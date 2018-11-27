Global Preterm Birth Control Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2017-2018 & 2025 - Usage of Nanotechnology To Prevent Preterm Birth Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global preterm birth control market is expected to reach US$ 1,809.0 Mn in 2025 from US$ 1,190.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018-2025.

The growth of the preterm birth control market is primarily attributed to the increasing investments in R&D by medical devices and pharmaceutical companies. Moreover, increasing number of preterm births across the globe is also expected to drive the growth of preterm birth control market. However, stringent regulatory framework coupled with ethical issues for the clinical trials of pregnant females is expected to obstruct the growth of preterm birth control market.

On the other hand, incorporation of Nano-science and nanotechnology, which is one of the leading technologies in modern research is expected to be prevalent future trend in the global preterm birth control market. Application of nano-science and use of nano-materials and nano size components is known as nanotechnology. The technology is used to design new types of smart medicines and sensors. It is also used for drug delivery for conditions such as cancer, heart disease, and bacterial infection.

According to the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, researchers at the University of Texas Medical School at Houston (UTHealth) are engage in the research regarding the use of nanoparticles to engineer a special drug as most of the drugs used to control preterm birth lead to a number of complications. Liposomal indomethacin known as LIPINDORA, was coated with an oxytocin receptor antagonist in order to make it bind to uterine tissue.

This study exhibited positive results and could be used for developing drugs using nanoparticles to prevent preterm birth. Therefore, extensive research in nanotechnology for its application in preterm birth control is one of the key developments in pharmaceutical industry.

Global preterm birth control market, based on the treatment method was segmented into devices and pharmaceutical treatment. In 2017, the pharmaceutical treatment segment held the major market share among the treatment type segment. This is primarily attributed to its ease of use and its increasing recommendation for its use by the healthcare providers as well as its ease of use, and lesser side effects. The pharmaceutical treatment segment is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

2. Global Preterm Birth Control Market - Key Takeaways

3. Global Preterm Birth Control Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Global Preterm Birth Control Market - by Treatment Method

3.2.2 Global Preterm Birth Control Market - by Geography

3.3 Pest Analysis

4. Global Preterm Birth Control Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Number of Preterm Births

4.1.2 Initiatives Towards Prevention of Preterm Birth

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Growth of Pharmaceutical Industry

4.3.2 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure In Emerging Markets

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Uses Nanotechnology To Prevent Preterm Birth

4.5 Impact Analysis

5. Preterm Birth Control Market - Global Analysis

5.1 Global Preterm Birth Control Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

5.2 Global Preterm Birth Control Market, by Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Expert Opinions

6. Preterm Birth Control Market Analysis- by Treatment Method

6.1 Overview

6.2 Devices Market

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Global Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.2.3 Cervical Cerclage Devices Market

6.2.4 Vaginal Pessaries Market

6.3 Pharmaceutical Treatment Market

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Global Pharmaceutical Treatment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)



7. North America Preterm Birth Control Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



8. Europe Preterm Birth Control Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



9. Asia Pacific Preterm Birth Control Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



10. Middle East and Africa Preterm Birth Control Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



11. South and Central America Preterm Birth Control Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



Companies Mentioned



Coopersurgical, Inc.

Medgyn Products, Inc.

Integra Lifesciences

Panpac Medical Corp.

Smiths Medical

Thomas Medical

Kangge Medical

Dr. Arabin Gmbh & Co. Kg

Amag Pharmaceuticals

Ben Way Enterprises Sdn Bhd

