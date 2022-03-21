FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 20; Released: February 2022 Executive Engagements: 17814 Companies: 116– Players covered include 3M; ArjoHuntleigh; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Cardinal Health, Inc.; Coloplast A/S; ConvaTec Group PLC; Essity AB; GF Health Products; Inc.; Hill-Rom Company; Inc.; Integra LifeSciences; Invacare Corp.; James Consolidated Inc.; Joerns Healthcare; Linet spol. s.r.o; Mölnlycke Health Care AB; Permobil; Smith & Nephew plc; Span-America Medical Systems; Inc.; Steigelmeyer Group; Stryker Corp. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Treatment (Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies, Other Treatments); End-Use (Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers, Home Healthcare) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Pressure Ulcer Relief Products Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2026

Pressure ulcers are one of the most physically-debilitating complications, and are considered to be the third most expensive disorder following cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Dressings and topical agents are used to treat pressure ulcers and promote healing. Growth in the market is being driven mainly by the rise in aging population, increase in prevalence of pressure ulcers among the geriatric population, rising incidences of hospital-acquired pressure ulcers, and growing demand for advanced wound care products for treatment. In addition, the growing prevalence of chronic disorders, including cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, that may cause pressure ulcers are anticipated to fuel the market growth. Rise in healthcare expenditure, particularly in the developing countries, and growing awareness among patients about the availability of treatment are anticipated to further augment the growth.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pressure Ulcer Relief Products estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. Wound Care Dressings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wound Care Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Wound care dressings is forecast to maintain its dominance due to the higher adoption of wound care dressings as they are the main treatment option for pressure ulcers and also benefit in expediting the healing process. Hospitals and clinics are projected to witness strong growth led by the increased number of treatment procedures being conducted at hospitals and clinics.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $603.6 Million by 2026

The Pressure Ulcer Relief Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$603.6 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR. Growing prevalence of pressure ulcers, improved and well-established healthcare infrastructure, and increasing number of new product launches are the primary factors driving growth in North America region. In addition, rising investments by major players in the region, coupled with pilot tests and clinical trials, are boosting the regional market growth. Europe is another major regional market, attributed to the rising geriatric population and increasing incidences of pressure ulcers. The rapidly increasing aging population, coupled with rising number of patients with pressure ulcers is driving rapid growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Active Therapies Segment to Reach $1 Billion by 2026

In the global Active Therapies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$605.3 Million will reach a projected size of US$874.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$78.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Digital Transformation Boosts Wound Management Protocols

The digital transformation in the healthcare sector has resulted in expanding the adoption of telemedicine for providing medical care remotely. Research and development efforts of various large companies in the healthcare sector have led these entities to collaborate with technology providers for developing products supplementing wound care. Recently, an app called Swift Skin and Wound was launched in North America for providing healthcare professionals with a tool for managing and tracking pressure ulcers. Another major innovation has been the development of artificial skin substitutes for treating pressure ulcers in patients of all age groups. These skin substitutes, which are manufactured using artificial and natural materials, are contributing significantly in scar-free and effective healing of pressure ulcers, thereby considerably improving the quality of life for such patients. Technological developments have also resulted in the widespread usage of bioengineered wound dressings. Various biological substances are being used for treatment of pressure ulcers and injuries, by improving the healing process and minimizing the healing time. This has also resulted in the leading market players increasing their research and development initiatives in the area of biologics. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today's busy business executive's intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world's only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Get Full Report Details

https://www.strategyr.com/market-report-pressure-ulcer-relief-products-forecasts-global-industry-analysts-inc.asp

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.