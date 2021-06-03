Global Pressure Washer Markets, 2021-2026 - Preference for Cordless Pressure Washers & Significance of Professional Contract Cleaning Services

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pressure Washer Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pressure washer market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during 2020-2026.



The global pressure washer market research report includes a detailed segmentation by power source, operation, output, end-user, geography. In 2020, electric-powered technology dominated the global market with a share of over 54%.

Electric-powered devices are highly affordable powerful machines that are used in several industrial and commercial sectors. They are also finding applications in the residential sector. While the future of pressure washers is oriented towards battery-powered models, the demand for gas variants is expected to decline during the forecast period, where sustainability and eco-friendliness are also significant points of concern.

Battery-powered machines are rapidly being adopted in the residential segment. These machines can be compared to electric machines in terms of power, but they have a limited runtime. Thus, battery-powered machines are not a feasible option in several commercial and industrial applications. Therefore, the penetration remains limited. The high price of the machine is also contributing to its significant share in the market revenue.



In terms of revenue, the hot-water pressure washer segment dominates the market and is expected to witness the highest revenue growth during the forecast period. Consumers are mainly looking portable and easy to use hot-water pressures. These washers are also three times more expensive than cold-water ones. The use of these complex machines is primarily limited to industrial and commercial sectors.



The 0-1500 PSI segment accounted for a market share of over 12% in 2020. However, it is expected to be one of the fastest-growing segments because of the increasing demand for battery-powered pressure washers and the increasing demand for electric machines for domestic usage. Most electric-corded pressure washers have an output pressure capacity of below 3000 PSI. Pressure washers with 3000 PSI can remove the toughest stains and dirt; they can also scrape paints, mud, and oil within seconds.



In 2020, the residential segment accounted for 41%, majorly driven by North America and European regions. In the residential segment, pressure washers for cleaning garden tools, fences, lawns, and sidewalks accounted for 11% in 2020, followed by vehicles such as scooters, motorbikes, and cars, a share of 9.5% of the global pressure washer market share. Owing to the high affordability, portability, and ease of use, pressure washers are increasingly adopted in domestic cleaning activities.

INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



The European pressure washer market is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Estonia, Malta, Hungary, and Lithuania recorded the largest growth in residential building construction permits, thereby emerging as a potential market for pressure washers and contract cleaners.

The growth of the European market is mainly supported by rising business investments, the increasing commercial and residential construction, government spending on infrastructure, and the growth in the hospitality sector supported by the rise in travel and tourism in the region. While Brexit poses a potential threat to the overall cleaning equipment market, the market is expected to witness positive growth in power cleaning equipment.

In countries such as Spain, the market is highly influenced by the public and private swimming pools where pressure washers can be potentially adopted. In Italy, the pressure washer market share is mainly driven by the increased outsourcing of cleaning tasks to contract cleaners and the declining cost of pressure cleaning.

Prominent Vendors

Alfred Karcher

Nilfisk

FNA Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

Briggs & Stratton

Other Prominent Vendors

Generac Power Systems

Lavorwash Group

Alkota Cleaning Systems

Annovi Reverberi Group

Deere & Company

Snow Joe + Sun Joe

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker IPC Solutions

Techtronic Industries (TTI)

Husqvarna

Koblenz Electrica SA

SIMONIZ

STIHL

Koki Holdings

Makita Corporation

ANLU

Greenworks Tools

Mi-T-M Corporation

Northern Tool + Equipment

Snap-on

Vortex Industries

Troy-Bilt

DuroMax

RIDGID

Yamaha

Deluxe Cleaning Systems

AVA of Norway

WEN Products

Westinghouse Electric Corporation

BE Power Equipment

