Global Private Tutoring Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $290.8 Billion by 2030 from $146 Billion in 2022 - Growing Emphasis on STEM Education Continues to Drive Growth

Global Private Tutoring Market to Reach $290.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Private Tutoring estimated at US$146.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$290.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Blended, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$94.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Online segment is readjusted to a revised 11.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR
The Private Tutoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$89.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Changing Face of Education Amid COVID-19
- School Closures Amid COVID-19 Prompt Boom in Online Private Tutoring
- Remote Learning during COVID-19 Emerges as Promising Trend in Video Conferencing Market
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Private Tutoring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Private Tutoring: A Prelude
- Benefits of Private Tutoring
- Concerns and Issues
- Global Education Sector: Key Statistics
- Factors Influencing Private Tutoring
- Online Tutoring Emerges as Popular form of Private Tuitions
- Challenges Faced by Online Tutoring
- Competition
- Recent Industry Activity
- World Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Private Tutoring Industry Continues to Attract Investors
- Growing Emphasis on STEM Education Continues to Drive Growth
- Growing Competition to Excel in Entrance Examination Continues Drive Demand for Private Tutoring
- Growing Student Population Benefits Online Tutoring
- Burgeoning World Student Population Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for e-Learning Technologies
- Growing Demand for Private Tutoring for Language Learning
- Technology Advancements in the Private Tutoring Space
- New Intelligent Tutoring Systems Developed through AI
- Advances in Artificial Intelligence Drives Adaptive and Personalized eLearning
- Commercialization of AI Technology Boosts Use of AI in e-Learning
- M-Tutoring: An Expanding Platform
- Location Agnostic Interactive and Synchronous Learning Accelerates the Shift Towards Web Conferencing in Education Sector
- As Physical Classes Become Virtual Amid the Pandemic, Remote Education Pushes Reliance on High Speed Internet
- Bandwidth: An Important Prerequisite for Online Education
- Planning for More Robust Connectivity in the Coming Era of eLearning to Spur Opportunities for FTTH
- 5G Technology to Boost adoption
- Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type
- Covid-19: An Inflection Point for Online Education
- Favorable Demographics Strengthen Growth in the Private Tutoring Sector
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 100 Featured)
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
- A Plus-All Subjects Tutoring, Inc.
- Building Educated Leaders For Life
- C2 Education Centers, Inc.
- Chegg, Inc.
- Club Z!, Inc.
- Daekyo Co., Ltd.
- Educomp Solutions Ltd.
- Fleet Education Services Limited
- Huntington Learning Centers, Inc.
- JEI Learning Centers
- Kaplan, Inc.
- Kumon Institute of Education Co., Ltd.
- Mandarin House
- Mathnasium LLC
- New Oriental Education and Technology Group
- Sylvan Learning Inc.
- The Princeton Review
- TAL Education Group
- Tutor Doctor
- Tutor.com, Inc.
- TutorMe.com, Inc.
- Tutoring Club, Inc.
- Tutors in China
- Varsity Tutors LLC
- Xueda Education Group
- ZGS Bildungs-GmbH
