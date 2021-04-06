Global Print Media Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Reach $342.81 Billion in 2025 - Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Print Media Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global print media market is expected to grow from $287.87 billion in 2020 to $313.28 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.

Print Media Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global print media market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major companies in the print media market include News Corp; Pearson PLC; Bertelsmann; Axel Springer and Gannett Company Inc.



The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $342.81 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2%.



The print media market consists of sales of newspapers, magazines, other periodicals, books, directories and mailing lists, and other works, such as calendars, greeting cards, and maps and related services such as advertising space by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that publish print media. The print media market is segmented into directory, mailing list, and other publishers; book publishers and newspaper & magazines publishers.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global print media market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global print media market. Africa was the smallest region in the global print media market.



The rise in social media and the increasing volume of consumer data is driving growth in the newspapers and magazines industry. Newspapers and magazines publishers can have broad and deeper visibility on their consumers, distributors and other stake holders. Publishers with digital first model are investing significantly in building in-house data and analytics team.

For example, Next Big Sound's, Next Big Book application provides a dashboard for the publishing industry which offers information on sales, publicity events, social media, and web trends data regularly to offer a holistic view of the books' performance. It will highlight factors that are the most influential such as news preferences, columnist preferences and genre preferences.



The outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, many media markets have been unaffected or benefited from this as they transmit their content remotely through digital channels. It is expected that the print media market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



E-books sales is growing rapidly in established markets of the USA and Europe. eBooks generated a higher share of revenues than the physical print in developed markets such as the US and UK. According to PWC, total global book publisher's revenue will increase, growing at a CAGR 1.7%, during the forecast period.

Although the physical book publisher's industry continues to shrink (-2.8%), this decline is offset by growth in e-books which are predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% in the forecast period. Increasing consumer preference for the digital versions is expected to significantly impact the growth of the market during this period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Print Media Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Print Media Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Print Media Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Print Media Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Print Media Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Print Media



9. Print Media Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)



10. Print Media Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Print Media Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Print Media Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Print Media Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Print Media Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Print Media Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers

Book Publishers

Newspaper & Magazines Publishers

12. Print Media Market Segments

12.1. Global Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Directory and Mailing List; Other Publishers

12.2. Global Book Publishers Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Consumer Books; Educational books; Religious Books

12.3. Global Newspaper & Magazines Publishers Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Newspapers; Magazines



13. Print Media Market Metrics

13.1. Print Media Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Print Media Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



Companies Mentioned

News Corp

Pearson PLC

Bertelsmann

Axel Springer

Gannett Company Inc.

