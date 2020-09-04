Global Private LTE Market Report 2020-2025: Key Players are Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei, ZTE, NEC, and Affirmed Networks Among Others
Sep 04, 2020, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Private LTE Market by Component (Infrastructure and Services), Technology (FDD and TDD), Deployment Model (Centralized and Distributed), Frequency Band (Licensed, Unlicensed, and Shared Spectrum), End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global private LTE market size is projected to grow from USD 4 billion in 2020 to USD 7.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.6% during the forecast period.
Availability of unlicensed spectrums such as CBRS and MulteFire bands, growing demand in industrial and commercial IoT, and mobile robotics and ML are expected to shape the future of the private LTE market.
Major factors such as the need for unique and defined network quality are expected to drive the growth of the global private LTE market. However, the fragmented spectrum may limit market growth.
The TDD segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
It is used with data transmissions (data or digitized voice). The LTE-TDD mode is complementary and the perfect choice for providing high-speed mobile broadband access in an unpaired spectrum. Several operators have deployed both FDD and TDD modes in their networks. LTE-TDD also provides a path for Time Division Synchronous Code Division Multiple Access (TD-SCDMA).
The unlicensed segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
3GPP has industrialized a new approach with LTE License Assisted Access (LAA) to enable access to LTE-U in the 5GHz Industrial, Scientific, and Medical (ISM) band. Globally, a substantial amount of unlicensed spectrum available in the ISM band can be used across a wide range of applications. Enterprises can design, develop, and operate private LTE networks in unlicensed bands. For instance, MulteFire, with its unlicensed band, provides optimum network coverage, improves network capacity, offers seamless mobility, and increases QoS. Apart from enterprises, telecom operators can also use unlicensed bands with carrier aggregation technology to extend their network coverage. Unlicensed bands have opened up several opportunities for enterprises, ISPs, CSPs, MSPs, MNOs, and cable operators by acting as a neutral host to support multiple business use cases.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest market share in the private LTE market in 2020.
APAC is an emerging region in the private LTE market. China, Japan, and Australia are the major countries contributing to the growth in APAC. APAC also constitutes major economies, such as Singapore, South Korea, and India. Japan, China, and Australia as essential for the growth of the private LTE market in this region. Japan and China are the largest manufacturing economies that produce automobiles, IT products, and electronic products. The manufacturing paradigm has changed considerably with industry seeking advanced technologies such as robotics and big data analytics becoming popular among them.
Research coverage
The market study covers the private LTE market across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on component, technology, frequency band, end-users, and regions. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Introduction to COVID-19
1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
1.4 Objectives of the Study
1.5 Market Definition
1.6 Market Scope
1.7 Stakeholders
1.8 Summary of Changes
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Private LTE Market
4.2 Market, by Frequency Band
4.3 Market in North America, by Component and Deployment Model
4.4 Market in Europe, by Component and Deployment Model
4.5 Market in Asia Pacific, by Component and Deployment Model
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Availability of Unlicensed Spectrums: CBRS and Multefire Bands
5.2.1.2 Open Networking Model and Infusion of the Cloud and Virtualization
5.2.1.3 Dedicated Network with Higher Security, Privacy, and Control
5.2.1.4 Need for Unique and Defined Network Qualities
5.2.1.5 Digital Transformation Initiatives in Businesses, Paving the Way for Advanced Wireless Networks
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Frequency Bands Interference
