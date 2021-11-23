Global Printed Electronics Markets, 2021-2026 - Smart Packaging to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities & Promising Newer Applications in Healthcare

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Printed Electronics Market - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global printed electronics market is projected to reach USD 23.0 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 9.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2026.

The global demand for printed electronics is growing due to the increased applications of printed electronics in the IoT environment. Various sensors, smart labels, loggers, and RFID tags can be manufactured at a low cost by using printed electronics.

In addition, the growth of the printed electronics market can be attributed to the increased global demand for miniaturized devices, technological advancements taking place in electronics devices, and the availability of portable electronic devices for packaging, automotive, and healthcare applications.

The above 200 lines/cm segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The above 200 lines/cm segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth is due to the increased use of this resolution to develop new types of printed electronics with improved functionalities.

The lighting segment of the printed electronics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Lighting based on printed electronics is rapidly replacing tungsten, halogen, and fluorescent lamps, which are costly. Moreover, governments of different countries have made increased investments in the development of printed OLED-based lighting. They have also issued directives mandating the use of energy-efficient lighting. Thus, the lighting segment of the printed electronics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The aerospace and defense segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast

The aerospace & defense segment of the printed electronics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of printing electronics due to their lightweight, less complexity, and high reliability, which ultimately results in their low maintenance requirements.

Printed sensors and batteries are used to monitor environments and remote assets of military establishments. They can be used in devices that are employed for the surveillance of inaccessible environments. Printed display panels are also deployed in rugged systems, which are used in defense applications. They are also used in cockpits and navigational systems of aircraft.

Based on region, APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the printed electronics market by 2026

In 2026, APAC is projected to hold the largest share of the overall printed electronics market. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The major factor contributing to this growth is technological developments and a major focus on energy harvesting in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. China and Japan are industrial hubs that house numerous electronic equipment, devices, components, automotive, and other industries, which require printed electronics for reducing the overall energy consumption.

Moreover, the industrial transformation toward digitalization is expected to transform manual processes into digital processes in the manufacturing industries. This is expected to increase the demand for highly advanced and miniatured electronic devices and products. Thus, it is expected to support the growth of the printed electronics market in the future.

A few key players in the printed electronics market are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Molex, LLC (US), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (PARC) (US), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Nissha Co., Ltd. (Japan), BASF (Germany), NovaCentrix (US), and E Ink Holdings Inc. (Taiwan).

Premium Insights

Increased Global Adoption of Printed Electronics in IoT Applications to Fuel Market Growth from 2021 to 2026

Screen Printing and Displays to be Largest Shareholders in Global Printed Electronics Market, by Technology and Application, Respectively, in 2026

Organic Substrates to Account for Larger Size of Printed Electronics Market for Substrates in 2026

Automotive & Transportation to Account for Largest Shares of Printed Electronics Market in 2026

APAC to Capture Largest Share of Global Printed Electronics Market in 2026

China to Record Highest CAGR in Global Printed Electronics Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Demand for Printed Electronic Products in Automotive & Transportation

Growth of the Consumer Electronics Industry

Increased Adoption of IoT by End-Use Industries

Significant Cost Advantages Offered by Printed Electronics

Restraints

High Investment Cost

Opportunities

Promising Newer Applications of Printed Electronics in Healthcare

Smart Packaging to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Printed Electronics

Use of Printed Electronics to Reduce Electromagnetic Interference Associated with 5G Technology

Challenges

Inadequate Knowledge of Appropriate Material and Design Selection for Smart Building Applications

Commercialization of Graphene-Based Printed Electronics

Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Business of Market Players and Raw Material Suppliers

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Printed Electronics Market Players

Case Study

Hushbrush Approached the Centre for Process Innovation Limited (Cpi) to Manufacture a Sensory Brush That Supports Early Development and Child Wellbeing

US Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (Arpa-E) Partnered with Parc to Develop a Low-Cost System for Detecting Methane Leaks at Natural Gas Wells

Carbon Nanotube (Cnt) Hybrid Materials from Chasm Advanced Materials, Inc. Help Reduce Lead Times and Manufacturing Cost

Novares Collaborated with Flexenable to Integrate Curved Displays in Its Demo Car

Technology Analysis

Complementary Technologies

Active Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diodes (Amoled)

Adjacent Technologies

Soft Lithography

Patent Analysis, 2015-2021

Patents Granted Worldwide from 2011 to 2021

Top 20 Patent Owners in Us from 2011 to 2021

Top 10 Companies with the Highest Number of Patent Applications, 2011-2021

Company Profiles

Key Players

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Lg Display Co., Ltd.

Molex, LLC

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (Parc)

Nissha Co., Ltd.

Dupont

Basf

Novacentrix

E Ink Holdings Inc.

Other Key Players

Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Jabil Inc.

Optomec, Inc.

Cambridge Display Technology, Ltd.

Printed Electronics Limited

Applied Ink Solutions

Enfucell

Ensurge Micropower Asa

Vorbeck Materials Corp.

T-Ink, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/khzox4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

