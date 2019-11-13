Global Printed Sensor Industry
Nov 13, 2019, 11:10 ET
Printed Sensor market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.8%. Printed Biosensors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.8 Billion by the year 2025, Printed Biosensors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$163.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$137.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Printed Biosensors will reach a market size of US$139.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Canatu Oy; GSI Technology, Inc.; Interlink Electronics, Inc.; ISORG; KWJ Engineering, Inc.; Mc10, Inc.; Peratech Holdco Ltd.; PolyIC GmbH & Co. KG; PST Sensors (Pty) Ltd.; Tekscan, Inc.; Thin Film Electronics ASA
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Printed Sensor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Printed Sensor Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Printed Sensor Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Printed Sensor Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Automotive (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Automotive (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Consumer Electronics (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Consumer Electronics (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Consumer Electronics (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Environmental Monitoring (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Environmental Monitoring (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Environmental Monitoring (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Building Automation (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Building Automation (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Building Automation (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Smart Packaging (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Smart Packaging (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Smart Packaging (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Printed Biosensors (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Printed Biosensors (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Printed Biosensors (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Printed Touch Sensors (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Printed Touch Sensors (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Printed Touch Sensors (Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Printed Gas Sensors (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Printed Gas Sensors (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Printed Gas Sensors (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Printed Humidity Sensors (Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 32: Printed Humidity Sensors (Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Printed Humidity Sensors (Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Printed Image Sensors (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Printed Image Sensors (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Printed Image Sensors (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 37: Other Printed Sensor (Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Other Printed Sensor (Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Other Printed Sensor (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Printed Sensor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 40: United States Printed Sensor Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Printed Sensor Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States Printed Sensor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Printed Sensor Market in the United States by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Printed Sensor Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Printed Sensor Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Canadian Printed Sensor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Canadian Printed Sensor Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Printed Sensor Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Printed
Sensor in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Japanese Printed Sensor Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: Printed Sensor Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Market for Printed Sensor: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: Printed Sensor Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Printed Sensor in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Printed Sensor Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Chinese Printed Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Printed Sensor Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Printed Sensor Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Printed Sensor Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 64: European Printed Sensor Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 65: Printed Sensor Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: European Printed Sensor Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Printed Sensor Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: Printed Sensor Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: European Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Printed Sensor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 71: Printed Sensor Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 73: Printed Sensor Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 74: French Printed Sensor Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: French Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Printed Sensor Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: French Printed Sensor Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: French Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 79: Printed Sensor Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: German Printed Sensor Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Printed Sensor Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Printed Sensor Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: German Printed Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: German Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 85: Italian Demand for Printed Sensor in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Printed Sensor Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Italian Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Italian Printed Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Printed Sensor Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: Italian Printed Sensor Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Printed Sensor in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: United Kingdom Printed Sensor Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 93: Printed Sensor Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: United Kingdom Market for Printed Sensor: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Printed Sensor Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: United Kingdom Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 97: Spanish Printed Sensor Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Printed Sensor Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 99: Spanish Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Spanish Printed Sensor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Spanish Printed Sensor Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 102: Printed Sensor Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 103: Russian Printed Sensor Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Printed Sensor Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 105: Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Russian Printed Sensor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Printed Sensor Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 108: Russian Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe Printed Sensor Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 110: Printed Sensor Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Europe Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Rest of Europe Printed Sensor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 113: Printed Sensor Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 114: Rest of Europe Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Printed Sensor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 116: Printed Sensor Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Printed Sensor Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Printed Sensor Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Printed Sensor Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Printed Sensor Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 124: Printed Sensor Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Australian Printed Sensor Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Printed Sensor Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Printed Sensor Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Australian Printed Sensor Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 129: Australian Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 130: Indian Printed Sensor Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Printed Sensor Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 132: Indian Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Indian Printed Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Indian Printed Sensor Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 135: Printed Sensor Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 136: Printed Sensor Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: South Korean Printed Sensor Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Printed Sensor Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Printed Sensor Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 140: South Korean Printed Sensor Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: Printed Sensor Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Printed Sensor in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Printed Sensor Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Printed Sensor Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Printed Sensor:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Printed Sensor Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Asia-Pacific Printed Sensor Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 148: Latin American Printed Sensor Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 149: Printed Sensor Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Printed Sensor Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 151: Latin American Demand for Printed Sensor in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 152: Printed Sensor Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Latin American Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Latin American Printed Sensor Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Printed Sensor Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Latin American Printed Sensor Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 157: Argentinean Printed Sensor Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 158: Printed Sensor Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 159: Argentinean Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Argentinean Printed Sensor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 161: Printed Sensor Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 162: Argentinean Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 163: Printed Sensor Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 164: Brazilian Printed Sensor Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 165: Brazilian Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: Printed Sensor Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Brazilian Printed Sensor Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 168: Brazilian Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 169: Printed Sensor Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Mexican Printed Sensor Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 171: Printed Sensor Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Printed Sensor Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Mexican Printed Sensor Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 174: Mexican Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Printed Sensor Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Printed Sensor Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 177: Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Rest of Latin America Printed Sensor Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Printed Sensor Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 180: Rest of Latin America Printed Sensor Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 181: The Middle East Printed Sensor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 182: Printed Sensor Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 183: The Middle East Printed Sensor Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: The Middle East Printed Sensor Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Printed Sensor Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 186: The Middle East Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: The Middle East Printed Sensor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: The Middle East Printed Sensor Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 189: Printed Sensor Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Printed
Sensor in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Iranian Printed Sensor Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Printed Sensor Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Iranian Market for Printed Sensor: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 194: Printed Sensor Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Iranian Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 196: Israeli Printed Sensor Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 197: Printed Sensor Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 198: Israeli Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Israeli Printed Sensor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 200: Printed Sensor Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Israeli Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Printed Sensor in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Printed Sensor Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Saudi Arabian Printed Sensor Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Printed Sensor Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 207: Saudi Arabian Printed Sensor Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 208: Printed Sensor Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Printed Sensor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Printed Sensor Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Printed Sensor Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: United Arab Emirates Printed Sensor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 213: Printed Sensor Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 214: Printed Sensor Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Printed Sensor Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 216: Printed Sensor Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Printed Sensor Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Rest of Middle East Printed Sensor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 219: Rest of Middle East Printed Sensor Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 220: African Printed Sensor Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 221: Printed Sensor Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 222: Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: African Printed Sensor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 224: Printed Sensor Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 225: African Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CANATU OY
GSI TECHNOLOGY
ISORG
INTERLINK ELECTRONICS
KWJ ENGINEERING
MC10
PST SENSORS (PTY)
PERATECH HOLDCO
POLYIC GMBH & CO. KG
TEKSCAN
THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
