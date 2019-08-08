Global Printed Sensor Industry
Aug 08, 2019, 13:38 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Printed Sensor market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.3 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 6.4%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Printed Biosensors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.6 Billion by the year 2025, Printed Biosensors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799428/?utm_source=PRN
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$171.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$419.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Printed Biosensors will reach a market size of US$211.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Canatu Oy (Finland); GSI Technology, Inc. (USA); Interlink Electronics, Inc. (USA); ISORG (France); KWJ Engineering, Inc. (USA); Mc10, Inc. (USA); Peratech Holdco Ltd. (United Kingdom); PolyIC GmbH & Co. KG (Germany); PST Sensors (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa); Tekscan, Inc. (USA); Thin Film Electronics ASA (Norway)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799428/?utm_source=PRN
PRINTED SENSOR MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Printed Sensor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Printed Biosensors (Type) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Printed Touch Sensors (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019 & 2025
Printed Gas Sensors (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):
2019 & 2025
Printed Humidity Sensors (Type) Market Share Shift by Company:
2019 & 2025
Printed Image Sensors (Type) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Printed Sensor Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Printed Sensor Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Printed Sensor Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Automotive (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Automotive (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Consumer Electronics (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Consumer Electronics (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Consumer Electronics (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Environmental Monitoring (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Environmental Monitoring (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Environmental Monitoring (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Building Automation (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Building Automation (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Building Automation (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Smart Packaging (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Smart Packaging (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Smart Packaging (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Printed Biosensors (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Printed Biosensors (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Printed Biosensors (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Printed Touch Sensors (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Printed Touch Sensors (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Printed Touch Sensors (Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Printed Gas Sensors (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Printed Gas Sensors (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Printed Gas Sensors (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Printed Humidity Sensors (Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 32: Printed Humidity Sensors (Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Printed Humidity Sensors (Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Printed Image Sensors (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Printed Image Sensors (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Printed Image Sensors (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 37: Other Printed Sensor (Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Other Printed Sensor (Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Other Printed Sensor (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Printed Sensor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Printed Biosensors (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of
Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Printed Touch Sensors (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in
the US: 2019 & 2025
Printed Gas Sensors (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of
Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Printed Humidity Sensors (Type) Market in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Printed Image Sensors (Type) Competitor Market Share Breakdown
(in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
Table 40: United States Printed Sensor Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Printed Sensor Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States Printed Sensor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Printed Sensor Market in the United States by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Printed Sensor Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Printed Sensor Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Canadian Printed Sensor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Canadian Printed Sensor Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Printed Sensor Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Printed
Sensor in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Japanese Printed Sensor Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: Printed Sensor Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Market for Printed Sensor: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period
2018-2025
Table 56: Printed Sensor Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Printed Sensor in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Printed Sensor Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Chinese Printed Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Printed Sensor Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Printed Sensor Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Printed Sensor Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Printed Biosensors (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Printed Touch Sensors (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major
Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Printed Gas Sensors (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in
%) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Printed Humidity Sensors (Type) Market in Europe: Competitor
Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Printed Image Sensors (Type) Competitor Market Share (in %)
Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
Table 64: European Printed Sensor Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 65: Printed Sensor Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: European Printed Sensor Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Printed Sensor Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: Printed Sensor Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: European Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Printed Sensor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 71: Printed Sensor Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 73: Printed Sensor Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 74: French Printed Sensor Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: French Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Printed Sensor Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: French Printed Sensor Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: French Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 79: Printed Sensor Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: German Printed Sensor Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Printed Sensor Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Printed Sensor Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: German Printed Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: German Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 85: Italian Demand for Printed Sensor in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Printed Sensor Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Italian Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Italian Printed Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Printed Sensor Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: Italian Printed Sensor Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Printed Sensor in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: United Kingdom Printed Sensor Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 93: Printed Sensor Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: United Kingdom Market for Printed Sensor: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 95: Printed Sensor Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: United Kingdom Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 97: Spanish