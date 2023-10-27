Global Printed, Flexible and Hybrid Electronics Markets Report 2023: Evolution of Electronics, Market Drivers, Wearable Technology Trends, and Revenue Forecasts 2018-2034

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Printed, Flexible and Hybrid Electronics 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive market analysis report explores the latest trends and growth prospects within the flexible, printed, and hybrid electronics sectors. It provides in-depth coverage of essential technologies, key industry players, diverse applications, and market prospects. With a focus on the period from 2024 to 2034,

The report delivers a meticulous examination of the progression of these emerging technologies and their potential to disrupt various industries, including consumer electronics, medical devices, automotive, smart packaging, textiles, and more.

The report encompasses detailed profiles of over 900 companies actively involved in commercializing flexible display technologies, printed sensors, stretchable circuits, e-textiles, flexible batteries, and supercapacitors. It offers a thorough analysis of manufacturing methodologies such as printed electronics, flexible hybrid electronics, in-mold electronics, and roll-to-roll production, all of which contribute to the emergence of this next generation of electronics.

Readers will find valuable insights, including market drivers, SWOT analysis, revenue forecasts spanning until 2033, and meticulous segmentation by products, components, materials, applications, and regions. The report also assesses opportunities in various domains, including wearables, healthcare sensors, flexible displays, structural electronics, printed photovoltaics, and intelligent product labeling.

Report contents include:

Executive summary covering the evolution of electronics, market drivers, wearable technology trends, and revenue forecasts

An overview of printed, flexible and hybrid electronics are, their benefits, and role in industries like healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics.

Manufacturing methods analyzed include printed electronics, 3D electronics, analog printing, digital printing, flexible hybrid electronics, in-mold electronics, and roll-to-roll production. SWOT analysis is provided for each.

Materials and components assessed include conductive inks, printable semiconductors, flexible substrates, printed PCBs, thin film batteries, and energy harvesting solutions.

Applications covered include consumer electronics like wearables, hearables, and pet trackers; medical devices and healthcare; electronic textiles and smart apparel; energy storage and generation; flexible displays; automotive; smart buildings and packaging.

For each application, market drivers, trends, technologies, products, companies, and revenue forecasts are provided. SWOT analysis assesses challenges.

Profiles of over 900 companies active in flexible, printed, and hybrid electronics.

Company profiles include full contact details including relevant company contacts.

Global market revenue forecasts are provided for each end-use application and the industry overall, segmented by product type and region, from 2018 to 2034.

Companies profiled include

BeFC

Brewer Science

C3 Nano

Canatu

CHASM

Dracula Technologies

DuPont

Electroninks

Elephantech

Epicore Biosystems

FlexEnable

GE Healthcare

Heraeus Epurio

Inkron Oy (Nagase)

Inuru

LG Display

Liquid Wire

NovaCentrix

Optomec

Panasonic

PowerON

PragmatIC

PVNanoCell

SmartKem Ltd.

Syenta

tacterion GmbH

Tactotek

Tracxon

Voltera

Xymox Technologies Inc.

Ynvisible

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 The evolution of electronics

