Global Pressure Switch Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pressure Switch market worldwide is projected to grow by US$533.1 Thousand, guided by a compounded growth of 4%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Electromechanical, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.8 Million by the year 2025, Electromechanical will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$21.4 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$77.6 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Electromechanical will reach a market size of US$111.8 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$136.8 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group (Switzerland); Barksdale Capital Corporation (Canada); Baumer Group (Switzerland); BD Sensors GmbH (Germany); Danfoss A/S (Denmark); Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland); Emerson Electric Co. (USA); Fox Srl (Italy); Honeywell International, Inc. (USA); Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA); Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany); Schlumberger Ltd. (USA); Schneider Electric SA (France); SMC Corporation (Japan)



PRESSURE SWITCH MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Pressure Switch Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Electromechanical (Type) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Solid-State (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &

2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Pressure Switch Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Pressure Switch Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Pressure Switch Market Share Shift Across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: HVAC (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 5: HVAC (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 6: HVAC (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by

Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 7: Monitoring & Control (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Monitoring & Control (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Monitoring & Control (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 10: Safety & Alarm Systems (Application) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Safety & Alarm Systems (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Safety & Alarm Systems (Application) Market Share

Shift Across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Hydraulics & Pneumatics (Application) Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 14: Hydraulics & Pneumatics (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Hydraulics & Pneumatics (Application) Market by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Electromechanical (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Electromechanical (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Electromechanical (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Solid-State (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Solid-State (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Solid-State (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Below 100 bar (Pressure Range) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Below 100 bar (Pressure Range) Region Wise Breakdown

of Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Below 100 bar (Pressure Range) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: 100-400 bar (Pressure Range) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: 100-400 bar (Pressure Range) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: 100-400 bar (Pressure Range) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Above 400 bar (Pressure Range) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Above 400 bar (Pressure Range) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Above 400 bar (Pressure Range) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 31: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Process & Manufacturing Industry (End-Use) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 35: Process & Manufacturing Industry (End-Use) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Process & Manufacturing Industry (End-Use)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 37: Commercial (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 38: Commercial (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Commercial (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Pressure Switch Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Electromechanical (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of

Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Solid-State (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:

2019 & 2025

Table 40: United States Pressure Switch Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Pressure Switch Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: Pressure Switch Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: United States Pressure Switch Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Pressure Switch Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: United States Pressure Switch Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States Pressure Switch Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Pressure Range: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Pressure Switch Market in the United States by

Pressure Range: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: United States Pressure Switch Market Share Breakdown

by Pressure Range: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United States Pressure Switch Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Pressure Switch Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: Pressure Switch Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 52: Canadian Pressure Switch Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Pressure Switch Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 54: Canadian Pressure Switch Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Canadian Pressure Switch Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Canadian Pressure Switch Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 57: Pressure Switch Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Canadian Pressure Switch Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Pressure Range: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Canadian Pressure Switch Historic Market Review by

Pressure Range in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 60: Pressure Switch Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Pressure Range for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Canadian Pressure Switch Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Pressure Switch Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 63: Canadian Pressure Switch Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Pressure

Switch in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Japanese Pressure Switch Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Pressure Switch Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Japanese Market for Pressure Switch: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 68: Pressure Switch Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Japanese Pressure Switch Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Japanese Market for Pressure Switch: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Pressure Range for

the period 2018-2025

Table 71: Pressure Switch Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Pressure Range for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: Japanese Pressure Switch Market Share Analysis by

Pressure Range: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Pressure

Switch in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Japanese Pressure Switch Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Pressure Switch Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 76: Chinese Demand for Pressure Switch in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Pressure Switch Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Chinese Pressure Switch Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Chinese Pressure Switch Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Pressure Switch Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Chinese Pressure Switch Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Chinese Pressure Switch Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Pressure Range for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Pressure Switch Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Pressure Range: 2009-2017

Table 84: Chinese Pressure Switch Market by Pressure Range:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Chinese Demand for Pressure Switch in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Pressure Switch Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: Chinese Pressure Switch Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Pressure Switch Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Electromechanical (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Solid-State (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 88: European Pressure Switch Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 89: Pressure Switch Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 90: European Pressure Switch Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: European Pressure Switch Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 92: Pressure Switch Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: European Pressure Switch Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: European Pressure Switch Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 95: Pressure Switch Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: European Pressure Switch Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: European Pressure Switch Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Pressure Range: 2018-2025

Table 98: Pressure Switch Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Pressure Range: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: European Pressure Switch Market Share Breakdown by

Pressure Range: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: European Pressure Switch Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Pressure Switch Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: European Pressure Switch Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 103: Pressure Switch Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 104: French Pressure Switch Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: French Pressure Switch Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 106: Pressure Switch Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: French Pressure Switch Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: French Pressure Switch Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Pressure Switch Market in France by Pressure Range:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 110: French Pressure Switch Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Pressure Range: 2009-2017

Table 111: French Pressure Switch Market Share Analysis by

Pressure Range: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Pressure Switch Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 113: French Pressure Switch Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: French Pressure Switch Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 115: Pressure Switch Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: German Pressure Switch Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Pressure Switch Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Pressure Switch Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: German Pressure Switch Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: German Pressure Switch Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Pressure Switch Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Pressure Range

