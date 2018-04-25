Global Printing Inks Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are DIC, FlintGroup, SAKATA INX, Siegwerk Druckfarben & Sun Chemical

The global printing inks market to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Printing Inks Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for water-based ink technology. The growing demand for water-based ink technology as one of the primary factors that will trigger the growth of the printing inks market in the coming years.



One trend in the market is UV curable inks garnering increasing attention. The growing traction of UV curable inks is one of the key trends in the printing inks market. The growing demand for UV curable inks is in turn, increasing the demand for UV curable printing inks. This growing demand for UV curable inks is due to the rising demand for cost-effective and inks that provide a soft-touch coating or textured coating.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is digital printing impeding market expansion. The growth of web media and digitalization will pose a challenge to the consumption of printing inks. There is a steady decline in the circulation of print, especially in the form of magazines and newspapers.



Key vendors

DIC Corporation

FlintGroup

SAKATA INX CORPORATION

Siegwerk Druckfarben

Sun Chemical

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Global printing inks market for lithographic inks 2017-2022

Global printing inks market for flexographic inks 2017-2022

Global printing inks market for digital inks 2017-2022

Global printing inks market for gravure inks 2017-2022

Global printing inks market for others 2017-2022

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USE INDUSTRY

Global printing inks market for packaging industry 2017-2022

Global printing inks market for publishing and commercial printing 2017-2022

Global printing inks market for others 2017-2022

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

UV curable inks garnering increasing attention

Product and technology innovations

Novel printing ink systems gaining prominence

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS



