tapes
Myriad Applications in Vehicle Production Boosts Demand for Masking Tapes in the Automotive Sector
Growing Prominence of PSA Tapes in Surgical and Medical Device Bonding Drive Demand in Medical Applications
Critical Need to Select Appropriate Skin-Interfacing Adhesives Boost Demand for Wearable Adhesives
Wearable Medical Devices: A Lucrative End-use Market for Medical PSAs
Increasing White Goods and Electronic Components Manufacture Spurs Demand in the Electronics Sector
Need to Meet CTQ (Critical-to-Quality) Requirements of Various Applications Spur Demand for Foam Tapes
Focus on Energy-Efficient Buildings Offers Opportunities for Masking Tapes in the Construction Sector
Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright Prospects for PSA Tapes
Aircraft Manufacture: A Critical End-Use Sector for Pressure Sensitive Tapes
Growing Focus on Solar Energy Drives Photovoltaic Tapes Demand
Advanced Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Make Solar Panels Thinner
Custom Printed Tapes: A Lucrative Segment
Pressure Sensitive Adhesives: Providing the Essential Adhesion Properties in Pressure Sensitive Tapes
Growing Need for Efficient Bonding Solutions Drives Demand for Acrylic PSA Tapes
Pressure Sensitive Labels: The Next Most Important Application Area for Pressure Sensitive Adhesives
Asia: A High Potential Market for Pressure Sensitive Labels
Solvent-Free Adhesives to Witness Strong Growth
Future of Solvent Based Adhesives Uncertain
4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Smart Innovations in Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Films from Bostik
Hot-Melt Pressure-Sensitive Smart Adhesives
Pressure Sensitive Adhesives based on Cutting-Edge Technologies
Advanced PSA Tapes with Resistance to Mold, Moisture, and Plasticizer
Re-Positionable and Washable Hot-Melt and Water-Based PSAs
Food Contact PSA Tape
ROBOND PS-7735 Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesive from Dow
Other Advanced Pressure Sensitive Adhesives and Coatings
Next Generation Thermally Resistant Silicone PSA SilGrip PSA810
Iguna Foam Tape: The New Welding' for Design Engineers
Tesafilm PSA Formulated from Rubber-Resin Blend
Noteworthy PSA Innovations from Lubrizol
Solthix T23500
Solthix T23900
Carbotac 1814
Hystretch 7318
Carbotac 2990N
Digital Solutions to Drive Innovation in Ink Composition and Adhesive Chemistry
Radiation Curable PSAs for Specialty Applications
Researchers Convert Plant Component into PSA Tape
PSAs for Bonding Low Surface Energy Plastics
Softprint Secure Plate Mounting Tape Range
Brake Shim Adhesive for Electronic Parking Brakes
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Pressure Sensitive Adhesives: An Introduction
Evolution of Pressure Sensitive Tapes
Pressure Sensitive Tape Components
Types of Pressure Sensitive Tapes
Box Sealing Tapes
Masking Tapes
Double Sided Tapes
Specialty Tapes
Major Application Areas for PSA Tapes
Aerospace Industry
Medical Industry
Automotive Industry
Building and Construction
Electronics and Electricals Industry
Household Appliances
Information Technology Industry
Optical Industry
Security and RFID Solutions
Signage and Graphics
Solar Industry
6. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
Coping Up with Pressure
Environmental Impacts on P-S Tape Process
Packaging Tapes - Standing Still
Toxic Content
Solid Waste
Source Reduction
Reuse
Recycling
Disposal of Solid Wastes - A Thorn in the Flesh
Carton Closure and Recycling: Recommended Measures, Processes and Concerns
Carton Recycling
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market: Highly Competitive and Fragmented
Production Flexibility and Personalized Products Remain Manufacturers Focus
Rising Environment Consciousness Propel Manufacturers to Produce Eco-friendly PSA Tapes
Changing Regulatory Environment Continue to Drive Production Changes
Future Profitability Hinges on Meeting Critical Needs of End-use Markets
Fluctuations in Raw Material Supply: A Major Cause of Concern
Sophisticated Product Functionality: Need of the Hour
7.1 Focus on Select Global Players
7.2 Product Introductions/Innovations
Airtech Launches New Pre-Cut Format Tapes
Techsil Launches Adhesive Tapes for Electric Vehicle Batteries
3M Expand its Advanced Adhesives for Medical Devices with Nonwoven Tape
Momentive Launches SilGrip* PSA810 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive
Ashland Launches Aroset 2100 Acrylic PSA
Rogers Unveils DeWAL DW 500 Plasma Masking Tape
Dow Introduces ROBOND PS-7735 Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesive
Avery Dennison Releases New Line of Acrylic PSA Tapes
Kite Packaging Announces the Extension of Tape Range
H.B. Fuller Unveils Repositionable Water-Based and Hot Melt PSA
Everbuild Launches Stixall on a Roll Double-Sided Tape
7.3 Recent Industry Activity
tesa tape to Acquire Functional Coatings
Sentinel Capital Partners to Acquire Nekoosa
Berry Global Acquires Adchem Corp.
Saint-Gobain to Acquire Biolink
Shurtape Technologies Acquires Syntac Coated Products
Avery Dennison to Acquire Yongle Tape
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Analytics by Volume
Analytics by Value
9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Rising Demand for High Performance Specialty Tapes in a Recovering Economy Drive Steady Market Growth
While Fiscal Cliff Concerns Recede to Background, Improving Economy Augurs Well for the PSA Tapes Market
Increasing Level of Convenience and Usage Flexibility Drive Demand for Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSAs)
A Rejuvenated US Manufacturing Sector Lends Traction to PSA Tape Demand
Improving Prospects in the Construction Industry Benefit Demand for PSA Tapes
Recovery in the US Automobile Sector Supports Market Growth for PSA Tapes
Competitive Landscape
B. Market Analytics
Analytics by Volume
Analytics by Value
9.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Recovery in Residential and Non-Residential Construction Propel Market Demand
B. Market Analytics
Analytics by Volume
Analytics by Value
9.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
End-User Consumption Sustains Market Growth in Japan
Japan: An Important Market for Automotive PSA Tapes
Electronics Sector Drives Demand For PSAs in the Japanese Market
B. Market Analytics
Analytics by Volume
Analytics by Value
9.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Europe: A Matured yet Growing Market for Pressure Sensitive Tapes
Novel Applications and Technologies Drive Faster Growth in Demand for Specialty Tapes
Central and Eastern Europe: The New Focus Area for Market Growth
B. Market Analytics
Analytics by Volume
Analytics By Value
9.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Analytics by Volume
Analytics by Value
9.4.2 Germany
A. Market Analysis
Home to Henkel, the Leading PSA Solutions Provider for Taping Applications
B. Market Analytics
Analytics by Volume
Analytics by Value
9.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Analytics by Volume
Analytics by Value
9.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
Analytics by Volume
Analytics by Value
9.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Analytics by Volume
Analytics by Value
9.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
Analytics by Volume
Analytics by Value
9.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
Analytics by Volume
Analytics by Value
9.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Robust Construction Activity and Rapid Increase in Automobiles and Electronic Production Drive Strong Market Gains
Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Demand
Growing Production of Automobiles Spurs Demand
Asia-Pacific Offers Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities
Asia: A High Potential Market for Pressure Sensitive Labels
B. Market Analytics
Analytics by Volume
Analytics by Value
9.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
The Largest Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in the World Continue to Post Healthy Market Growth
The Chinese PSA Tape Market: Tracing Growth Over Three Decades
List of Select Environmental Regulations Governing the Chinese Tape Industry
Chinese Construction Market: A Brief Overview
B. Market Analytics
Analytics by Volume
Analytics by Value
9.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
India: A Potential Laden Market
Indian Pressure Sensitive Labels Market Overview
B. Market Analytics
Analytics by Volume
Analytics by Value
9.6 The Middle East & Africa
Market Analysis
Analytics by Volume
Analytics by Value
9.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
Analytics by Volume
Analytics by Value
10. COMPANY PROFILES
- Total Companies Profiled: 180 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 199)
- The United States (67)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (8)
- Europe (77)
- France (1)
- Germany (19)
- The United Kingdom (26)
- Italy (15)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (14)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (41)
- Middle East (2)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (1)
