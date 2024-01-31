Global Private and Public LTE & 5G for Critical Communications Research Package 2024 with Profiles and Strategies of More than 3,500 Ecosystem Players

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LTE & 5G for Critical Communications 2023-2030: Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts - 2 Report Package" report from SNS Telecom & IT has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global investments in LTE and 5G network infrastructure for critical communications reached $3.4 Billion in 2023, driven by public safety broadband, smart grid modernization, FRMCS readiness, and Industry 4.0 initiatives. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 17% over the next three years, eventually accounting for more than $5.5 Billion by the end of 2026.

Spanning over 4,000 pages, the "LTE & 5G for Critical Communications: 2023 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report package encompasses two comprehensive reports covering the use of LTE and 5G NR networks for critical communications:

The Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem: 2023 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts

The Public Safety LTE & 5G Market: 2023 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

This comprehensive report package offers a detailed assessment of LTE and 5G technologies for critical communications. It covers various aspects, including the entire value chain, market drivers, barriers, enabling technologies, operational models, business models, vertical industries, application scenarios, key trends, future roadmap, standardization efforts, spectrum availability and allocation, regulatory landscape, case studies, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. Furthermore, it provides LTE and 5G network investment forecasts spanning from 2023 to 2030.

Traditionally, the critical communications industry has relied on narrowband LMR (Land Mobile Radio) networks for mission-critical voice and low-speed data services. These networks have evolved over the years, incorporating digital technologies like P25 and TETRA to enhance voice quality, security, and advanced features. However, these systems have limitations in supporting mobile broadband and data-intensive IIoT applications, which have become increasingly important across various critical communication sectors.

In response to these limitations, the 3GPP-defined LTE and 5G NR standards have emerged as leading candidates to provide broadband capabilities for critical communications. Over the past decade, dedicated, hybrid commercial-private, and secure MVNO-based 3GPP networks have been deployed to deliver broadband capabilities for critical communications.

Currently, LTE and 5G NR are often used in conjunction with existing LMR networks to provide broadband services. However, with the standardization and commercial availability of critical communications features like MCX, IOPS, HPUE, URLLC, TSC, satellite-based NTN integration, and more, LTE and 5G NR networks are increasingly being recognized as comprehensive platforms for mobile broadband, IIoT capabilities, and MCPTT (Mission-Critical PTT) voice services, comparable to traditional LMR systems.

The report package includes an associated Excel datasheet suite that contains quantitative data related to the numeric forecasts presented in both reports, providing a valuable resource for in-depth analysis and decision-making.

Package Details



Report 1: The Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem: 2023 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts

Introduction to private LTE and 5G networks

Value chain and ecosystem structure

Market drivers and challenges

System architecture and key elements of private LTE and 5G networks

Operational and business models, network size, geographic reach, and other practical aspects of private LTE and 5G networks

Critical communications broadband evolution, Industry 4.0, enterprise transformation, and other themes shaping the adoption of private LTE and 5G networks

Enabling technologies and concepts, including 3GPP-defined MCX, URLLC, TSC, NR-U (NR in Unlicensed Spectrum), SNPN (Standalone NPN), and PNI-NPN (Public Network-Integrated NPN), cellular IoT, high-precision positioning, network slicing, edge computing, and network automation capabilities

Key trends such as the emergence of new classes of specialized network operators shared and local area spectrum licensing, private NaaS (Network-as-a-Service) offerings, IT/OT convergence, Open RAN, vRAN (Virtualized RAN) and rapidly deployable LTE/5G systems

Analysis of vertical industries and application scenarios, extending from mission-critical group communications and real-time video transmission to reconfigurable wireless production lines, collaborative mobile robots, AGVs, and untethered AR/VR/MR

Future roadmap of private LTE and 5G networks

Review of private LTE and 5G network installations worldwide, including 100 case studies spanning 15 verticals

Database tracking more than 6,000 private LTE and 5G engagements in over 120 countries across the globe

Spectrum availability, allocation, and usage across the global, regional, and national domains

Standardization, regulatory, and collaborative initiatives

Profiles and strategies of more than 1,800 ecosystem players

Strategic recommendations for LTE/5G equipment and chipset suppliers, system integrators, private network specialists, mobile operators, and end user organizations

Market analysis and forecasts from 2023 till 2030

Report 2: The Public Safety LTE & 5G Market: 2023 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

Introduction to public safety LTE and 5G

Value chain and ecosystem structure

Market drivers and challenges

System architecture and key elements of public safety LTE and 5G networks

Operational models for public safety LTE and 5G networks, including fully dedicated, shared core, hybrid government-commercial, secure MVNO/MOCN, commercial and sliced private networks

PPPs (Public-Private Partnerships) and other common approaches to financing and delivering dedicated nationwide public safety broadband networks

Enabling technologies and concepts, including 3GPP-defined MCX, HPUE, IOPS, 5G MBS (5G Multicast-Broadcast Services), ProSe (Proximity Services) and sidelink for D2D (Device-to-Device) communications, rapidly deployable LTE/5G systems, QPP (QoS, Priority & Preemption), network slicing, end-to-end security, high-precision positioning, ATG/A2G (Air-to-Ground), and satellite-based NTN integration

Analysis of public safety broadband application scenarios and use cases, ranging from mission-critical group communications and real-time video transmission to 5G era applications centered upon MCX services in high-density environments, massive-scale UHD (Ultra-High Definition) video surveillance and analytics, AR/VR/MR, drones and robotics

Key trends such as the growing prevalence of nationwide hybrid government-commercial broadband networks, production-grade deployments of 3GPP standards-compliant MCX services, LMR-based interim solutions for off-network communications, deployable LTE network assets for wildfire fighting and other disaster relief operations, and 5G NR-equipped portable networks supporting high-bandwidth, low-latency emergency communications.

Future roadmap for the public safety LTE and 5G market

Review of public safety LTE/5G engagements worldwide, including a detailed assessment of 18 nationwide public safety broadband projects and additional case studies of 50 dedicated, hybrid, secure MVNO/MOCN and commercial operator-supplied systems

Spectrum availability, allocation, and usage across the global, regional, and national domains

Standardization, regulatory, and collaborative initiatives

Profiles and strategies of 1,700 ecosystem players, including LTE/5G equipment suppliers and public safety-domain specialists

Strategic recommendations for public safety and government agencies, LTE/5G infrastructure, device and chipset suppliers, LMR vendors, system integrators, and mobile operators

Market analysis and forecasts from 2023 till 2030

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u8so6x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets