Global Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Industry
Oct 17, 2019, 08:05 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$19.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.1%. Single-Sided, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13 Billion by the year 2025, Single-Sided will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$717.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$569.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Single-Sided will reach a market size of US$734.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AT&S (Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik) AG; CMK Corporation; Daeduck Electronics Co., Ltd.; Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd.; Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation; Nippon Mektron Ltd.; Samsung Electro-Mechanics; Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co., Ltd.; TTM Technologies; Unimicron Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Single-Sided (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Single-Sided (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Single-Sided (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Double-Sided (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Double-Sided (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Double-Sided (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Multi-Layer (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Multi-Layer (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Multi-Layer (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Rigid 1-2 Sided (Substrate Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Rigid 1-2 Sided (Substrate Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Rigid 1-2 Sided (Substrate Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Standard Multilayer (Substrate Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Standard Multilayer (Substrate Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Standard Multilayer (Substrate Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: High-Density Interconnect (HDI) (Substrate Type)
World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: High-Density Interconnect (HDI) (Substrate Type)
Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: High-Density Interconnect (HDI) (Substrate Type)
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 22: IC Substrate (Substrate Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: IC Substrate (Substrate Type) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: IC Substrate (Substrate Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Rigid-Flex (Substrate Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Rigid-Flex (Substrate Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Rigid-Flex (Substrate Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other Substrate Types (Substrate Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Other Substrate Types (Substrate Type) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 30: Other Substrate Types (Substrate Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: IT & Telecommunication (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: IT & Telecommunication (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: IT & Telecommunication (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Communication (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 38: Communication (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Communication (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 43: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 45: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 48: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
