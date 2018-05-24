Global Proactive Management Services Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Popularity of BYOD

DUBLIN, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Proactive Management Services Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global proactive management services market to grow at a CAGR of 19.92% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Proactive Management Services Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is need to reduce the attack surface for hackers. One trend in the market is growing use of analytics in proactive management services. The continuously growing use of analytics in proactive management services is gaining traction in the market. The analytics tool is used by enterprises to get insights about the thousands of network events that users generate on a regular basis.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is threat to data security and privacy as third-party service providers are involved. The growing digitization and the rising volumes of data in recent years have increased the responsibility of enterprises to keep the data of their customers safe and confidential.
Key vendors
- Cisco Systems
- Fortinet
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development
- IBM
- Symantec
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Government - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- IT - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing use of analytics in proactive management services
- Increasing popularity of BYOD
- Growing adoption of the IoT
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cisco Systems
- Fortinet
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development
- IBM
- Symantec
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/67qlt3/global_proactive?w=5
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-proactive-management-services-market-2018-2022---increasing-popularity-of-byod-300654328.html
