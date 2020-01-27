Global Print Label Market is Expected to Reach $57.22 Billion by 2027
GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Print Label Market is accounted for $33.55 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $57.22 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
Some of the key players profiled in the Print Label Market include Fort Dearborn Company, Mondi Group, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Autajon Group, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries, Multi Packaging Solutions (WestRock Company), Clondalkin Group, Cenveo Corporation, Brady Corporation, Fuji Seal International Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Bemis Company Inc. , R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, 3M Company and Taylor Corporation.
Growth towards manufacturing in the developing economies and increasing disposable income of people are the major key factors driving the market growth. However, lack of products with ability to withstand harsh climatic conditions may hamper the market growth.
Print labels are the primary source of communication between a company and its customers. Information printed directly on the container of the product can also be considered as printed labeling. Printed labeling is used to identify products and to avoid counterfeiting of products and maintain credibility.
By End User, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) growth is constantly enhancing due to increasing demand for personal care products and food and beverage. Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) also known as consumer packaged goods are products that can be bought at a low cost.
Based on geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to rise in the demand for products, such as liner-less labels, biodegradable face-stocks, and recyclable liners.
Types Covered:
- Pressure-sensitive or Self-adhesive Labels
- Multipart Barcode Label
- Shrink Sleeve Label
- Wet-glued Label
- Linerless Label
- In-Mold Label
- Weatherproof Label
- Equipment Asset Label
- Branding Label
- Warning/Security Label
- Other Types
Identification Technologies Covered:
- Barcode
- Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)
- Other Identification Technologies
Raw Materials Covered:
- Plastic/Polymer labels
- Metal Labels
Technologies Covered:
- Offset
- Flexography
- Rotogravure
- Screen
- Letterpress
- Digital Printing
Applications Covered:
- Retailers and Supermarkets
- Pharmaceuticals
- Personal Care
- Logistics
- Industrial
- Food and Beverages
End Users Covered:
- Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)
- Agriculture
- Automotive
- Electronics and Appliances
- Fashion and Apparels
- Manufacturing
- Medical
- Construction
- Transportation & Logistics
- Consumer Durables
- Other End Users
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
