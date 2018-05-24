Global Proactive Management Services Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Popularity of BYOD

The global proactive management services market to grow at a CAGR of 19.92% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Proactive Management Services Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is need to reduce the attack surface for hackers. One trend in the market is growing use of analytics in proactive management services. The continuously growing use of analytics in proactive management services is gaining traction in the market. The analytics tool is used by enterprises to get insights about the thousands of network events that users generate on a regular basis.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is threat to data security and privacy as third-party service providers are involved. The growing digitization and the rising volumes of data in recent years have increased the responsibility of enterprises to keep the data of their customers safe and confidential.

Key vendors

Cisco Systems

Fortinet

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

IBM

Symantec

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Government - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

IT - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing use of analytics in proactive management services

Increasing popularity of BYOD

Growing adoption of the IoT

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Cisco Systems

Fortinet

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

IBM

Symantec

PART 15: APPENDIX



