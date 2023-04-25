Global Private Tutoring Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $290.8 Billion by 2030 from $146 Billion in 2022 - Growing Emphasis on STEM Education Continues to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Private Tutoring: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Private Tutoring Market to Reach $290.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Private Tutoring estimated at US$146.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$290.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Blended, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$94.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Online segment is readjusted to a revised 11.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR



The Private Tutoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$89.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Changing Face of Education Amid COVID-19

School Closures Amid COVID-19 Prompt Boom in Online Private Tutoring

Remote Learning during COVID-19 Emerges as Promising Trend in Video Conferencing Market

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Private Tutoring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Private Tutoring: A Prelude

Benefits of Private Tutoring

Concerns and Issues

Global Education Sector: Key Statistics

Factors Influencing Private Tutoring

Online Tutoring Emerges as Popular form of Private Tuitions

Challenges Faced by Online Tutoring

Competition

Recent Industry Activity

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Private Tutoring Industry Continues to Attract Investors

Growing Emphasis on STEM Education Continues to Drive Growth

Growing Competition to Excel in Entrance Examination Continues Drive Demand for Private Tutoring

Growing Student Population Benefits Online Tutoring

Burgeoning World Student Population Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for e-Learning Technologies

Growing Demand for Private Tutoring for Language Learning

Technology Advancements in the Private Tutoring Space

New Intelligent Tutoring Systems Developed through AI

Advances in Artificial Intelligence Drives Adaptive and Personalized eLearning

Commercialization of AI Technology Boosts Use of AI in e-Learning

M-Tutoring: An Expanding Platform

Location Agnostic Interactive and Synchronous Learning Accelerates the Shift Towards Web Conferencing in Education Sector

As Physical Classes Become Virtual Amid the Pandemic, Remote Education Pushes Reliance on High Speed Internet

Bandwidth: An Important Prerequisite for Online Education

Planning for More Robust Connectivity in the Coming Era of eLearning to Spur Opportunities for FTTH

5G Technology to Boost adoption

Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type

Covid-19: An Inflection Point for Online Education

Favorable Demographics Strengthen Growth in the Private Tutoring Sector

