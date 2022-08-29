Global Pressure-sensitive Variable Information Printing (VIP) Market Report 2022: Printing Technology, End-users, Materials Type Analysis

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pressure-sensitive VIP Label Market 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Pressure-sensitive VIP Label Market 2022 segments the VIP pressure-sensitive label market by region, printing technology, by end-use segment, and by materials type.

VIP labels represent a significant share of the pressure-sensitive label market and are a growth driver across the globe. VIP labels are an exciting application category and are diverse in terms of print technology and applications. Given the size of the VIP label market and the growth opportunities VIP labels provide, this report is a must read for all involved in pressure-sensitive labels.

The report discusses market characteristics of the VIP label market, using the Value Chain as a powerful tool. The report also points to trends and opportunities in the VIP label market and contains a company directory/profiles section that provides an overview of the main companies across the value chain.

What's in it for you?

Learn about growth opportunities for VIP labels

Market segmentation and applications for VIP labels

Market drivers and trends

Get an overview of the main companies involved in VIP labels

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Methodology

1.3. Definitions, Abbreviations, & Units

2. Executive Summary

3. Variable Information Printing

3.1. Direct Thermal Technology

3.2. Thermal Transfer Printing

3.3. Inkjet Printing

3.4. Laser Printing

4. Global Pressure-sensitive VIP Label Market

4.1. Pressure-sensitive Labeling Market Overview

4.1.1. Application Categories

4.2. Pressure-sensitive VIP Label Market Structure & Value-Chain

4.2.1. Global Pressure-sensitive VIP Label Market - Market Structure

4.2.2. Global Pressure-sensitive VIP Label Market - Value Chain

4.3. Pressure-Sensitive VIP Label Market Segmentation

4.3.1. Technology

4.3.2. Regional Pressure-Sensitive VIP Label Market Segmentation

4.3.3. End-use Market Segmentation

4.3.4. Material-Substrate Segmentation

