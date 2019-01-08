Global Private Tutoring Industry
Jan 08, 2019, 18:06 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Private Tutoring in US$ Million.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 82 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
- A Plus-All Subjects Tutoring, Inc.
- Building Educated Leaders For Life
- Chegg, Inc.
- Club Z!, Inc.
- Daekyo Co., Ltd.
PRIVATE TUTORING MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, DECEMBER 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Private Tutoring: A Prelude
Global Education Sector: Key Statistics
Table 1: Global Educational Expenditure (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown by Region
Table 2: Global Educational Expenditure (2018): Percentage Share Breakdown by Sub Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Global Education Expenditure in Primary and Junior High Schools (2018E): Expenditure on Education (as % of Household Income) for Select Key Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Global Educational Institutions Expenditure (2015): Percentage Breakdown (as % of GDP) for Select Countries. (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Current and Future Analysis
Factors Influencing Private Tutoring
Private Tutoring Takes Over the Role of Public Education
Concerns Faced
Changing Structure of Private Tutoring Industry
Online Tutoring Emerges as Popular form of Private Tuitions
M-Tutoring - An Expanding Platform
Technologies Supporting the Penetration of Online Education
Skype
Live Chat/Emails
Google Drive
Scribblar
White Board
Wiki Space
Offshore Tutoring
Challenges Faced by Online Tutoring
Wearable Technology - A New Generation Learning Tool
Private Tutoring Industry Continues to Attract Investors
Private Sector Companies Turn to Tutoring
English Drives Language Learning Market
Trends Redefining Education System
Skill-based Learning
Age Inappropriate Learning (AIL)
Learner-driven Personalized Learning
Alternative Credentialing
Favorable Demographics Strengthen Growth in the Private Tutoring Sector
Table 5: Global (0-14 Years) Population by Country (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Global Youth Population (in Millions) Between the Age of 15 to 24 Years by Geographic Region: 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. PRIVATE TUTORING - AN OVERVIEW
Tutoring - An Introduction
Private Tutoring
Benefits of Private Tutoring
Private Tutors
Home Tutoring
Tutoring Centers
Online Tutoring
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
4.1 Focus on Select Global Players
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (China)
A Plus-All Subjects Tutoring, Inc. (USA)
Building Educated Leaders For Life (USA)
Chegg, Inc. (USA)
Club Z!, Inc. (USA)
Daekyo Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Educomp Solutions Ltd. (India)
Fleet Education Services Limited (UK)
Huntington Learning Centers, Inc. (USA)
JEI Learning Centers (USA)
Kaplan, Inc. (USA)
Kumon (USA)
Mandarin House (China)
Mathnasium LLC (USA)
New Oriental Education and Technology Group (China)
Sylvan Learning Inc. (USA)
TAL Education Group (China)
Tutor Doctor (Canada)
Tutor.com, Inc. (USA)
Tutoring Club, Inc. (USA)
Tutors in China (China)
Varsity Tutors LLC (USA)
Xueda Education Group (China)
4.2 Recent Industry Activity
Private Tutoring at Home Launches New Website for Tutoring Services
Tonara Starts Tonaro 360 Music Tutoring Service
Sallie Mae and Chegg Introduce Study Starter
NWEA and FEV Tutor Partner to Develop Platform for Providing MAP Growth RIT Scores
Varsity Tutors Acquires First Tutors
VIPKID Exceeds $1billion Valuation
Instaclass.com Enters the Middle East Market
Tutora Launches New Online Classroom
VIPKid Starts Online Services for Learning Mandarin
Forsyth County Public Library Launches Tutor.com
Take Lessons Launches Live Tutoring Service
UMeWorld Launches UMTang
Chegg and Cengage Team up to Offer Online Tutoring to Students in STEM Disciplines
Oakley Capital Private Equity to Acquire Schuelerhilfe
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Private Tutoring Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: World Historic Review for Private Tutoring Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: World 14-Year Perspective for Private Tutoring Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Immigrant Population
Home Schooling: A Growing Option
E-Tutoring: A Growing Phenomena
E-Tutoring - An Attractive Outsourcing Opportunity
Educational Services Market Opens New Avenues for Franchisees
Competition
Challenges in Store
Lack of Recognition of Private Tutoring As a Professional Expertise
Demand and Supply Imbalances
B.Market Analytics
Table 10: The US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: The US Historic Review for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.2 Canada
A.Market Analysis
An Insight into Private Tutoring Industry
Rise in Migrant Population Drives Demand
B.Market Analytics
