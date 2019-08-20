Global Private Banking & Wealth Management Systems: 2019 Case Studies Report
Aug 20, 2019, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Private Banking and Wealth Management Systems Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This compilation of Private Banking and Wealth Management Systems Case Studies focuses on projects across five different suppliers and banks across geographies.
The advent of sophisticated products, increasing demand of a growing global HNI population and a higher sophistication in reporting and compliance have all made the Private Banking and Wealth Management technology arena a very different one than what it was ever before.
It contains a thorough analysis of the system conversion process based on the real-life experience of financial institutions around the world, starting with selection, continuing through the implementation phases, to going live with the new system, and analyzing the outcome. It also presents readers with an independent, unbiased view of the challenges faced by each financial institution.
The case studies cover in detail the following areas:
- Reasons and drivers for change
- Project profile
- System selection
- Implementation phases
- Challenges and lessons learnt
- Results and advice
This publication will help make the intricate process of wealth management and private banking system conversion a smoother journey, resulting in fewer mistakes along the way and a more cost, time and resource-effective operation - with considerably less stress.
Case Studies
- Coutts & Co
- Vendor: Avaloq
- System: Avaloq Banking Suite
- Blueshore Credit Union
- Vendor: Temenos
- System: T24
- Bank Hapoalim Switzerland
- Vendor: ERI
- System: Olympic
- JM Finn
- Vendor: Objectway
- System: Total Wealth Solution
- Stocks & Securities Limited (SSL)
- Vendor: International Private Banking Systems (IPBS)
- System: IPBS
Companies Mentioned
- Avaloq
- Bank Hapoalim Switzerland
- Blueshore Credit Union
- Coutts & Co
- ERI
- International Private Banking Systems (IPBS)
- JM Finn
- Objectway
- Olympic
- Stocks & Securities Limited (SSL)
- Temenos
- Total Wealth Solution
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/16d1rc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article