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: German Pressure Switch Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Pressure Range: 2009-2017

Table 123: German Pressure Switch Market Share Breakdown by

Pressure Range: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Pressure Switch Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 125: German Pressure Switch Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Pressure Switch Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 127: Italian Demand for Pressure Switch in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Pressure Switch Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Italian Pressure Switch Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Italian Pressure Switch Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Pressure Switch Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Italian Pressure Switch Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Italian Pressure Switch Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Pressure Range for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Pressure Switch Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Pressure Range: 2009-2017

Table 135: Italian Pressure Switch Market by Pressure Range:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Italian Demand for Pressure Switch in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Pressure Switch Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 138: Italian Pressure Switch Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 139: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Pressure Switch in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: United Kingdom Pressure Switch Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 141: Pressure Switch Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Pressure Switch: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 143: Pressure Switch Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: United Kingdom Pressure Switch Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: United Kingdom Market for Pressure Switch: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Pressure

Range for the period 2018-2025

Table 146: Pressure Switch Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Pressure Range for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: United Kingdom Pressure Switch Market Share Analysis

by Pressure Range: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Pressure Switch in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: United Kingdom Pressure Switch Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 150: Pressure Switch Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 151: Spanish Pressure Switch Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 152: Pressure Switch Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 153: Spanish Pressure Switch Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Spanish Pressure Switch Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Spanish Pressure Switch Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 156: Pressure Switch Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 157: Spanish Pressure Switch Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Pressure Range: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Spanish Pressure Switch Historic Market Review by

Pressure Range in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 159: Pressure Switch Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Pressure Range for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 160: Spanish Pressure Switch Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Pressure Switch Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 162: Spanish Pressure Switch Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 163: Russian Pressure Switch Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Pressure Switch Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Pressure Switch Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Russian Pressure Switch Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Pressure Switch Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Russian Pressure Switch Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Russian Pressure Switch Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Pressure Range: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Pressure Switch Market in Russia by Pressure Range:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 171: Russian Pressure Switch Market Share Breakdown by

Pressure Range: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Russian Pressure Switch Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Pressure Switch Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 174: Pressure Switch Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 175: Rest of Europe Pressure Switch Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 176: Pressure Switch Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Rest of Europe Pressure Switch Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Rest of Europe Pressure Switch Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 179: Pressure Switch Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Rest of Europe Pressure Switch Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Rest of Europe Pressure Switch Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Pressure Range: 2018-2025

Table 182: Pressure Switch Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Pressure Range: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of Europe Pressure Switch Market Share

Breakdown by Pressure Range: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Europe Pressure Switch Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 185: Pressure Switch Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Europe Pressure Switch Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 187: Asia-Pacific Pressure Switch Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 188: Pressure Switch Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Asia-Pacific Pressure Switch Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Pressure Switch Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 191: Asia-Pacific Pressure Switch Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Asia-Pacific Pressure Switch Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Pressure Switch Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 194: Asia-Pacific Pressure Switch Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Asia-Pacific Pressure Switch Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Pressure Switch Market in Asia-Pacific by Pressure

Range: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 197: Asia-Pacific Pressure Switch Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Pressure Range: 2009-2017

Table 198: Asia-Pacific Pressure Switch Market Share Analysis

by Pressure Range: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Pressure Switch Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 200: Asia-Pacific Pressure Switch Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Asia-Pacific Pressure Switch Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 202: Pressure Switch Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Australian Pressure Switch Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Pressure Switch Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Pressure Switch Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Australian Pressure Switch Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 207: Australian Pressure Switch Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Pressure Switch Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Pressure Range

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Australian Pressure Switch Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Pressure Range: 2009-2017

Table 210: Australian Pressure Switch Market Share Breakdown by

Pressure Range: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Pressure Switch Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Australian Pressure Switch Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 213: Pressure Switch Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 214: Indian Pressure Switch Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Pressure Switch Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 216: Indian Pressure Switch Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Indian Pressure Switch Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Indian Pressure Switch Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 219: Pressure Switch Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 220: Indian Pressure Switch Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Pressure Range: 2018 to 2025

Table 221: Indian Pressure Switch Historic Market Review by

Pressure Range in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 222: Pressure Switch Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Pressure Range for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 223: Indian Pressure Switch Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 224: Pressure Switch Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 225: Indian Pressure Switch Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 226: Pressure Switch Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: South Korean Pressure Switch Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 228: Pressure Switch Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Pressure Switch Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 230: South Korean Pressure Switch Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 231: Pressure Switch Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Pressure Switch Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Pressure Range

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 233: South Korean Pressure Switch Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Pressure Range: 2009-2017

Table 234: Pressure Switch Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Pressure Range: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Pressure Switch Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 236: South Korean Pressure Switch Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 237: Pressure Switch Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 238: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Pressure Switch in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 239: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pressure Switch Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 240: Pressure Switch Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 241: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pressure Switch:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the period 2018-2025

Table 242: Pressure Switch Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 243: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pressure Switch Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 244: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pressure Switch:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Pressure Range for the period 2018-2025

Table 245: Pressure Switch Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Pressure Range for_x000D