Table 12: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Canadian Historic Review for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 14: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Japanese Historic Review for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 16: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Private Tutoring Services by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Greece, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: European Historic Review for Private Tutoring Services by Geographic Region/ Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Greece, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: European 14-Year Perspective for Private Tutoring Services by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Greece, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 19: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: French Historic Review for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.4.2 Germany
A.Market Analysis
An Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 21: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: German Historic Review for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 23: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: Italian Historic Review for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.4.4 The United Kingdom
A.Market Analysis
A Significant Market for Tutors
Increase in Demand for Online Tutoring
B.Market Analytics
Table 25: The UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: The UK Historic Review for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Table 27: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: Spanish Historic Review for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.4.6 Greece
Market Analysis
Table 29: Greek Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: Greek Historic Review for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.4.7 Rest of Europe
A.Market Analysis
Brief Overview of Private Tutoring in Select Markets
Russia
Poland
Turkey
B.Market Analytics
Table 31: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: High Demand for Private Tuitions
B.Market Analytics
Table 33: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Private Tutoring Services by Geographic Region/Country - China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Private Tutoring Services by Geographic Region/Country - China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Private Tutoring Services by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.5.1 China
A.Market Analysis
Overview
After-School Tutoring
Table 36: China K-12 After School Education Services Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for School Subjects and Language Training (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Landscape
Table 37: K-12 Private Tutoring Market in China (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: Leading Players in Offline K-12 Tutoring Market
K-12 Tutoring Market
Post-Secondary Market
Market Restraints
B.Market Analytics
Table 39: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Chinese Historic Review for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.5.2 India
A.Market Analysis
Overview of Indian Education System
Table 41: India€™s Population Mix (< 30 Years) for 2017E: Percentage Share Breakdown by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Tutoring: A Tradition in India€™s Education Industry
Current Trends in the Indian Private Tutoring Market
Coaching Classes - A Thriving Business
Table 42: Coaching Class Market in India (2017): Percentage Share of Students Taking Coaching by Education Level (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
India Emerges as a Hub of E-Tutoring Industry
Rapid Growth of Indian Online Tutoring Firms
B.Market Analytics
Table 43: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: Indian Historic Review for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.5.3 South Korea
A.Market Analysis
South Korea Intensely Focused on Academic Excellence
An Intensive Tutoring Market
Table 45: Private Tutoring Market in Korea (2013 & 2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Average Per Capita Monthly Expenditure by School Level (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Conventional Education Losing Sheen
Table 46: Private Education Participation Rate in South Korea (2013-2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Private Education Market in Korea (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Spending for Private Educational Institutions, Private Tutoring, and Home Schooling (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Online Learning on the Rise
Table 48: Online Education Market in South Korea (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown for Online High School and Online Middle School (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 49: South Korean Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: South Korean Historic Review for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.5.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Brief Overview of Private Tutoring in Select Markets
Australia
Hong Kong
Malaysia
New Zealand
Singapore
Vietnam
B.Market Analytics
Table 51: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.6 Rest of World
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Brief Overview of Private Tutoring in Select Markets
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Jordan
Kuwait
South Africa
B.Market Analytics
Table 53: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Rest of World Historic Review for Private Tutoring Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 82 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 86) The United States (49) Canada (3) Japan (1) Europe (10) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (20) Middle East (2) Africa (1)
