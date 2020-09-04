Global Private LTE Market Report 2020-2025: Key Players are Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei, ZTE, NEC, and Affirmed Networks Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Private LTE Market by Component (Infrastructure and Services), Technology (FDD and TDD), Deployment Model (Centralized and Distributed), Frequency Band (Licensed, Unlicensed, and Shared Spectrum), End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global private LTE market size is projected to grow from USD 4 billion in 2020 to USD 7.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.6% during the forecast period.

Availability of unlicensed spectrums such as CBRS and MulteFire bands, growing demand in industrial and commercial IoT, and mobile robotics and ML are expected to shape the future of the private LTE market.

Major factors such as the need for unique and defined network quality are expected to drive the growth of the global private LTE market. However, the fragmented spectrum may limit market growth.

The TDD segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

It is used with data transmissions (data or digitized voice). The LTE-TDD mode is complementary and the perfect choice for providing high-speed mobile broadband access in an unpaired spectrum. Several operators have deployed both FDD and TDD modes in their networks. LTE-TDD also provides a path for Time Division Synchronous Code Division Multiple Access (TD-SCDMA).

The unlicensed segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

3GPP has industrialized a new approach with LTE License Assisted Access (LAA) to enable access to LTE-U in the 5GHz Industrial, Scientific, and Medical (ISM) band. Globally, a substantial amount of unlicensed spectrum available in the ISM band can be used across a wide range of applications. Enterprises can design, develop, and operate private LTE networks in unlicensed bands. For instance, MulteFire, with its unlicensed band, provides optimum network coverage, improves network capacity, offers seamless mobility, and increases QoS. Apart from enterprises, telecom operators can also use unlicensed bands with carrier aggregation technology to extend their network coverage. Unlicensed bands have opened up several opportunities for enterprises, ISPs, CSPs, MSPs, MNOs, and cable operators by acting as a neutral host to support multiple business use cases.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest market share in the private LTE market in 2020.

APAC is an emerging region in the private LTE market. China, Japan, and Australia are the major countries contributing to the growth in APAC. APAC also constitutes major economies, such as Singapore, South Korea, and India. Japan, China, and Australia as essential for the growth of the private LTE market in this region. Japan and China are the largest manufacturing economies that produce automobiles, IT products, and electronic products. The manufacturing paradigm has changed considerably with industry seeking advanced technologies such as robotics and big data analytics becoming popular among them.

Research coverage

The market study covers the private LTE market across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on component, technology, frequency band, end-users, and regions. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction to COVID-19

1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

1.4 Objectives of the Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.6 Market Scope

1.7 Stakeholders

1.8 Summary of Changes



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Private LTE Market

4.2 Market, by Frequency Band

4.3 Market in North America, by Component and Deployment Model

4.4 Market in Europe, by Component and Deployment Model

4.5 Market in Asia Pacific, by Component and Deployment Model



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Availability of Unlicensed Spectrums: CBRS and Multefire Bands

5.2.1.2 Open Networking Model and Infusion of the Cloud and Virtualization

5.2.1.3 Dedicated Network with Higher Security, Privacy, and Control

5.2.1.4 Need for Unique and Defined Network Qualities

5.2.1.5 Digital Transformation Initiatives in Businesses, Paving the Way for Advanced Wireless Networks

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Frequency Bands Interference

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Industrial and Commercial IoT

5.2.3.2 Convergence of 5G and Private LTE

5.2.3.3 Upsurge in Business Use Cases Across Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Mining, and Government Sectors

5.2.3.4 Rising Adoption of Mobile Robotics and Machine Learning

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Initial Cost of Deploying Network Infrastructure

5.2.4.2 Long Term Investments on Leasing Licensed Frequency Bands

5.3 Regulatory Implications

5.3.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.3.2 California Consumer Privacy Act

5.3.3 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.3.4 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.3.5 Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine

5.3.6 Health Level Seven

5.3.7 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.3.8 Sarbanes-Oxley Act

