Global Printing Machinery And Supplies Industry

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Printing Machinery and Supplies in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses, & Webfed Presses), Flexo Presses, & Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment.







The report also separately analyzes the Global and European markets for Digital Printing Presses. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 211 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Advanced Vision Technology Ltd.

- Agfa Graphics

- Bobst

- Dover Corp.

- Eastman Kodak Company

- Goss International Americas, LLC







IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 211 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 234) The United States (43) Canada (1) Japan (22) Europe (109) - France (8) - Germany (27) - The United Kingdom (21) - Italy (16) - Spain (6) - Rest of Europe (31) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (55) Middle East (3) Latin America (1)

