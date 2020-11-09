Global Pressure Vessel Markets 2019-2020 & 2027: Growing Adoption of Supercritical and Ultra-supercritical Power Generation Technology Propelling Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pressure Vessel - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Pressure Vessel Market accounted for $40.85 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $67.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.



Increasing refinery and chemical plant construction activities, the increasing requirement for energy and growing adoption of supercritical and ultra-supercritical power generation technology are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, higher capital requirements and maintenance costs are hampering the growth of the market.



Pressure Vessels are enclosed cylindrical structure used by various industries that hold liquids and gases at high pressure. Pressure vessels are manufactured according to standard regulations and their applications. Designing of pressure vessel requires corrosion allowance, maximum safe operating pressure and temperature, minimum design temperature and safety factor.



Based on the end-user, the chemicals & petrochemicals segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to experiencing heightened demand from several construction projects in the developing region and increasing consumption of goods such as fertilizers & agrochemical products, plastics & human-made fibers, and research laboratory chemicals. By geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to rapid expansion of the power sector, rising installation of nuclear powerhouses, and rapidly expanding oil & gas and chemical sectors.



Some of the key players profiled in the Pressure Vessel Market include bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Westinghouse Electric Company, Tinita Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Samuel, Son & Co. Pressure Vessels, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Larsen & Toubro, Kelvion Holdings GmbH, IHI Corporation, Hitachi Zosen, Dongfang Turbine Co. Ltd., General Electric, Doosan Mecatec, babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, and Halvorsen Company.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End-user Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Pressure Vessel Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Separators

5.3 Nuclear Reactor

5.4 Boilers

5.5 Other Types

5.5.1 Towers

5.5.2 Heat Exchangers

5.5.3 Drums

5.5.4 Columns



6 Global Pressure Vessel Market, By Heat Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Unfired

6.3 Fired



7 Global Pressure Vessel Market, By Construction Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 CNG Type I

7.3 CNG Type II

7.4 CNG Type III

7.5 CNG Type IV



8 Global Pressure Vessel Market, By Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Tantalum

8.3 Nickel & Nickel Alloys

8.4 Titanium

8.5 Hastelloy

8.6 Zirconium

8.7 Steel Alloys

8.7.1 Chromium-Molybdenum Alloys

8.7.2 Super Duplex Steel

8.7.3 Stainless Steel

8.7.4 Duplex Steel

8.7.5 Carbon Steel

8.8 Composites

8.9 Other Materials

8.9.1 Nickel Alloys

8.9.2 Grey-Cast Iron

8.9.3 Ductile Iron



9 Global Pressure Vessel Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Storage Vessel

9.3 Processing Vessel

9.4 Gas Storage

9.5 Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles

9.6 Oil Pressure Vessels

9.7 Special Gas Pressure Vessels

9.7.1 Hydrogen Vessel

9.7.2 Nitrogen Vessel



10 Global Pressure Vessel Market, By End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Power Generation

10.3 Oil & Gas

10.4 Fertilizers

10.5 Chemicals & Petrochemicals

10.6 Other End-users

10.6.1 Water & Wastewater

10.6.2 Shipping

10.6.3 Pulp & Paper

10.6.4 Mining



11 Global Pressure Vessel Market, By Geography



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launches

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

13.2 Westinghouse Electric Company

13.3 Tinita Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

13.4 Samuel, Son & Co.

13.5 Pressure Vessels

13.6 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

13.7 Larsen & Toubro

13.8 Kelvion Holdings GmbH

13.9 IHI Corporation

13.10 Hitachi Zosen

13.11 Dongfang Turbine Co. Ltd.

13.12 General Electric

13.13 Doosan Mecatec

13.14 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

13.15 Halvorsen Company



