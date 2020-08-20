Global Printed Electronics Market Forecast to 2025 - Market Dynamics, Value Chain, and Competitive Landscape Analysis
Aug 20, 2020, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Printed Electronics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Printing Technology (Screen, Inkjet, Gravure), Application (Displays, Sensors, Batteries), Material (Inks, Substrates), End-Use Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global printed electronics market is projected to grow from USD 7.8 billion in 2020 to USD 20.7 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.
The growth of the market is mainly driven by the rise in the global demand for energy-efficient, thin, and flexible consumer electronics, and increased use of printed electronics for the development of smart and connected devices. Also, the high demand for new generation flexible printed electronics, and significant cost advantages offered by printed electronics is set to push the Printed Electronics market.
The lighting application segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025
Among applications, the lighting segment is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to increase in the use of printed electronics-based lighting solutions in automobiles and home appliances. Rise in demand for economical, customized, and energy-efficient lighting solutions is also fueling the growth of the market globally. Lighting solutions based on printed electronics are rapidly replacing costly tungsten, halogen, and fluorescent lamps.
The automotive & transportation segment is projected to hold the largest size of the printed electronics market during the forecast period
There are wide application areas of devices and components based on printed electronics. These printed electronics based devices and components such as sensors and displays can be integrated with vehicles. For instance, there has been an increasing demand for flexible lighting solutions for use in automobiles by the prominent automotive manufacturers such as Ford, General Motors, Nissan, Toyota, BMW, and Audi across the world. The incorporation of sensors or dimming elements in lighting devices and OLED displays, as well as the use of conductive elements in seats and windows of automobiles for heating and defogging, are the key applications of printed electronics in the automotive end-use industry.
The APAC region is the largest and the fastest growing region during the forecast period
Factors such as the acceptance of innovative technologies and the increased popularity of advanced consumer electronics are primary reasons for driving the growth of the printed electronics market in this region. China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are major contributors to the growth of the printed electronics market in APAC. APAC being a manufacturing hub for electronic devices and components is a factor driving growth in the region. Large-scale production of electronic components and increased investments in R&D activities related to printed electronics in APAC are factors that are driving the growth of the Printed Electronics market in the region.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung) (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (LG) (South Korea), Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (PARC) (US), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Agfa-Gevaert) (Belgium), Molex LLC (Molex) (US), Nissha Co., Ltd. (Nissha USA) (US), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DuPont) (US), BASF SE (BASF) (Germany), NCC Nano, LLC (NovaCentrix) (US), E Ink Holdings (US), and Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (Ynvisible Interactive) (Portugal) are the prominent players in the printed electronics market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Printed Electronics Market Opportunities
4.2 APAC Printed Electronics Market, by Application
4.3 APAC Printed Electronics Market, by End-Use Industry and Country
4.4 Printed Electronics Market for Displays, by Region
4.5 APAC Printed Electronics Market, by Country
5 COVID-19 Impact on Printed Electronics Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Business Implications on Printed Electronics Industry
6 Market Overview
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market Dynamics
6.2.1 Drivers
6.2.1.1 Increased Use of Printed Electronics for Development of Smart and Connected Devices
6.2.1.2 Rise in Global Demand for Energy-Efficient, Thin, and Flexible Consumer Electronics
6.2.1.3 High Demand for New Generation Flexible Printed Electronics
6.2.1.4 Significant Cost Advantages Offered by Printed Electronics
6.2.2 Restraints
6.2.2.1 Knowledge Gap Among Different Disciplines Involved in the Development of Printed Electronics
6.2.3 Opportunities
6.2.3.1 Emergence of New Functionalities and Applications of Printed Electronics and Their Integration with Multiple Products
6.2.3.2 Employment of Additive Manufacturing for Producing Printed Electronics
6.2.3.3 Use of Graphene Ink for the Development of Cost-Effective, Flexible, Water-Repellent, and Highly Conductive Printed Electronics
6.2.4 Challenges
6.2.4.1 Commercialization of New and Cost-Effective Inks
6.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness Among Manufacturers of Electronic Devices and Components About Benefits of Printed Electronics
6.3 Value Chain Analysis
7 Printed Electronics Market, by Printing Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Inkjet Printing
7.3 Screen Printing
7.4 Flexographic Printing
7.5 Gravure Printing
7.6 Others
8 Printed Electronics Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Displays
8.3 RFID Tags
8.4 Batteries
8.5 Photovoltaics Cells
8.6 Sensors
8.7 Lighting
8.8 Others
9 Printed Electronics Market, by Resolution
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Below 100 Lines/Cm
9.3 100 to 200 Lines/Cm
9.4 Above 200 Lines/Cm
10 Printed Electronics Market, by End-use Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Automotive & Transportation
10.3 Healthcare
10.4 Consumer Electronics
10.5 Aerospace & Defense
10.6 Construction & Architecture
10.7 Retail & Packaging
10.8 Others
11 Printed Electronics Market, by Material
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Substrates
11.3 Inks
12 Geographic Analysis
12.1 Introduction
12.2 APAC
12.3 Americas
12.4 Europe
12.5 RoW
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Ranking Analysis
13.3 Competitive Scenario
13.3.1 Product Launches and Developments
13.3.2 Acquisitions, Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations
13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.4.1 Visionary Leaders
13.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators
13.4.3 Innovators
13.4.4 Emerging Companies
13.5 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.6 Business Strategy Excellence
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Key Players
14.1.1 Samsung
14.1.2 LG
14.1.3 Palo Alto Research Center (PARC)
14.1.4 Agfa-Gevaert
14.1.5 Molex
14.1.6 Nissha USA
14.1.7 Dupont
14.1.8 BASF
14.1.9 Novacentrix
14.1.10 E Ink Holdings
14.1.11 Ynvisible Interactive
14.2 Other Key Players
14.2.1 Optomec
14.2.2 Cambridge Display Technologies (CDT)
14.2.3 Enfucell
14.2.4 Thin Film Electronics
14.2.5 Applied Ink Solutions
14.2.6 Brightvolt
14.2.7 T+Ink
14.2.8 Printed Electronics Limited
14.2.9 Intrinsiq Materials
14.2.10 Vorbeck Materials
