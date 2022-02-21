Global Probiotic Drinks Market Industry Trends and Forecasts 2021-2026, Featuring Amul, Chobani, Danone, Nestle, NextFoods and Yakult Honsha

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Probiotic Drinks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global probiotic drinks market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020.

The increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, along with the rising health consciousness among the masses, represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. There is a shift in the consumer preference from carbonated drinks to ready-to-drink (RTD) functional beverages and probiotic drinks as they have a high nutritional and low-calorie content. In line with this, the increasing demand for immunity boosting and probiotic fortified dietary supplements and functional food products due to the onset of COVID 19 is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the launch of probiotic drinks in exotic flavors and attractive packaging, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Product manufacturers are also adopting aggressive promotional activities through the online retail and e-commerce platforms, thereby favoring the market growth.

Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditures of the consumers, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the global probiotic drinks market is forecast to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global probiotic drinks market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, product and distribution channel.



Breakup by Product:

Dairy-based

Plant-based

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacy Stores

Online Stores

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Amul (GCMMF), Bio-K Plus International Inc., Chobani LLC, Danone S.A., Fonterra Co-operative Group, Harmless Harvest Inc., Kevita Inc. (Pepsico Inc.), Lifeway Foods Inc., Nestle SA, NextFoods and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global probiotic drinks market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global probiotic drinks market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global probiotic drinks market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Probiotic Drinks Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Dairy-based

6.2 Plant-based



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.2 Convenience Stores

7.3 Pharmacy Stores

7.4 Online Stores



8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

Amul (GCMMF)

Bio-K Plus International Inc.

Chobani LLC

Danone S.A.

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Harmless Harvest Inc.

Kevita Inc. (Pepsico Inc.)

Lifeway Foods Inc.

Nestle SA

NextFoods

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

