Global Printed and Flexible Electronics Report 2024-2034, with Coverage of Emerging Areas, the Metaverse, Flexible OLED Lighting, Transparent Antennas, Heaters, Biomonitoring and Assistive Wearables

Printed and flexible electronics are shaping the future. Due to advancements in materials science, printing technology, and other additive manufacturing processes, product designers can now leverage flexible electronics' many benefits without sacrificing capabilities and functionality. Flexible hybrid electronics (FHE) that combine flexible substrates and low-cost functional ink printing with other traditional components are leading to innovative form factors and product differentiation, including smaller devices, improved comfort for users, and light weighting.

The Global Market for Printed and Flexible Electronics 2024-2034 provides an in-depth analysis of the global printed, flexible, stretchable and hybrid electronics industry. The report analyses the overall industry landscape including macro trends, latest technical and commercial developments, products, key enabling technologies like sensors, displays, circuits, materials etc. It provides a comparative analysis of manufacturing techniques like screen printing, inkjet printing, 3D printing, roll-to-roll processing etc.

In-depth demand analysis is provided across several verticals:

Consumer Electronics: wearables, hearables, sports/fitness monitors etc.

wearables, hearables, sports/fitness monitors etc. Medical & Healthcare: electronic skin patches, continuous glucose monitors, remote patient monitoring, drug delivery, prosthetics etc.

electronic skin patches, continuous glucose monitors, remote patient monitoring, drug delivery, prosthetics etc. Automotive: HMI, sensors, lighting, battery monitoring, EV range enhancement etc.

HMI, sensors, lighting, battery monitoring, EV range enhancement etc. Smart Buildings & Construction: HVAC, lighting, asset tracking etc.

HVAC, lighting, asset tracking etc. Smart Packaging: freshness indicators, track & trace, anti-counterfeiting etc.

freshness indicators, track & trace, anti-counterfeiting etc. E-textiles and apparel: temperature monitoring & regulation, stretchable E-fabrics, therapeutic textiles, sports & fitness, smart footwear, wearable displays, smart gloves etc.

temperature monitoring & regulation, stretchable E-fabrics, therapeutic textiles, sports & fitness, smart footwear, wearable displays, smart gloves etc. Displays: Flexible and foldable displays, Micro-LEDs, lighting etc.

Additionally, the report analyses the flexible, printed and solid-state battery markets for electronics. It also explores latest advances in flexible photovoltaics, wireless charging, energy harvesting for powering flexible and wearable devices. The report provides a deep dive into the global printed, flexible and hybrid electronics industry with a detailed value chain analysis and benchmarking of over 15 manufacturing methods like screen, inkjet, gravure, flexographic printing, laser processing, photolithography, full 3D printing etc.

Over 50 key enabling materials and components are explored in detail spanning substrates, conductive materials, inks, printable semiconductors, thin film batteries, photovoltaics, lighting solutions etc. Trends in sustainability, biodegradability and recycling of flexible electronics are also analyzed.

On the demand side, the study provides granular ten-year forecasts by 24 key end-use applications and over a dozen vertical markets. For instance, in medical electronics, market revenues are segmented by continuous glucose monitors, cardiovascular monitors, wearable drug delivery devices, electronic skin patches, flexible displays, exoskeletons etc.

For automotive, forecast demand is quantified for sensors, lighting, EV range enhancement, HMI etc. The report also analyzes the integration of printed electronics in smart infrastructure across buildings, factories, warehouses, airports, retail spaces etc. and the key technologies powering this shift.

Emerging areas like the metaverse, flexible OLED lighting, transparent antennas, heaters, biomonitoring and assistive wearables have also been covered.

On the supply side, the report profiles 800+ manufacturers and developers of printed flexible electronics across sensors, batteries, PV, substrates, wearables, medical devices etc. Latest product launches, partnerships, pilot plants and production capacities are tracked for each company. Companies profiled include BeFC, Brewer Science, C3 Nano, Canatu, CHASM, Dracula Technologies, DuPont, e2ip Technologies, Electroninks, Elephantech, Epicore Biosystems, FlexEnable, Fuji Corporation, GE Healthcare, Heraeus Epurio, Inkron Oy (Nagase), Inuru, Japan Display, Inc. (JDI), LG Display, Liquid Wire, Myrias Optics, NovaCentrix, Optomec, Panasonic, PowerON, Pragmatic Semiconductor, Printoptix, PVNanoCell, SmartKem Ltd., Syenta, tacterion GmbH, Tactotek, TracXon, Voltera, Xymox Technologies, Inc. and Ynvisible.

Backed by over 250 tables and 500 figures, the report provides historic revenues from 2018-2022 and market forecasts up to 2034 by technology, components, products, regions and application sectors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The evolution of electronics

1.2 Markets for printed and flexible electronics

1.3 The wearables revolution

1.4 The wearable tech market in 2023

1.5 Continuous monitoring

1.6 Market map for printed and flexible electronics

1.7 Wearable market leaders

1.8 What is printed/flexible electronics?

1.8.1 Motivation for use

1.8.2 From rigid to flexible and stretchable

1.9 Role in the metaverse

1.10 Wearable electronics in the textiles industry

1.11 New conductive materials

1.12 Entertainment

1.13 Growth in flexible and stretchable electronics market

1.14 Innovations at CES 2021-2024

1.15 Investment funding and buy-outs 2019-2024

1.16 Flexible hybrid electronics (FHE)

1.17 Sustainability in flexible electronics

1.18 Global market revenues, 2018-2034

2 MANUFACTURING METHODS

2.1 Comparative analysis

2.2 Printed electronics

2.3 3D electronics

2.4 Analogue printing

2.5 Digital printing

2.6 In-mold electronics (IME)

2.7 Roll-to-roll (R2R)

3 MATERIALS AND COMPONENTS

3.1 Component attachment materials

3.2 Conductive inks

3.3 Printable semiconductors

3.4 Printable sensing materials

3.5 Flexible Substrates

3.6 Flexible ICs

3.7 Printed PCBs

3.8 Thin film batteries

3.9 Energy harvesting

4 PRINTED AND FLEXIBLE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

4.1 Macro-trends

4.2 Market drivers

4.3 SWOT analysis

4.4 Wearable sensors

4.5 Wearable actuators

4.6 Recent market developments

4.7 Wrist-worn wearables

4.8 Sports and fitness

4.9 Hearables

4.10 Sleep trackers and wearable monitors

4.11 Pet and animal wearables

4.12 Military wearables

4.13 Industrial and workplace monitoring

4.14 Global market revenues

4.15 Market challenges

5 PRINTED AND FLEXIBLE MEDICAL AND HEALTHCARE/WELLNESS ELECTRONICS

5.1 Macro-trends

5.2 Market drivers

5.3 SWOT analysis

5.4 Current state of the art

5.5 Wearable and health monitoring and rehabilitation

5.6 Electronic skin patches

5.7 Wearable drug delivery

5.8 Cosmetics patches

5.9 Femtech devices

5.10 Smart footwear for health monitoring

5.11 Smart contact lenses and smart glasses for visually impaired

5.12 Smart woundcare

5.13 Smart diapers

5.14 Wearable robotics-exo-skeletons, bionic prostheses, exo-suits, and body worn collaborative robots

5.15 Global market revenues

5.16 Market challenges

6 ELECTRONIC TEXTILES (E-TEXTILES) AND SMART APPAREL

6.1 Macro-trends

6.2 Market drivers

6.3 SWOT analysis

6.4 Performance requirements for E-textiles

6.5 Growth prospects for electronic textiles

6.6 Textiles in the Internet of Things

6.7 Types of E-Textile products

6.8 Materials and components

6.9 Applications, markets and products

6.10 Global market revenues

6.11 Market challenges

7 PRINTED AND FLEXIBLE ENERGY STORAGE AND HARVESTING

7.1 Macro-trends

7.2 Market drivers

7.3 SWOT analysis

7.4 Applications of printed and flexible electronics

7.5 Flexible and stretchable batteries for electronics

7.6 Battery market megatrends

7.7 Solid-state thin film batteries

7.8 Flexible batteries (including stretchable, rollable, bendable and foldable)

7.9 Printed batteries

7.10 Photovoltaics

7.11 Stretchable heaters

7.12 Spray-on thermoelectric energy harvesting

7.13 Paper based fuel cells

7.14 Global market revenues

7.15 Market challenges

8 PRINTED AND FLEXIBLE DISPLAYS

8.1 Macro-trends

8.2 Market drivers

8.3 SWOT analysis

8.4 Printed and flexible display prototypes and products

8.5 Organic LCDs (OLCDs)

8.6 Flexible AMOLEDs

8.7 Flexible PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED)

8.8 Flexible and foldable microLED

8.9 Flexible QD displays

8.10 Smartphones

8.11 Laptops, tablets and other displays

8.12 Products and prototypes

8.13 Flexible lighting

8.13.1 OLED lighting

8.14 FHE for large area lighting

8.15 Directly printed LED lighting

8.16 Flexible electrophoretic displays

8.17 Electrowetting displays

8.18 Electrochromic displays

8.19 Perovskite light-emitting diodes (PeLEDs)

8.20 Metamaterials

8.20.1 Metasurfaces

8.21 Transparent displays

8.22 Global market revenues

8.23 Market challenges

9 PRINTED AND FLEXIBLE AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRONICS

9.1 Macro-trends

9.2 Market drivers

9.3 SWOT analysis

9.4 Applications

9.4.1 Electric vehicles

9.4.2 HMI

9.4.3 Automotive displays and lighting

9.4.4 In-Mold Electronics

9.4.5 Printed and flexible sensors

9.4.6 Printed heaters

9.4.7 Transparent antennas

9.4.8 Global market revenues

9.4.9 Market challenges

10 PRINTED AND FLEXIBLE SMART BUILDINGS AND CONSTRUCTION ELECTRONICS

10.1 Macro-trends

10.2 Market drivers

10.3 SWOT analysis

10.4 Applications

10.4.1 Industrial asset tracking/monitoring with hybrid electronics

10.4.2 Customizable interiors

10.4.3 Sensors

10.4.4 Building integrated transparent antennas

10.4.5 Reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RIS)

10.4.6 Industrial monitoring

10.5 Global market revenues

11 SMART PACKAGING ELECTRONICS

11.1 What is Smart Packaging?

11.1.1 Flexible hybrid electronics (FHE)

11.1.2 Printed batteries and antennas

11.1.3 Flexible silicon integrated circuits

11.1.4 Natural materials in packaging

11.1.5 Extruded conductive pastes and inkjet printing

11.1.6 OLEDs for smart and interactive packaging

11.1.7 Active packaging

11.1.8 Intelligent packaging

11.2 SWOT analysis

11.3 Supply chain management

11.4 Improving product freshness and extending shelf life

11.5 Brand protection and anti-counterfeiting

11.6 Printed and flexible electronics in packaging

11.7 Global market revenues

12 COMPANY PROFILES (690 company profiles)

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

BeFC

Brewer Science

C3 Nano

Canatu

CHASM

Dracula Technologies

DuPont

e2ip Technologies

Electroninks

Elephantech

Epicore Biosystems

FlexEnable

Fuji Corporation

GE Healthcare

Heraeus Epurio

Inkron Oy (Nagase)

Inuru

Japan Display, Inc. (JDI)

LG Display

Liquid Wire

Myrias Optics

NovaCentrix

Optomec

Panasonic

PowerON

Pragmatic Semiconductor

Printoptix

PVNanoCell

SmartKem

Syenta

tacterion

Tactotek

TracXon

Voltera

Xymox Technologies

Ynvisible