5.3.9 Service Organization Control 2

5.3.10 Communications Decency Act

5.3.11 Digital Millennium Copyright Act

5.3.12 Anti-Cybersquatting Consumer Protection Act

5.3.13 Lanham Act

5.4 Architecture

5.5 Ecosystem

5.5.1 Network Infrastructure Enablers

5.5.2 Government Regulatory Authorities

5.5.3 System Integrators

5.5.4 Industrial Partners

5.5.5 Strategic Consultants

5.5.6 Original Equipment Manufacturers

5.5.7 Customer Premises Equipment

5.5.8 Virtualization Vendors

5.5.9 Cloud Service Providers

5.5.10 Mobile Network Operators

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.8 Average Selling Price Trend

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.9.1 Energy

5.9.1.1 Nokia and Elektro

5.9.2 Oil and Gas

5.9.2.1 Cisco and Beach Energy

5.9.3 Mining

5.9.3.1 Challenge Network and Gold Fields

5.9.3.2 Ericsson and Ambra Solutions

5.9.3.3 Nokia and Minera Las Bambas

5.9.3.4 Athonet and Smartfren

5.9.4 Smart Ports

5.9.4.1 Nokia

5.9.5 Government

5.9.5.1 Parallel Wireless and the UK Emergency Services Network

5.9.6 Manufacturing

5.9.6.1 Nokia and Airtel

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.10.1 Wi-Fi

5.10.2 Wimax

5.10.3 Small Cell Network

5.10.4 LTE Network

5.10.5 Citizens Broadband Radio Service

5.10.6 Multefire

5.10.7 Private 5G

5.11 COVID-19 Market Outlook for Private LTE Networks

5.11.1 Cumulative Growth Analysis



6 Private LTE Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Infrastructure

6.3 Services



7 Private LTE Market, by Frequency Band

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Licensed

7.3 Unlicensed

7.4 Shared Spectrum



8 Private LTE Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Frequency Division Duplex

8.3 Time Division Duplex



9 Private LTE Market, by Deployment Model

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Centralized

9.3 Distributed



10 Private LTE Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Utilities

10.3 Mining

10.4 Oil & Gas

10.5 Manufacturing

10.6 Transportation and Logistics

10.7 Government

10.8 Healthcare

10.9 Others



11 Private LTE Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

12.4 Historical Revenue Analysis

12.4.1 Introduction

12.5 Ranking of Key Players in the Market, 2020



13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

13.1 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020

13.1.1 Star

13.1.2 Emerging Leaders

13.1.3 Pervasive

13.2 Company Profiles

13.2.1 Nokia

13.2.2 Ericsson

13.2.3 Huawei

13.2.4 ZTE

13.2.5 NEC

13.2.6 Affirmed Networks

13.2.7 Athonet

13.2.8 Redline Communications

13.2.9 Samsung

13.2.10 Airspan

13.2.11 Asocs

13.2.12 Boingo Wireless

13.2.13 Casa Systems

13.2.14 Cisco

13.2.15 Comba

13.2.16 Commscope

13.2.17 Druid Software

13.2.18 Extenet Systems

13.2.19 Fujitsu

13.2.20 Lemko

13.2.21 Mavenir

13.2.22 Quortus

13.2.23 Star Solutions

13.2.24 Tecore

13.2.25 Telrad Networks

13.2.26 Wireless Excellence

13.3 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

13.3.1 Progressive Companies

13.3.2 Responsive Companies

13.3.3 Dynamic Companies

13.3.4 Starting Blocks

13.4 Startup Company Profile

13.4.1 Accelleran

13.4.2 Air-Lynx

13.4.3 Altiostar

13.4.4 Amarisoft

13.4.5 Baicells Technologies

13.4.6 Celona

13.4.7 IPLook

13.4.8 JMA Wireless

13.4.9 Parallel Wireless

13.4.10 Phluido

13.5 Other Key Ecosystem Vendors

13.5.1 Netnumber

13.5.2 JI Technology

13.5.3 Verizon

13.5.4 Sierra Wireless

13.5.5 Future Technologies

13.5.6 Ambra Solutions

13.5.7 Ursys

13.5.8 Geoverse

13.5.9 Cradlepoint

