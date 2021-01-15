Global Print Advertising Distribution Market Report 2020: Market is Expected to Reach $14.25 Billion in 2023 at a CAGR of -0.35% - Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Print Advertising Distribution Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Print Advertising Distribution Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global print advertising distribution market.

Major players in the print advertising distribution market are Transcontinental Inc., Bertelsmann Printing Group, News Corp, Gannett Company Inc., Valassis, Pearson PLC, Axel Springer, R.R. Donnelley and Sensory Interactive.

The global print advertising distribution market is expected to decline from $15.4 billion in 2019 to $14.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.5%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to reach $14.25 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of -0.35%. Internet access, digital advertising, and social media are playing as huge contributors to the decline in print advertising distribution.

The print advertising distribution market consists of revenue generated from providing services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are involved in the distribution and delivery of advertisement materials such as sample products, circulars, brochures, and coupons among others through door-to-door promotion, placing flyers, and handing the samples in retail stores. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the print advertising distribution market in 2019 and is expected to remain the largest region in this market even in the forecast period.

In November 2019, Hood Packaging Corporation, a US-based manufacturer of packaging materials, acquired TC Transcontinental, a Canada-based commercial printing and specialty media company, for $180 million. With the acquisition of TC Transcontinental, Hood Packaging Corporation is acquiring the paper and woven polypropylene packaging operations of TC Transcontinental. TC Transcontinental is a company engaged in providing integrated innovative printing solutions to publishers and marketers across North America.

The print advertising distribution market covered in this report is segmented by type into newspapers; magazines; posters and banners; others. It is also segmented by service into advertising material direct distribution services; circular direct distribution services; coupon direct distribution services; directory telephone; door-to-door distribution of advertising materials; flyer direct distribution services; handbill direct distribution services; sample direct distribution services and by industry into retail; electronics and telecommunications; insurance; finance; others.

The revenue of the print advertising distribution market is expected to decline due to mass business closures that are limiting the growth of the market. According to CNN Business, in 2019, US retailers announced 9,302 store closings, which is a 59% jump from 2018, majorly due to bankruptcy. Due to the mass store closures, not only that print subscriptions were lagging but there were no new business promotions as well, which meant there were no print ads, subsequently decreasing the revenues generated by the print advertising distribution market.

The launch of augmented reality is gaining popularity in the print advertising distribution market. Major players operating in the industry are continuously focused on introducing innovations and technologies to better serve the needs of consumers. For instance, in 2018, Adweek reports the number of augmented reality (AR) users is projected to hit 200 million. The augmented reality trend of combining print with digital is a new way to connect with users. This combination has been spawning some incredible campaigns which offer advertisers new opportunities to create a virtual shop window on any printed marketing material.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Print Advertising Distribution Market Characteristics

3. Print Advertising Distribution Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Print Advertising Distribution Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers of the Market

3.1.2. Restraints on the Market

3.2. Global Print Advertising Distribution Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers of the Market

3.2.2. Restraints on the Market

4. Print Advertising Distribution Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Print Advertising Distribution Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Newspapers

Magazines

Posters and Banners

Others

4.2. Global Print Advertising Distribution Market, Segmentation by Service, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Advertising Material Direct Distribution Services

Circular Direct Distribution Services

Coupon Direct Distribution Services

Directory Telephone

Door-To-Door Distribution of Advertising Materials

Flyer Direct Distribution Services

Handbill Direct Distribution Services

Sample Direct Distribution Services

4.3. Global Print Advertising Distribution Market, Segmentation by industry, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Retail

Electronics and telecommunications

Insurance

Finance

Others

5. Print Advertising Distribution Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Print Advertising Distribution Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Print Advertising Distribution Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

Canon Solutions America

DGI USA

Gannett Company Inc.

Valassis

R.R. Donnelley

Axel Springer

Pearson PLC

Sensory Interactive

Valassis

Soft signage

News Corp

Bertelsmann Printing Group

Transcontinental Inc.

