Global Pressure Washer Markets, 2021-2026 - Preference for Cordless Pressure Washers & Significance of Professional Contract Cleaning Services
Jun 03, 2021, 17:45 ET
The global pressure washer market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during 2020-2026.
The global pressure washer market research report includes a detailed segmentation by power source, operation, output, end-user, geography. In 2020, electric-powered technology dominated the global market with a share of over 54%.
Electric-powered devices are highly affordable powerful machines that are used in several industrial and commercial sectors. They are also finding applications in the residential sector. While the future of pressure washers is oriented towards battery-powered models, the demand for gas variants is expected to decline during the forecast period, where sustainability and eco-friendliness are also significant points of concern.
Battery-powered machines are rapidly being adopted in the residential segment. These machines can be compared to electric machines in terms of power, but they have a limited runtime. Thus, battery-powered machines are not a feasible option in several commercial and industrial applications. Therefore, the penetration remains limited. The high price of the machine is also contributing to its significant share in the market revenue.
In terms of revenue, the hot-water pressure washer segment dominates the market and is expected to witness the highest revenue growth during the forecast period. Consumers are mainly looking portable and easy to use hot-water pressures. These washers are also three times more expensive than cold-water ones. The use of these complex machines is primarily limited to industrial and commercial sectors.
The 0-1500 PSI segment accounted for a market share of over 12% in 2020. However, it is expected to be one of the fastest-growing segments because of the increasing demand for battery-powered pressure washers and the increasing demand for electric machines for domestic usage. Most electric-corded pressure washers have an output pressure capacity of below 3000 PSI. Pressure washers with 3000 PSI can remove the toughest stains and dirt; they can also scrape paints, mud, and oil within seconds.
In 2020, the residential segment accounted for 41%, majorly driven by North America and European regions. In the residential segment, pressure washers for cleaning garden tools, fences, lawns, and sidewalks accounted for 11% in 2020, followed by vehicles such as scooters, motorbikes, and cars, a share of 9.5% of the global pressure washer market share. Owing to the high affordability, portability, and ease of use, pressure washers are increasingly adopted in domestic cleaning activities.
INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY
The European pressure washer market is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Estonia, Malta, Hungary, and Lithuania recorded the largest growth in residential building construction permits, thereby emerging as a potential market for pressure washers and contract cleaners.
The growth of the European market is mainly supported by rising business investments, the increasing commercial and residential construction, government spending on infrastructure, and the growth in the hospitality sector supported by the rise in travel and tourism in the region. While Brexit poses a potential threat to the overall cleaning equipment market, the market is expected to witness positive growth in power cleaning equipment.
In countries such as Spain, the market is highly influenced by the public and private swimming pools where pressure washers can be potentially adopted. In Italy, the pressure washer market share is mainly driven by the increased outsourcing of cleaning tasks to contract cleaners and the declining cost of pressure cleaning.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- How big is the pressure washing industry?
- What are the top trends in the powered pressure washer market?
- Who are the key players in the pressure washer market?
- Which segment accounted for the largest pressure washer market share in 2020?
- What are the factors driving the pressure washer market?
Prominent Vendors
- Alfred Karcher
- Nilfisk
- FNA Group
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Briggs & Stratton
Other Prominent Vendors
- Generac Power Systems
- Lavorwash Group
- Alkota Cleaning Systems
- Annovi Reverberi Group
- Deere & Company
- Snow Joe + Sun Joe
- Stanley Black & Decker
- IPC Solutions
- Techtronic Industries (TTI)
- Husqvarna
- Koblenz Electrica SA
- SIMONIZ
- STIHL
- Koki Holdings
- Makita Corporation
- ANLU
- Greenworks Tools
- Mi-T-M Corporation
- Northern Tool + Equipment
- Snap-on
- Vortex Industries
- Troy-Bilt
- DuroMax
- RIDGID
- Yamaha
- Deluxe Cleaning Systems
- AVA of Norway
- WEN Products
- Westinghouse Electric Corporation
- BE Power Equipment
