Global Private LTE/5G Networks Industry Report 2023-2030: Unlocking Opportunities with Spectrum Liberalization

DUBLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The The Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem: 2023-2030 report from SNS Telecom & IT has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Explore the highly comprehensive market research report on private LTE/5G networks, covering detailed analysis, market forecasts, and an extensive global database of over 6,000 engagements. Discover the immense growth potential of spending on private LTE and 5G network infrastructure, expected to exceed $6.4 billion by 2026. Uncover the factors driving the popularity of private cellular networks and their advantages over public mobile networks. Gain insights into spectrum liberalization and its impact on market adoption. Stay ahead of the competition and make informed decisions with this authoritative market research report.

Private LTE/5G Networks: Transforming Industries

As privacy, security, and performance advantages become increasingly vital, private LTE/5G networks are gaining rapid popularity across industries. With the potential to replace wired connections and surpass public mobile networks, these purpose-built networks are enabling critical communications, Industry 4.0 applications, and enterprise transformations. This market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of private LTE/5G networks, including market drivers, barriers, vertical industries, application scenarios, and key trends. Explore the standardization and regulatory landscape, real-world case studies, and profiles of ecosystem players. With accurate market sizing forecasts and strategic recommendations, this report empowers businesses to tap into the immense potential of private LTE/5G networks.

Unlocking Opportunities with Spectrum Liberalization

The adoption of private LTE and 5G networks is further accelerated by the liberalization of spectrum worldwide. National regulators are releasing shared and local area licensed spectrum, opening doors for private network deployments. Explore global examples such as the CBRS spectrum sharing scheme in the United States, Canada's NCL licensing framework, and Germany's licenses for 5G campus networks. This market research report highlights the spectrum availability, allocation, and licensing models across different countries. Discover how these developments create a favorable environment for private LTE/5G networks and open up opportunities for businesses across vertical industries.

Market Research Report Highlights

This comprehensive market research report offers an in-depth assessment of private LTE/5G networks, covering the value chain, enabling technologies, operational models, vertical industries, application scenarios, and future roadmap. Gain insights into market drivers, barriers, and the regulatory landscape shaping the industry. Explore global and regional market size forecasts, infrastructure submarkets, technology generations, spectrum licensing models, and vertical industry breakdowns. Access an associated Excel datasheet suite providing quantitative data and a database of over 6,000 global private LTE/5G engagements. Stay ahead of the competition with accurate market insights, strategic recommendations, and profiles of key ecosystem players. Make informed decisions to capitalize on the transformative potential of private LTE/5G networks.

Conclusion

With the private LTE/5G network market set for significant growth, this authoritative market research report equips businesses with crucial insights. Explore the advantages of private networks, spectrum liberalization, and the transformative impact on various industries. With accurate market sizing, strategic recommendations, and extensive engagement data, businesses can seize opportunities and stay ahead of the competition in this dynamic market. Unleash the potential of private LTE/5G networks with this comprehensive market research report.

Report Chapters



Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: An Overview of Private LTE & 5G Networks

Chapter 3: Private LTE/5G System Architecture & Technologies

Chapter 4: Key Vertical Industries & Applications

Chapter 5: Spectrum Availability, Allocation & Usage

Chapter 6: Standardization, Regulatory & Collaborative Initiatives

Chapter 7: Review of Private LTE/5G Installations Worldwide

Chapter 8: Private LTE/5G Case Studies

Chapter 9: Key Ecosystem Players

Chapter 10: Market Sizing & Forecasts

Chapter 11: Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations

