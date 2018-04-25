Global Printing Inks Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are DIC, FlintGroup, SAKATA INX, Siegwerk Druckfarben & Sun Chemical

DUBLIN, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Printing Inks Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global printing inks market to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Printing Inks Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for water-based ink technology. The growing demand for water-based ink technology as one of the primary factors that will trigger the growth of the printing inks market in the coming years.
One trend in the market is UV curable inks garnering increasing attention. The growing traction of UV curable inks is one of the key trends in the printing inks market. The growing demand for UV curable inks is in turn, increasing the demand for UV curable printing inks. This growing demand for UV curable inks is due to the rising demand for cost-effective and inks that provide a soft-touch coating or textured coating.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is digital printing impeding market expansion. The growth of web media and digitalization will pose a challenge to the consumption of printing inks. There is a steady decline in the circulation of print, especially in the form of magazines and newspapers.
Key vendors
- DIC Corporation
- FlintGroup
- SAKATA INX CORPORATION
- Siegwerk Druckfarben
- Sun Chemical
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Global printing inks market for lithographic inks 2017-2022
- Global printing inks market for flexographic inks 2017-2022
- Global printing inks market for digital inks 2017-2022
- Global printing inks market for gravure inks 2017-2022
- Global printing inks market for others 2017-2022
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USE INDUSTRY
- Global printing inks market for packaging industry 2017-2022
- Global printing inks market for publishing and commercial printing 2017-2022
- Global printing inks market for others 2017-2022
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- UV curable inks garnering increasing attention
- Product and technology innovations
- Novel printing ink systems gaining prominence
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rdb676/global_printing?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-printing-inks-market-2018-2022---key-vendors-are-dic-flintgroup-sakata-inx-siegwerk-druckfarben--sun-chemical-300636471.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article