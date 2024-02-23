Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Report 2024-2030: Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Performance of the Overall Adhesives Industry

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pressure Sensitive Tapes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market to Reach $105.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Pressure Sensitive Tapes estimated at US$73.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$105.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Packaging Tapes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$50.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Specialty Tapes segment is estimated at 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report provides influencer market insights, analyzing the perspectives and opinions of key figures shaping the pressure-sensitive tapes (PSA) market. It delves into the trajectories of the world market, considering factors such as the impact of COVID-19 and the potential implications of a looming global recession.

With a focus on pressure-sensitive tapes, which are known for their versatile and performance-driven adhesive properties, the report explores recent market activity and offers a global market outlook. It highlights the improvement in the global economy, which is expected to support near-term growth momentum, and emphasizes the role of developing countries in driving both current and future market growth.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Pressure Sensitive Tapes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$16.2 Billion by the year 2030.

Furthermore, the competitive landscape of the pressure-sensitive tapes market is analyzed, providing insights into the market share of key competitors in 2022 and categorizing their market presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Penetration of Advanced Smartphones and Wearable Devices Drive Demand for Robust, Flexible, and Superior PSA Tape Solutions

Wearable Devices Rely on Innovative Double-Sided Tapes for Ruggedness

Advanced Mounting Tape Solutions Enable Smartphones with Flexible Displays

Sophisticated Single-Sided Tapes Pave Way for Wireless Charging

Industrial Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Featuring High Resistance to Temperature to Witness Surge in Demand

Advanced Technologies and Wide Ranging Applications Drive Demand for Specialty Tapes

Growing Demand from the Packaging Industry Benefit Market Growth for Box/Carton Sealing Tapes

Flexible Packaging Remains Promising Application Area for PSA Tapes

Sustainable Packaging: The Latest Buzz Word Driving Demand for Recyclable, Biodegradable PSA Tapes

Myriad Applications in Vehicle Production Boosts Demand for Masking Tapes in the Automotive Sector

Growing Prominence of PSA Tapes in Surgical and Medical Device Bonding Drive Demand in Medical Applications

Critical Need to Select Appropriate Skin-Interfacing Adhesives Boost Demand for Wearable Adhesives

Wearable Medical Devices: A Lucrative End-use Market for Medical PSAs

Increasing White Goods and Electronic Components Manufacture Spurs Demand in the Electronics Sector

Need to Meet CTQ (Critical-to-Quality) Requirements of Various Applications Spur Demand for Foam Tapes

Focus on Energy-Efficient Buildings Offers Opportunities for Masking Tapes in the Construction Sector

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright Prospects for PSA Tapes

Aircraft Manufacture: A Critical End-Use Sector for Pressure Sensitive Tapes

Growing Focus on Solar Energy Drives Photovoltaic Tapes Demand

Advanced Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Make Solar Panels Thinner

Custom Printed Tapes: A Lucrative Segment

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives: Providing the Essential Adhesion Properties in Pressure Sensitive Tapes

Growing Need for Efficient Bonding Solutions Drives Demand for Acrylic PSA Tapes

Pressure Sensitive Labels: The Next Most Important Application Area for Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Solvent-Free Adhesives to Witness Strong Growth

Future of Solvent Based Adhesives Uncertain

Myriad Applications in Various Industries Drives Perennial Demand for Pressure Sensitive Tapes

Exceptional Bonding Properties

Easy Processing

Demanding Automotive Applications

Insulation & HVAC Applications

Consumer Electronics Applications

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Performance of the Overall Adhesives Industry

Product Innovation and Demand for Flexible Packaging Bolster Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 214 Featured)

3M Company ( USA )

Company ( ) Adhesives Research, Inc. ( USA )

) Adhesive Applications Inc. ( USA )

) Advanced Flexible Composites, Inc. ( USA )

) Ahlstrom-Munksjo ( Sweden )

) American Biltrite, Inc. ( USA )

) Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

) Avery Dennison Corporation ( USA )

) Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Limited (UK)

Berry Global, Inc. ( USA )

) Adchem Corporation ( USA )

) Boston Tapes (Chargeurs) ( Italy )

) Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) DeWAL Industries Inc. ( USA )

) Dow Corning Corporation ( USA )

) Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics ( USA )

) Edge Adhesives, Inc. ( USA )

) Essentra Specialty Tapes, Inc. ( USA )

) Franklin International, Inc. ( USA )

) H.B. Fuller Company ( USA )

) Henkel AG & Co. KGaA ( Germany )

) Illinois Tool Works, Inc. ( USA )

) Stokvis Tapes BV ( Netherlands )

) Intertape Polymer Group Inc. ( Canada )

) Powerband ( India )

) Godson Tapes Pvt. Limited ( India )

) Jowat SE ( Germany )

) Kruckemeyer GmbH ( Germany )

) LINTEC Corporation ( Japan )

) Luxking Group Holdings Limited ( China )

) NADCO Tapes & Labels, Inc. ( USA )

) Nitto Denko Corporation ( Japan )

) Nitto Denko America , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) RPM International Inc. ( USA )

) Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation ( USA )

) Scapa Group, Plc. (UK)

Sekisui Chemicals Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Shurtape Technologies, LLC ( USA )

) tesa SE ( Germany )

) tesa Tape, Inc. ( USA )

) Yem Chio Co. Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Zhejiang Yonghe Adhesive Products Co., Ltd. ( China )

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvo63a

