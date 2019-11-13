Global Printed Sensor Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Printed Sensor market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.8%. Printed Biosensors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.8 Billion by the year 2025, Printed Biosensors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$163.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$137.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Printed Biosensors will reach a market size of US$139.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Canatu Oy; GSI Technology, Inc.; Interlink Electronics, Inc.; ISORG; KWJ Engineering, Inc.; Mc10, Inc.; Peratech Holdco Ltd.; PolyIC GmbH & Co. KG; PST Sensors (Pty) Ltd.; Tekscan, Inc.; Thin Film Electronics ASA







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Printed Sensor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Printed Sensor Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Printed Sensor Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Printed Sensor Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Automotive (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Automotive (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Consumer Electronics (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Consumer Electronics (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Consumer Electronics (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Environmental Monitoring (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Environmental Monitoring (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Environmental Monitoring (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Building Automation (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Building Automation (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Building Automation (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Smart Packaging (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Smart Packaging (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Smart Packaging (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Printed Biosensors (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Printed Biosensors (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Printed Biosensors (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Printed Touch Sensors (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Printed Touch Sensors (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Printed Touch Sensors (Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Printed Gas Sensors (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Printed Gas Sensors (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Printed Gas Sensors (Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Printed Humidity Sensors (Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 32: Printed Humidity Sensors (Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Printed Humidity Sensors (Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Printed Image Sensors (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Printed Image Sensors (Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Printed Image Sensors (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 37: Other Printed Sensor (Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Other Printed Sensor (Type) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Other Printed Sensor (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Printed Sensor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 40: United States Printed Sensor Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Printed Sensor Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: United States Printed Sensor Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Printed Sensor Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: United States Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Printed Sensor Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Printed Sensor Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Canadian Printed Sensor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Canadian Printed Sensor Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 51: Printed Sensor Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Printed

Sensor in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Japanese Printed Sensor Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 54: Printed Sensor Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Market for Printed Sensor: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: Printed Sensor Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Demand for Printed Sensor in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Printed Sensor Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Chinese Printed Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Printed Sensor Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Printed Sensor Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Printed Sensor Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 64: European Printed Sensor Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 65: Printed Sensor Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: European Printed Sensor Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European Printed Sensor Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 68: Printed Sensor Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: European Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Printed Sensor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 71: Printed Sensor Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 73: Printed Sensor Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 74: French Printed Sensor Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: French Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Printed Sensor Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: French Printed Sensor Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: French Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 79: Printed Sensor Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: German Printed Sensor Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Printed Sensor Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Printed Sensor Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: German Printed Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: German Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 85: Italian Demand for Printed Sensor in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Printed Sensor Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Italian Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Italian Printed Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Printed Sensor Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: Italian Printed Sensor Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Printed Sensor in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: United Kingdom Printed Sensor Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 93: Printed Sensor Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: United Kingdom Market for Printed Sensor: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Printed Sensor Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: United Kingdom Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 97: Spanish Printed Sensor Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Printed Sensor Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 99: Spanish Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Spanish Printed Sensor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Spanish Printed Sensor Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 102: Printed Sensor Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 103: Russian Printed Sensor Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Printed Sensor Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 105: Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Russian Printed Sensor Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Printed Sensor Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 108: Russian Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 109: Rest of Europe Printed Sensor Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 110: Printed Sensor Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of Europe Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Rest of Europe Printed Sensor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 113: Printed Sensor Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 114: Rest of Europe Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 115: Asia-Pacific Printed Sensor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 116: Printed Sensor Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Printed Sensor Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Printed Sensor Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Printed Sensor Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 122: Asia-Pacific Printed Sensor Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: Asia-Pacific Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 124: Printed Sensor Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Australian Printed Sensor Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Printed Sensor Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Printed Sensor Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Australian Printed Sensor Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 129: Australian Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 130: Indian Printed Sensor Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Printed Sensor Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 132: Indian Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Indian Printed Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Indian Printed Sensor Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 135: Printed Sensor Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 136: Printed Sensor Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: South Korean Printed Sensor Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 138: Printed Sensor Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Printed Sensor Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 140: South Korean Printed Sensor Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 141: Printed Sensor Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Printed Sensor in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Printed Sensor Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 144: Printed Sensor Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Printed Sensor:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Printed Sensor Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of Asia-Pacific Printed Sensor Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 148: Latin American Printed Sensor Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 149: Printed Sensor Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Printed Sensor Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 151: Latin American Demand for Printed Sensor in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 152: Printed Sensor Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Latin American Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Latin American Printed Sensor Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Printed Sensor Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Latin American Printed Sensor Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 157: Argentinean Printed Sensor Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 158: Printed Sensor Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 159: Argentinean Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Argentinean Printed Sensor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 161: Printed Sensor Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Argentinean Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 163: Printed Sensor Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 164: Brazilian Printed Sensor Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 165: Brazilian Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: Printed Sensor Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Brazilian Printed Sensor Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 168: Brazilian Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 169: Printed Sensor Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Mexican Printed Sensor Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 171: Printed Sensor Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Printed Sensor Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Mexican Printed Sensor Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 174: Mexican Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 175: Rest of Latin America Printed Sensor Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Printed Sensor Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 177: Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Rest of Latin America Printed Sensor Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Printed Sensor Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 180: Rest of Latin America Printed Sensor Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 181: The Middle East Printed Sensor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 182: Printed Sensor Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 183: The Middle East Printed Sensor Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: The Middle East Printed Sensor Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Printed Sensor Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 186: The Middle East Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: The Middle East Printed Sensor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: The Middle East Printed Sensor Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 189: Printed Sensor Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Printed

Sensor in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Iranian Printed Sensor Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Printed Sensor Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Iranian Market for Printed Sensor: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 194: Printed Sensor Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Iranian Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 196: Israeli Printed Sensor Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 197: Printed Sensor Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 198: Israeli Printed Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Israeli Printed Sensor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 200: Printed Sensor Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 201: Israeli Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Printed Sensor in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Printed Sensor Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Saudi Arabian Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Saudi Arabian Printed Sensor Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Printed Sensor Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 207: Saudi Arabian Printed Sensor Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 208: Printed Sensor Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: United Arab Emirates Printed Sensor Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 210: Printed Sensor Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Printed Sensor Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: United Arab Emirates Printed Sensor Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 213: Printed Sensor Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 214: Printed Sensor Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Rest of Middle East Printed Sensor Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 216: Printed Sensor Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Printed Sensor Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 218: Rest of Middle East Printed Sensor Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 219: Rest of Middle East Printed Sensor Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 220: African Printed Sensor Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 221: Printed Sensor Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 222: Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: African Printed Sensor Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 224: Printed Sensor Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 225: African Printed Sensor Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



CANATU OY

GSI TECHNOLOGY

ISORG

INTERLINK ELECTRONICS

KWJ ENGINEERING

MC10

PST SENSORS (PTY)

PERATECH HOLDCO

POLYIC GMBH & CO. KG

TEKSCAN

THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA



V. CURATED RESEARCH