Printed Sensor Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Printed Sensor Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 99: Spanish Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Spanish Printed Sensor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Spanish Printed Sensor Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 102: Printed Sensor Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 103: Russian Printed Sensor Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Printed Sensor Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 105: Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Russian Printed Sensor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Printed Sensor Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 108: Russian Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe Printed Sensor Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 110: Printed Sensor Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Europe Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Rest of Europe Printed Sensor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 113: Printed Sensor Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 114: Rest of Europe Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Printed Sensor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 116: Printed Sensor Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Printed Sensor Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Printed Sensor Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Printed Sensor Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Printed Sensor Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 124: Printed Sensor Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Australian Printed Sensor Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Printed Sensor Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Printed Sensor Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Australian Printed Sensor Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 129: Australian Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 130: Indian Printed Sensor Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Printed Sensor Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 132: Indian Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Indian Printed Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Indian Printed Sensor Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 135: Printed Sensor Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 136: Printed Sensor Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: South Korean Printed Sensor Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Printed Sensor Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Printed Sensor Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 140: South Korean Printed Sensor Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: Printed Sensor Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Printed Sensor in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Printed Sensor Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Printed Sensor Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Printed Sensor:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 146: Printed Sensor Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Asia-Pacific Printed Sensor Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 148: Latin American Printed Sensor Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 149: Printed Sensor Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Printed Sensor Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 151: Latin American Demand for Printed Sensor in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 152: Printed Sensor Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Latin American Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Latin American Printed Sensor Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Printed Sensor Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Latin American Printed Sensor Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 157: Argentinean Printed Sensor Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 158: Printed Sensor Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 159: Argentinean Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Argentinean Printed Sensor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 161: Printed Sensor Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 162: Argentinean Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 163: Printed Sensor Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 164: Brazilian Printed Sensor Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 165: Brazilian Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: Printed Sensor Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Brazilian Printed Sensor Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 168: Brazilian Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 169: Printed Sensor Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Mexican Printed Sensor Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 171: Printed Sensor Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Printed Sensor Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Mexican Printed Sensor Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 174: Mexican Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Printed Sensor Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Printed Sensor Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 177: Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Rest of Latin America Printed Sensor Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Printed Sensor Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 180: Rest of Latin America Printed Sensor Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 181: The Middle East Printed Sensor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 182: Printed Sensor Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 183: The Middle East Printed Sensor Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: The Middle East Printed Sensor Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Printed Sensor Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 186: The Middle East Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: The Middle East Printed Sensor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: The Middle East Printed Sensor Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 189: Printed Sensor Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Printed
Sensor in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Iranian Printed Sensor Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Printed Sensor Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Iranian Market for Printed Sensor: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period
2018-2025
Table 194: Printed Sensor Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Iranian Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 196: Israeli Printed Sensor Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 197: Printed Sensor Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 198: Israeli Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Israeli Printed Sensor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 200: Printed Sensor Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Israeli Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Printed Sensor in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Printed Sensor Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Saudi Arabian Printed Sensor Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Printed Sensor Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 207: Saudi Arabian Printed Sensor Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 208: Printed Sensor Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Printed Sensor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Printed Sensor Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Printed Sensor Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: United Arab Emirates Printed Sensor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 213: Printed Sensor Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 214: Printed Sensor Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Printed Sensor Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 216: Printed Sensor Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Printed Sensor Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Rest of Middle East Printed Sensor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 219: Rest of Middle East Printed Sensor Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 220: African Printed Sensor Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 221: Printed Sensor Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 222: Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: African Printed Sensor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 224: Printed Sensor Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 225: African Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CANATU OY
GSI TECHNOLOGY
ISORG
INTERLINK ELECTRONICS
KWJ ENGINEERING
MC10
PST SENSORS (PTY)
PERATECH HOLDCO
POLYIC GMBH & CO. KG
TEKSCAN
THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799428/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article