Global Pressure Sensors Market Report 2023-2028: Profiles of Leading Players Baumer, Emerson Electric, Endress+Hauser, Honeywell, Infineon, Stmicroelectronics and More

16 Nov, 2023

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pressure Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for pressure sensors is forecast to grow from $15.8 billion in 2023 to $25.0 billion by the end of 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

This report provides an overview of the global pressure sensors market value and volume, and analyzes its trends. Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented by technology type, measurement mode, packaging, industry and geography. Market values and volume have been estimated based on the total revenue of pressure sensors manufacturers.

The report covers the market for pressure sensors with regard to the user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. It explains the competitive landscape and current trends in the pressure sensors market, concluding with an analysis of the vendor landscape and including detailed profiles of major players in the global pressure sensors market.

The report also provides an overview of ESG analysis for pressure sensor market. It analyzes patent applications related to pressure sensors and highlights some of the recently filed patents. It also covers emerging technologies and opportunities that are driving the pressure sensor market growth in multiple sectors. It provides data concerning mergers and acquisitions, as well as venture capital funding, in the overall pressure sensor industry.

Key Report Highlights:

  • 62 data tables and 27 additional tables
  • An overview of the global markets and technologies for pressure sensors
  • Estimates of the market size, both in value and volume, and analyses of market trends, with data from 2022 and 2023, estimates for 2026 and 2027, and projection of CAGRs through 2028
  • Discussion of the market potential for pressure sensors based on technology, measurement mode, packaging, industry and region
  • Coverage of technical and commercial developments in pressure sensors industry, and assessment of the emerging technologies in the pressure sensors market
  • A look at the regulatory framework and analysis of patent data
  • Information on the market outlook for major listed companies and their strategies
  • Market share analysis of key companies and assessment of the competitive landscape
  • Profiles of leading corporations:
    • Baumer Holding
    • Emerson Electric
    • Endress+Hauser Group Services
    • Honeywell International 
    • Infineon Technologies
    • Robert Bosch Sensortec
    • Stmicroelectronics
    • TDK Corp.
    • TE Connectivity
    • TT Electronics

Key Topics Covered:

Market Overview

  • Pressure Sensors Overview
  • Value Chain Analysis of Pressure Sensors
  • Research and Development
  • Raw Material Suppliers
  • Pressure Sensor Companies
  • Suppliers and Distributors
  • End Users

Market Dynamics

Emerging Technologies and Opportunities

  • Self-Learning Sensors
  • Wireless Sensors Networks
  • Integration of Pressure Sensors in IoT Platforms and Devices
  • Flexible Pressure Sensors

Market Breakdown by Technology

  • Piezoresistive
  • Capacitive
  • Optical
  • Piezoelectric

Market Breakdown by Measurement Mode

  • Absolute
  • Differential
  • Gauge
  • Sealed and Vacuum

Market Breakdown by Packaging

  • Board Mount
  • Disposable
  • Capsules
  • Transmitters

Market Breakdown by Industry

  • Automotive
  • Medical Devices
  • Aerospace
  • Process Industry
  • HVAC Systems
  • Consumer Electronics

Market Breakdown by Region

Environmental, Social and Governance Developments

  • ESG Performance in Pressure Sensor Market
  • Environmental Impact
  • Social Impact
  • Governance Impact
  • Current Status of ESG in the Pressure Sensor Market
  • Consumer Attitudes Toward ESG in Pressure Sensors Market
  • ESG Practices in the Pressure Sensor Market
  • Case Study
  • Concluding Remarks

Patent Analysis

  • Recent Patents by Title, Code, Publication Month/Year and Abstract

M&A and Venture Funding Outlook

  • Venture Capital Funding in Pressure Sensors Market

Competitive Intelligence

  • Top Players
  • Strategic Analysis
  • Recent Key Developments

United States Employment Screening Market Insights Report 2023: A $2+ Billion Industry in 2022 - Forecasts to 2027 - Importance of Social Media Gaining Traction

The "The US Employment Screening Market (by Service, & Industry Vertical): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)"...
Global Robotics Market, Volume, Size, and Forecasts 2023: A $40.43 Billion Industry in 2022 - Forecast to 2030 - High Competition Spurs Industrial Branches to Embrace Advanced Technology

The "Global Robotics Market, Volume, Size, Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company...
