Global Private Tutoring Market was Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of More Than 7.1% Over the Forecast Period Owing to Growing Prevalence of Online Education, Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The private tutoring market is expected to gain significant lift with the evolution of online platform offered by the companies for tutoring services. These platform enhances the educational experience and offers with value added services, including exposure to industry, along with career counselling and development of soft skills. With the introduction of digital platform for private tutoring, innovative and customized solution are being offered to the students with varying needs. The integration of artificial intelligence in the online platform is further driving the growth of global private tutoring market. For instance, TAL Education Group, an education company provides AI teaching system, customized for students, helping preschool and primary school teachers to address issues encountered in learning. In addition, Cognii, offers with AI-powered real-time tutoring for K-12 & higher education allowing students to access anytime, anywhere. As the market evolves in modern AI-age, Cognii brings its innovation to benefit the Higher Ed market from enrollment, retention, student support, course design, assessment & credentialing, to scalability.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=311

The rapid penetration of smart devices such as mobile phones and tablets and the growing demand for customized learning has led to an increase in emphasis on the digitization of educational services. The companies operating in the global private tutoring market are increasingly offering online tutoring services that can be accessed by students through smartphone devices. Online private tutoring programs involves low cost for the service providers, offering more flexibility as compared to in-person tutoring services. Therefore, the cost benefits and flexibility associated with online private tutoring services is expected to aid in the growth of global private tutoring market over the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global private tutoring market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as the supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply-side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=311

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the global private tutoring market is expected to reach CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period owing to progression in the educational sector along with rising awareness among students for quality education.

On the basis of type, online private tutoring is expected to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of smart devices across the millennials, as it offers flexibility, along with affordable and convenient solutions for private tutoring.

On the basis of end-user, high school students held highest market share in 2018. The segment is expected to also grow at the highest rate over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period. The same is propelled by the rising adoption of online mode of education in the region.

is expected to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period. The same is propelled by the rising adoption of online mode of education in the region. Some of the players operating in the private tutoring market are Ambrow Education, American Tutor, Brighter Minds Tutoring, Chegg. com, Eduboard, EF Education First, ITutorGroup, Kaplan, MandarinRocks, Manhattan Review, MindLaunch, New Oriental, TAL Education, TutorZ, Web International English and Xueda Education among others.

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=311

Global Private Tutoring Market:

By Type

Online



Blended

By End User:

Preschool Children



Primary School Student



Middle School Student



High School Student



College Student

By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Sweden







Norway





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxembourg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

For More Information Visit@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Private-tutoring-market-2019-2027-311

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/

SOURCE Absolute Markets Insights