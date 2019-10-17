Global Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$19.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.1%. Single-Sided, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13 Billion by the year 2025, Single-Sided will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817751/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$717.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$569.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Single-Sided will reach a market size of US$734.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AT&S (Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik) AG; CMK Corporation; Daeduck Electronics Co., Ltd.; Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd.; Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation; Nippon Mektron Ltd.; Samsung Electro-Mechanics; Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co., Ltd.; TTM Technologies; Unimicron Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817751/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Single-Sided (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Single-Sided (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Single-Sided (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Double-Sided (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Double-Sided (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Double-Sided (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Multi-Layer (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Multi-Layer (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Multi-Layer (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Rigid 1-2 Sided (Substrate Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Rigid 1-2 Sided (Substrate Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Rigid 1-2 Sided (Substrate Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Standard Multilayer (Substrate Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Standard Multilayer (Substrate Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Standard Multilayer (Substrate Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: High-Density Interconnect (HDI) (Substrate Type)

World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: High-Density Interconnect (HDI) (Substrate Type)

Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: High-Density Interconnect (HDI) (Substrate Type)

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 22: IC Substrate (Substrate Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: IC Substrate (Substrate Type) Global Historic Demand

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: IC Substrate (Substrate Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Rigid-Flex (Substrate Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Rigid-Flex (Substrate Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Rigid-Flex (Substrate Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other Substrate Types (Substrate Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Other Substrate Types (Substrate Type) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 30: Other Substrate Types (Substrate Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: IT & Telecommunication (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: IT & Telecommunication (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: IT & Telecommunication (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Communication (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 38: Communication (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Communication (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 43: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 45: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 48: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 49: United States Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: United States Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: United States Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Substrate Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 53: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in the United

States by Substrate Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 54: United States Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Share Breakdown by Substrate Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: United States Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 57: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 58: Canadian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Canadian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 60: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 61: Canadian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Substrate Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 62: Canadian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic

Market Review by Substrate Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 63: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Substrate Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 64: Canadian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 65: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 66: Canadian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 67: Japanese Market for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: Japanese Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Japanese Market for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Substrate Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Substrate Type for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Japanese Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share

Analysis by Substrate Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Printed

Circuit Boards (PCBs) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Japanese Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 76: Chinese Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: Chinese Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Chinese Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Substrate Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Substrate Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Chinese Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market by

Substrate Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 82: Chinese Demand for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Review in China

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Chinese Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 85: European Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 86: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: European Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: European Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 89: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: European Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: European Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Substrate Type:

2018-2025

Table 92: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Europe in US$

Million by Substrate Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: European Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share

Breakdown by Substrate Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: European Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 95: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: European Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 97: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: French Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: French Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in France by

Substrate Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: French Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Substrate Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: French Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share

Analysis by Substrate Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 104: French Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: French Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 106: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: German Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: German Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Substrate Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: German Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Substrate Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: German Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share

Breakdown by Substrate Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: German Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 115: Italian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Italian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Italian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Substrate Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 119: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Substrate Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: Italian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market by

Substrate Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 121: Italian Demand for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Review in Italy

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: Italian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Printed Circuit Boards

(PCBs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 126: United Kingdom Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: United Kingdom Market for Printed Circuit Boards

(PCBs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Substrate Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Substrate

Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: United Kingdom Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Share Analysis by Substrate Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 131: United Kingdom Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 132: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 133: Spanish Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Spanish Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 135: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 136: Spanish Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Substrate Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 137: Spanish Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic

Market Review by Substrate Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 138: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Substrate Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 139: Spanish Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 140: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 141: Spanish Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 142: Russian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Russia by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 144: Russian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Russian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Substrate Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 146: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Russia by

Substrate Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 147: Russian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share

Breakdown by Substrate Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Russian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 150: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 151: Rest of Europe Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 152: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 153: Rest of Europe Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Rest of Europe Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Substrate Type:

2018-2025

Table 155: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Substrate Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Europe Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Share Breakdown by Substrate Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Europe Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 158: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Europe Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 160: Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 161: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Asia-Pacific

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 165: Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Asia-Pacific

by Substrate Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Substrate Type: 2009-2017

Table 168: Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Share Analysis by Substrate Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 170: Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 171: Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 172: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Australian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 174: Australian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Substrate Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Australian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Substrate Type: 2009-2017

Table 177: Australian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Share Breakdown by Substrate Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Australian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 180: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 181: Indian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Indian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 183: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 184: Indian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Substrate Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 185: Indian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic Market

Review by Substrate Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 186: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Substrate Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 187: Indian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 188: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 189: Indian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 190: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: South Korean Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Substrate Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: South Korean Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Substrate Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Substrate Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 196: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: South Korean Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Printed Circuit

Boards (PCBs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Printed Circuit

Boards (PCBs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Substrate Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Substrate Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)

Market Share Analysis by Substrate Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 206: Rest of Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 208: Latin American Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 209: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Latin American Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 211: Latin American Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 212: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 213: Latin American Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 214: Latin American Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Substrate Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Substrate Type:

2009-2017

Table 216: Latin American Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

by Substrate Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 217: Latin American Demand for Printed Circuit Boards

(PCBs) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 219: Latin American Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 220: Argentinean Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 221: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 222: Argentinean Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Argentinean Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Substrate Type:

2018-2025

Table 224: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Substrate Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 225: Argentinean Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Share Breakdown by Substrate Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Argentinean Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 227: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 228: Argentinean Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 229: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Brazil by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 230: Brazilian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 231: Brazilian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Brazil by

Substrate Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 233: Brazilian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Substrate Type: 2009-2017

Table 234: Brazilian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share

Analysis by Substrate Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 236: Brazilian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 237: Brazilian Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 238: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 239: Mexican Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 240: Mexican Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 241: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Substrate Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 242: Mexican Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Substrate Type: 2009-2017

Table 243: Mexican Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share

Breakdown by Substrate Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 244: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 245: Mexican Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 246: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 247: Rest of Latin America Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 248: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Rest of

Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 249: Rest of Latin America Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 250: Rest of Latin America Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Substrate

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 251: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market in Rest of

Latin America by Substrate Type: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2009-2017

Table 252: Rest of Latin America Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817751/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