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emergence of Industrial and Commercial IoT
5.2.3.2 Convergence of 5G and Private LTE
5.2.3.3 Upsurge in Business Use Cases Across Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Mining, and Government Sectors
5.2.3.4 Rising Adoption of Mobile Robotics and Machine Learning
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Initial Cost of Deploying Network Infrastructure
5.2.4.2 Long Term Investments on Leasing Licensed Frequency Bands
5.3 Regulatory Implications
5.3.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.3.2 California Consumer Privacy Act
5.3.3 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard
5.3.4 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
5.3.5 Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine
5.3.6 Health Level Seven
5.3.7 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act
5.3.8 Sarbanes-Oxley Act
5.3.9 Service Organization Control 2
5.3.10 Communications Decency Act
5.3.11 Digital Millennium Copyright Act
5.3.12 Anti-Cybersquatting Consumer Protection Act
5.3.13 Lanham Act
5.4 Architecture
5.5 Ecosystem
5.5.1 Network Infrastructure Enablers
5.5.2 Government Regulatory Authorities
5.5.3 System Integrators
5.5.4 Industrial Partners
5.5.5 Strategic Consultants
5.5.6 Original Equipment Manufacturers
5.5.7 Customer Premises Equipment
5.5.8 Virtualization Vendors
5.5.9 Cloud Service Providers
5.5.10 Mobile Network Operators
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
5.7 Patent Analysis
5.8 Average Selling Price Trend
5.9 Case Study Analysis
5.9.1 Energy
5.9.1.1 Nokia and Elektro
5.9.2 Oil and Gas
5.9.2.1 Cisco and Beach Energy
5.9.3 Mining
5.9.3.1 Challenge Network and Gold Fields
5.9.3.2 Ericsson and Ambra Solutions
5.9.3.3 Nokia and Minera Las Bambas
5.9.3.4 Athonet and Smartfren
5.9.4 Smart Ports
5.9.4.1 Nokia
5.9.5 Government
5.9.5.1 Parallel Wireless and the UK Emergency Services Network
5.9.6 Manufacturing
5.9.6.1 Nokia and Airtel
5.10 Technology Analysis
5.10.1 Wi-Fi
5.10.2 Wimax
5.10.3 Small Cell Network
5.10.4 LTE Network
5.10.5 Citizens Broadband Radio Service
5.10.6 Multefire
5.10.7 Private 5G
5.11 COVID-19 Market Outlook for Private LTE Networks
5.11.1 Cumulative Growth Analysis
6 Private LTE Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Infrastructure
6.3 Services
7 Private LTE Market, by Frequency Band
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Licensed
7.3 Unlicensed
7.4 Shared Spectrum
8 Private LTE Market, by Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Frequency Division Duplex
8.3 Time Division Duplex
9 Private LTE Market, by Deployment Model
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Centralized
9.3 Distributed
10 Private LTE Market, by End-user
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Utilities
10.3 Mining
10.4 Oil & Gas
10.5 Manufacturing
10.6 Transportation and Logistics
10.7 Government
10.8 Healthcare
10.9 Others
11 Private LTE Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Market Evaluation Framework
12.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players
12.4 Historical Revenue Analysis
12.4.1 Introduction
12.5 Ranking of Key Players in the Market, 2020
13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
13.1 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020
13.1.1 Star
13.1.2 Emerging Leaders
13.1.3 Pervasive
13.2 Company Profiles
13.2.1 Nokia
13.2.2 Ericsson
13.2.3 Huawei
13.2.4 ZTE
13.2.5 NEC
13.2.6 Affirmed Networks
13.2.7 Athonet
13.2.8 Redline Communications
13.2.9 Samsung
13.2.10 Airspan
13.2.11 Asocs
13.2.12 Boingo Wireless
13.2.13 Casa Systems
13.2.14 Cisco
13.2.15 Comba
13.2.16 Commscope
13.2.17 Druid Software
13.2.18 Extenet Systems
13.2.19 Fujitsu
13.2.20 Lemko
13.2.21 Mavenir
13.2.22 Quortus
13.2.23 Star Solutions
13.2.24 Tecore
13.2.25 Telrad Networks
13.2.26 Wireless Excellence
13.3 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020
13.3.1 Progressive Companies
13.3.2 Responsive Companies
13.3.3 Dynamic Companies
13.3.4 Starting Blocks
13.4 Startup Company Profile
13.4.1 Accelleran
13.4.2 Air-Lynx
13.4.3 Altiostar
13.4.4 Amarisoft
13.4.5 Baicells Technologies
13.4.6 Celona
13.4.7 IPLook
13.4.8 JMA Wireless
13.4.9 Parallel Wireless
13.4.10 Phluido
13.5 Other Key Ecosystem Vendors
13.5.1 Netnumber
13.5.2 JI Technology
13.5.3 Verizon
13.5.4 Sierra Wireless
13.5.5 Future Technologies
13.5.6 Ambra Solutions
13.5.7 Ursys
13.5.8 Geoverse
13.5.9 Cradlepoint