2.2 Markets for printed, flexible and hybrid electronics

2.3 The wearables revolution

2.4 The wearable tech market in 2023

2.5 Continuous monitoring

2.6 Market map for printed, flexible and hybrid electronics

2.7 Wearable market leaders

2.8 What is printed/flexible electronics?

2.9 Stretchable artificial skin

2.10 Organic and printed electronics

2.11 Role in the metaverse

2.12 Wearable electronics in the textiles industry

2.13 New conductive materials

2.14 Entertainment

2.15 Growth in flexible and stretchable electronics market

2.16 Innovations at CES 2021-2023

2.17 Investment funding and buy-outs 2019-2023

2.18 Global market revenues, 2018-2034

2.19 Flexible hybrid electronics (FHE)

3 MANUFACTURING METHODS

3.1 Comparative analysis

3.2 Printed electronics

3.3 3D electronics

3.4 Analogue printing

3.5 Digital printing

3.6 Flexible hybrid electronics

3.7 In-mold electronics

3.8 Roll-to-roll (R2R)

4 MATERIALS AND COMPONENTS

4.1 Component attachment materials

4.2 Conductive inks

4.3 Printable semiconductors

4.4 Printable sensing materials

4.5 Flexible Substrates

4.6 Flexible ICs

4.7 Printed PCBs

4.8 Thin film batteries

4.9 Energy harvesting

5 CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

5.1 Macro-trends

5.2 Market drivers

5.3 SWOT analysis

5.4 Wearable sensors

5.5 Wearable actuators

5.6 Recent market developments

5.7 Wrist-worn wearables

5.8 Sports and fitness

5.9 Hearables

5.10 Sleep trackers and wearable monitors

5.11 Pet and animal wearables

5.12 Military wearables

5.13 Industrial and workplace monitoring

5.14 Global market revenues

5.15 Market challenges

6 MEDICAL AND HEALTHCARE/WELLNESS

6.1 Macro-trends

6.2 Market drivers

6.3 SWOT analysis

6.4 Current state of the art

6.5 Wearable and health monitoring and rehabilitation

6.6 Electronic skin patches

6.7 Wearable drug delivery

6.8 Cosmetics patches

6.9 Femtech devices

6.10 Smart footwear for health monitoring

6.11 Smart contact lenses and smart glasses for visually impaired

6.12 Smart woundcare

6.13 Smart diapers

6.14 Wearable robotics-exo-skeletons, bionic prostheses, exo-suits, and body worn collaborative robots

6.15 Global market revenues

6.16 Market challenges

7 ELECTRONIC TEXTILES (E-TEXTILES) AND SMART APPAREL

7.1 Macro-trends

7.2 Market drivers

7.3 SWOT analysis

7.4 Performance requirements for E-textiles

7.5 Growth prospects for electronic textiles

7.6 Textiles in the Internet of Things

7.7 Types of E-Textile products

7.8 Materials and components

7.9 Applications, markets and products

7.10 Global market revenues

7.11 Market challenges

8 ENERGY

8.1 Macro-trends

8.2 Market drivers

8.3 SWOT analysis

8.4 Flexible and stretchable batteries for electronics

8.5 Battery market megatrends

8.6 Solid-state thin film batteries

8.7 Flexible batteries (including stretchable, rollable, bendable and foldable)

8.8 Printed batteries

8.9 Photovoltaics

8.10 Stretchable heaters

8.11 Spray-on thermoelectric energy harvesting

8.12 Paper based fuel cells

8.13 Global market revenues

8.14 Market challenges

9 DISPLAYS

9.1 Macro-trends

9.2 Market drivers

9.3 SWOT analysis

9.4 Flexible, printed and hybrid display prototypes and products

9.5 Organic LCDs (OLCDs)

9.6 Flexible AMOLEDs

9.7 Flexible PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED)

9.8 Flexible and foldable microLED

9.9 Flexible QD displays

9.10 Smartphones

9.11 Laptops, tablets and other displays

9.12 Products and prototypes

9.13 Flexible lighting

9.14 FHE for large area lighting

9.15 Flexible electrophoretic displays

9.16 Electrowetting displays

9.17 Electrochromic displays

9.18 Perovskite light-emitting diodes (PeLEDs)

9.19 Metamaterials

9.20 Global market revenues

9.21 Market challenges

10 AUTOMOTIVE

10.1 Macro-trends

10.2 Market drivers

10.3 SWOT analysis

10.4 Applications

11 SMART BUILDINGS AND CONSTRUCTION

11.1 Macro-trends

11.2 Market drivers

11.3 SWOT analysis

11.4 Industrial asset tracking/monitoring with hybrid electronics

11.5 Customizable interiors

11.6 Smart building sensors

11.7 Capacitive sensors

11.8 IoT devices

11.9 Applications

11.10 Global market revenues

12 SMART PACKAGING ELECTRONICS

12.1 What is Smart Packaging?

12.2 SWOT analysis

12.3 Supply chain management

12.4 Improving product freshness and extending shelf life

12.5 Brand protection and anti-counterfeiting

12.6 Flexible, printed and hybrid electronics in packaging

12.7 Product information

12.8 Global market revenues

13 COMPANY PROFILES (904 company profiles)

