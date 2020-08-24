Global Proactive Services Market By Type, By Technology, By Enterprise Size, By Application, By Industry Vertical, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Proactive Services Market size is expected to reach $7.3 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 19.7% CAGR during the forecast period. Proactive services aim to fulfill and exceed consumer needs, strengthen customer relationships and build the interest of the customers. These services offer guidance to customers and recommend problems that they will encounter throughout the process. Proactive services allow consumers to support themselves, which eventually increases the overall consumer experience. Both of these aspects relate to improved consumer loyalty, which renders the overall brand a winner, which ultimately contributes to market growth.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953655/?utm_source=PRN





One of the most successful ways to develop consumer loyalty is by positive customer support. In short, proactive services address the needs of the customers before they even know they have it. Also, if there is one area where proactive customer service can be extremely effective, it's in the IT sector. Every time to time, tech companies discover a flaw or mistake in their processes, so when they do, they choose to exchange it with their clients. When they don't, the buyers are likely to let them know when they discover out themselves. So as this occurs, they tend to conduct a particular method of damage control — reacting to a lawsuit so attempting to heal.



Growing implementation of machine learning, data analysis, artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) is projected to drive market growth. Through the adoption of such technologies, businesses will predict the potential behavior of their consumers based on the data they collect. Well-established corporations such as Microsoft, Google and Amazon are increasing their efforts to consider the needs and habits of their users through new innovations. In addition, the growing usage of slack bots has a beneficial effect on the industry, helping to determine the performance rate of content or advertisements shared on various social channels, by contrasting them with related reports.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Managed Services, Design & Consulting and Technical Support. Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Analytics and AI & Others. Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprise. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Customer Experience Management, Cloud Management, End-point Management, Data Center Management, Network Management and Others. Based on Industry Vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the major forerunner in the Proactive Services Market. Companies such as Juniper Networks, Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Fortinet, Inc., DXC Technology Company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, NortonLifeLock, Inc., and Avaya Holdings Corporation are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., NortonLifeLock, Inc., Avaya Holdings Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., DXC Technology Company, IBM Corporation, and Cisco Systems, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Proactive Services Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jun-2020: Microsoft came into partnership with Menlo Security, a leader in cloud security. Following the partnership, the latter company would obtain advanced vulnerability information through the Microsoft Active Protections Program (MAPP). MAPP is a program that provides early access to vulnerability information to security software providers so they can protect their customers faster.



May-2020: NortonLifeLock teamed up with TELUS, a world-leading communications and information technology company. Together, the companies launched TELUS Online Security, which features Norton 360 Basic and Norton 360 with LifeLock. With these solutions, the companies were aimed to help the customers proactively safeguard their data, devices, and online privacy.



Apr-2020: Juniper Networks partnered with T-Systems, one of the world-leading cross-manufacturer digital service providers. The partnership was aimed to create and deliver a managed SD-WAN infrastructure as part of an end-to-end service overlay solution for companies with complex network and connectivity requirements.



Jan-2020: Avaya Holdings announced partnership with Noble Systems, a developer of call center technology. The partnership was aimed to enhance Avaya IX Contact Center solutions with additional new toolsets, including gamification for employee engagement, and data analytics solutions for intelligent automation of processes to improve customer contact strategies.



Jan-2020: IBM Services came into partnership with Cisco for offering a Managed Private Cloud-as-a-service for x86, powered by Cisco UCS. This is a fully managed offering provided by IBM Services, which provides the consumption and utility of a public cloud but delivered on-premise.



Dec-2019: Vodafone Idea Business Services (VIBS), the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea launched Vodafone Secure Device Manager (VSDM), powered by IBM Security MaaS360, and Unified End-point Management (UEM). VIBS has been using IBM Security MaaS360 to deliver an AI approach to UEM to enable endpoints, end-users, and everything in between including apps, content, and data.



Nov-2019: Microsoft collaborated with Trustwave following which the latter company launched services to bolster threat monitoring, detection, and response natively in Microsoft Azure. Trustwave has been providing consulting and professional services and advanced threat detection and response services for Microsoft Azure to help enterprises address growing complexities securing cloud and multi-cloud environments through enhanced incident identification and countermeasures.



Sep-2019: Cisco extended its partnership with Tata Communications, the leading global digital infrastructure provider. The expansion offered enterprises a secure, fully-managed, multi-channel, intelligent, and cloud-based Cisco Webex Contact Center solution. This joint offering is an end-to-end managed solution with global reach enabled by Tata Communications' global digital infrastructure and managed services expertise, which companies of all sizes can now leverage for competitive advantage.



Jul-2019: Fortinet signed a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro, Inc. Under this agreement, Ingram would distribute Fortinet's products in the U.S. around the areas of sales, technical and marketing enablement, and overall business execution.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jul-2020: Fortinet acquired Opaq Networks, a provider of enterprise-grade security as a service from the cloud. The acquisition aims to strengthen distributed network protection everywhere from data centers and branch offices to remote users and Internet of Things devices.



Jun-2020: IBM signed an agreement to acquire Spanugo, the cloud security posture management startup. IBM would integrate Spanugo's software into its public cloud to help meet the security and compliance needs of its customers in regulated industries.



Mar-2018: Hewlett Packard Enterprise took over Cape Networks. After the acquisition, the latter company became part of Aruba. The acquisition expanded Arubas Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered networking capabilities with a sensor-based service assurance solution that gives customers a simple, proactive, and network-agnostic tool for measuring and monitoring SaaS, application, and network services.



Jun-2016: Fortinet completed the acquisition of AccelOps, Inc., the provider of network security monitoring and analytics solutions. Following the acquisition, Fortinet merged AccelOps solutions to become FortiSIEM as part of the Fortinet Security Fabric. AccelOps's Security Operations Center (SoC) and Network Operations Center (NoC) capabilities have been supporting Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and Fortinet Support Services, including a new subscription service called FortiCare 360° Support.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jun-2020: Cisco introduced the new intent-based networking solutions. These solutions aimed to help optimize the business and network operations innovations focused on simplifying automation and providing IT and business insights.



Mar-2020: Mist Systems, a Juniper Networks company introduced Mist Premium Analytics, a new service. This service provides enterprises a comprehensive network visibility and business insights platform to support the increasing demands of digital transformation projects.



Feb-2020: Fortinet released the FortiOS 6.4, the latest version of its flagship operating system powering the Fortinet Security Fabric. FortiOS 6.4 introduced new automation, scalability, performance, and AI capabilities to deliver full protection across the entire digital infrastructure.



Mar-2019: Microsoft launched two cloud-based security tools, Azure Sentinel and Threat Experts. These tools use artificial intelligence to help security professionals respond to immediate threats more quickly. Azure Sentinel has been designed to pull in large amounts of data from other cloud-based services. Threat Experts is a new service within Windows Defender ATP providing managed hunting to help extend the capability of an organization's security operations center team.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Managed Services



• Design & Consulting



• Technical Support



By Technology



• Analytics



• AI & Others



By Enterprise Size



• Large Enterprise



• Small & Medium Enterprise



By Application



• Customer Experience Management



• Cloud Management



• End-point Management



• Data Center Management



• Network Management



• Others



By Industry Vertical



• BFSI



• IT & Telecom



• Healthcare



• Retail & eCommerce



• Government & Defense



• Media & Entertainment



• Manufacturing



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Microsoft Corporation



• Fortinet, Inc.



• Juniper Networks, Inc.



• NortonLifeLock, Inc.



• Avaya Holdings Corporation



• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company



• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.



• DXC Technology Company



• IBM Corporation



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953655/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

